To anybody who has read my articles on Seeking Alpha, it's no secret that dividend growth investing is my preferred investing strategy. Rather than reiterate why I subscribe to this investment philosophy, I'll link to this week's article on Paycom (PAYC) article for a more in-depth explanation.

The long and short of it is that I cut through the market noise and remain laser-focused on the fundamentals of my investments. As a class, data from Hartford Funds shows that dividend initiators and growers have also outperformed all other classes by dividend policy for the last half-century.

Well, there are no dividend growers more established than the vaunted Dividend Kings. These are publicly traded companies that have delivered growing dividends to shareholders for at least 50 consecutive years. Out of the thousands of publicly traded companies that pay dividends, there are just several dozen that qualify as Dividend Kings. Simply put, these businesses are the elite of the elite.

AbbVie (ABBV) is the largest Dividend King holding in my 101 stock portfolio, with a 2.1% weighting. But just behind the pharmaceutical titan is home improvement retail giant Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), with the same 2.1% weighting (rounded up).

When I last covered Lowe's in October 2021, I rated shares a buy. This was because the company's dividend was quite safe, the financials were healthy, and the valuation was compelling.

Today, I will be highlighting Lowe's fiscal fourth-quarter results and valuation to explain why I'm downgrading from a firm buy to a hold or marginal buy at best.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Lowe's 1.7% forward dividend yield is below the consumer discretionary sector of 2.1%. This is why it earns a C grade in Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield. However, the company's 62-year dividend growth streak gives it a rare A+ grade for dividend consistency in the Quant System.

Lowe's 35% EPS payout ratio is also well below the 60% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies prefer from the home improvement retail industry. The company's 156% debt-to-capital ratio is nearly quadruple the 40% ratio that rating agencies desire. As I'll examine in further detail, though, Lowe's financial condition is better than this metric alone communicates.

Thanks to its Robin industry status to Home Depot's (HD) Batman status as well, that's why I believe S&P rates Lowe's long-term debt a BBB+ on a stable outlook. This pegs the probability of Lowe's going out of business in the next 30 years at 5%.

Accounting for these elements, the Zen Research Terminal projects that the likelihood of Lowe's cutting its dividend in the next average recession is 0.5%. What's more, the risk of a dividend cut in the next severe recession is 2%. For more perspective, these are each respectively the minimum possibilities of dividend cuts within the Zen Research Terminal.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Shares of Lowe's are currently neither cheap nor particularly expensive. The company's 10-year normal P/E ratio is approximately 19.8 per FAST Graphs. Given that I believe the company's fundamentals are holding up, I would argue that this valuation multiple should hold in the future.

The FAST Graphs analyst consensus is for $12.20 in diluted EPS for the fiscal year ending next January. The consensus for the fiscal year ended Jan. 2026 is $13.50. Assigning a 75% weighting to the FY 2025 earnings consensus (three quarters left in this calendar year) and 25% to FY 2026, shares could be worth $254 each.

The following inputs into the dividend discount model demonstrate Lowe's shares to be fairly valued at $251 apiece: A $4.40 annualized dividend per share, a 10% discount rate, and an 8.25% annual dividend growth rate. In the dividend section of this article, I'll dig deeper into why I think my aforementioned annual dividend growth rate prediction is reasonable.

Averaging out these fair values, I get a fair value of $253 per share. This would mean shares of Lowe's are priced 1% above fair value from the current $255 share price (as of March 30, 2024).

If Lowe's grows earnings at half the rate of the consensus and reverts to fair value, here are the total returns that it could produce in the coming decade:

1.7% yield + 9.4% FactSet Research annual growth consensus - a 0.1% annual valuation multiple downside = 11% annual total return potential or a 184% 10-year cumulative total return versus the S&P 500 index's (SP500) 9.8% annual total return potential or a 155% 10-year cumulative total return

A Recovery Could Be On The Horizon

Lowe's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release

In a tough industry macro environment, Lowe's managed to defy Wall Street's forecasts late last month when it shared fiscal fourth quarter results. The company generated $18.6 billion in net sales during the quarter, which was down 17.1% over the year-ago period. This was ahead of the net sales consensus by $130 million.

On paper, these results hardly seem worth celebrating. But as I've recalled many times before, context is everything in investing.

An extra week of quarterly sales from the 53rd week in the previous fiscal year artificially inflated Lowe's net sales in the year-ago quarter by $1.4 billion. Another element at play was $958 million in sales generated in Q4 2022 from the now-divested Canadian retail business. Additionally, there was a $200 million headwind from the shift in its fiscal calendar per CFO Brandon Sink's opening remarks during the Q4 2023 Earnings Call.

Aside from these variables, the driving factor for Lowe's reduced net sales was a 6.2% drop in comparable sales during the quarter. According to Sink, the company's comparable average ticket dipped by 0.1% versus the year-ago period. Per Sink, pricing pressure in appliances and lower DIY bigger ticket sales were mostly offset by ticket growth in categories with a higher share of Pro sales.

Comparable transactions fell by 6.1% for the fourth quarter due to a deceleration in DIY spending and a cold spell throughout much of the U.S. in January that negatively impacted traffic.

Lowe's diluted EPS surged 12% higher year-over-year to $1.77 in the fourth quarter. This was $0.10 better than the analyst consensus according to Seeking Alpha. Factoring in the $0.70 per share in after-tax transaction costs associated with the sale of the Canadian business in Q4 2022, Lowe's adjusted diluted EPS was 22.4% lower over the year-ago period.

After posting $13.23 in diluted EPS in the previous fiscal year, Lowe's anticipates between $12 and $12.30 in diluted EPS for this fiscal year. That's because the housing market is still adjusting to three headwinds: High mortgage rates, elevated home prices, and low housing supply.

Fortunately, there is reason to believe that the worst could be behind Lowe's within the next 12 to 18 months. The Federal Reserve remains on pace to begin the interest rate-cutting cycle in the second half of this year. As interest rates come down this year and into 2025, mortgage rates will as well.

Thus, more buyers who are stuck with their current homes could be freed up to sell. This could also help somewhat to alleviate the low housing supply and help home prices to become more affordable.

That's why the analyst consensus is that Lowe's will jump by 10.7% to a near-record of $13.50 in diluted EPS in its next fiscal year per FAST Graphs. Beyond next year, diluted EPS could climb another 10.1% to a new all-time high of $14.87 in the fiscal year Jan. 2027.

Lowe's also looks to be on a decent financial footing. The company had $34.7 billion in net debt (cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments minus current maturities of long-term debt and long-term debt) as of Feb. 2. Against the $13.3 billion in EBITDA generated last fiscal year, this is a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6 (unless otherwise noted or hyperlinked, all details were sourced from Lowe's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release).

Dividend Growth Could Reaccelerate Soon

Lowe's most recent 4.8% increase in the quarterly dividend per share to $1.10 last summer was relatively low compared to previous years. However, this was arguably justified by the current macro environment.

Lowe's posted nearly $6.2 billion in free cash flow in its previous fiscal year. Compared to the $2.5 billion in dividends paid during the year, this is equivalent to a 41% free cash flow payout ratio (info according to Lowe's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release). That should provide the company with breathing room to endure what will be a bit more difficult current fiscal year. Looking beyond this fiscal year, I believe this payout ratio could allow for a return to high- single-digit to low- double-digit annual dividend growth.

Risks To Consider

Lowe's is a quality business that's faring well for the circumstances, but there are risks to the investment thesis.

Lowe's operates as the second-biggest player in a trillion-dollar home improvement retail industry. If it wants to build on this success, it will have to keep meeting the evolving needs of its customers. Otherwise, the company risks losing market share to competitors like Home Depot and Menards. That could hurt Lowe's growth story.

Another risk to the company is the cyclicality that goes along with being a consumer-discretionary business. If the housing market recovery takes longer than anticipated, this could weigh on Lowe's growth prospects.

Summary: I'm Pleased To Own This Core Holding

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Lowe's six decades and counting of dividend growth are a testament to its fundamentals. As the housing market turns the corner, the company should return to respectable growth. In the meantime, the payout is secure, and the balance sheet is fine.

Lowe's is trading around fair value at this time, which could make it a nibble for those who don't already have positions. The stock is already more than 2% of my portfolio and I wouldn't want my weighting to go much higher than 2.5%. So, I need more of a margin of safety before I will be buying again. Until shares become more valuable or retreat to the low-$240s (approximately a 5% discount to fair value), I will be holding Lowe's for now.