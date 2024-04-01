Bet_Noire

Introduction

It's time to discuss Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), one of my all-time favorite upstream (oil and gas production) energy stocks.

I started covering this stock in September 2022, when I went with the title "Diamondback Energy: Your FANG For The Next Decade?"

Since then, the stock has returned 56%, beating the 29% return of the S&P 500 by a considerable margin.

My most recent article was written on January 16, 2024, when I went with the title "Diamondback Energy: 8% Distribution Yield At $80 WTI, I Expect Strong Upside."

Since then, shares are up 32%, beating the S&P 500 by 20 points.

The reason I'm writing an update is that Diamondback is undergoing one of the biggest transformations in its history, as it merged with Endeavor Energy to create one of the biggest and most efficient upstream producers in the Texas Permian.

While this decision is putting temporary pressure on dividends and buybacks to allow the company to quickly reduce debt, it is turning into a company with deeper reserves and the ability to outperform its peers for many years to come.

So, let's dive into the details!

Why I Talk About Energy So Much

In general, I talk about energy stocks a lot, as I have turned very bullish on the sector after the pandemic.

Ever since the pandemic, a number of tailwinds aligned, including a bigger focus from upstream companies on free cash flow instead of production growth. It also did not help that the shale revolution in the U.S. is slowly coming to a stop, as Tier 1 reserves are dwindling in certain areas.

In 2007, the U.S. produced less than a million barrels of oil per day using horizontal drilling (shale/tight oil production). Before the pandemic hit, that number had grown to more than 8 million barrels per day - most of it coming from the Permian in Texas and New Mexico.

Energy Information Administration

As one can imagine, OPEC disliked this, as the Americans caused the global oil market to be flooded with new oil.

This also explains why oil went through two massive bear markets in 2014/2015 and 2020.

Now, the shale revolution is ending. As we can see in the chart above, oil production is close to 2019 levels as companies have started to protect their Tier 1 reserves.

Furthermore, as the chart above also shows, the Energy Information Administration has just adjusted production numbers. This explains the recent decline.

Unlike the Canadian oil sands, fracking has high decline rates.

In fact, 50% of horizontal production comes from wells that are younger than 18 months!

Novi Labs

As a result, OPEC has regained pricing power - and it's not afraid to use it.

This is what Bloomberg reported on March 28:

"The OPEC cuts have been effective," said Michael Hsueh, a strategist at Deutsche Bank AG. "The global market is either already in deficit or on the verge of turning into deficit." - Bloomberg

Last year, people were discussing that OPEC wanted $80 oil prices. Now, it seems that number is $90, as nations like Saudi Arabia are heavily investing in infrastructure and other projects that require funding.

The Saudis want oil prices above $90 a barrel, according to Fitch Ratings, as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spends on everything from futuristic cities to premier sports players. President Vladimir Putin's Russia, meanwhile, needs funds to continue waging war on Ukraine. - Bloomberg

Especially in this environment, it is remarkable that WTI crude oil is back above $80, as major economies like China and the European Union are struggling with very poor economic sentiment.

Even better (for bulls), it seems that oil is trying to break out!

TradingView (NYMEX WTI)

Hence, my thesis remains that a potential synchronized global growth rally could easily result in WTI crude oil trading above $100.

It's also one of the reasons why I believe in above-average inflation on a prolonged basis, as we have seen a significant shift in the supply/demand dynamics that were highly favorable of lower inflation before the pandemic.

Having said all of this, the other reason I have started to talk a lot more about energy is the attractive valuation.

In general, the market valuation is more than two standard deviations above its long-term average. The cheapest sectors in this market are utilities (XLU), real estate (XLRE), and energy (XLE).

Highcharts.com

Having said all of this, let's take a closer look at Diamondback.

The Creation Of A Permian Giant

As some readers may have noticed, we are seeing a number of massive merger announcements in the energy sector. This includes Chevron Corporation (CVX) buying Hess Corporation (HES) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) buying Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD).

These deals have one main goal: to secure valuable Tier 1 inventories in attractive drilling locations. One of these locations is the Permian in Texas.

At this point, some may be asking what the benefit is of a merger. After all, let's assume Company A produces five barrels per year (let's keep this really simple) with 20 barrels in reserves, and Company B produces four barrels with 22 barrels in reserves.

If both companies continue their production rates, nothing really changes.

However, there are a few reasons that can make a merger a huge success (which is why so many companies are doing it).

According to energy expert Arjun Murti (emphasis added):

The new company can generate double-digit, write-offs-adjusted ROCE (defined in subsequent section) on a go-forward basis for a greater number of years than it was able to pre-merger, what we have called "extending the runway" of advantaged profitability generation.

(defined in subsequent section) on a go-forward basis for a greater number of years than it was able to pre-merger, what we have called "extending the runway" of advantaged profitability generation. The new company will be able to outperform the ups and downs of commodity prices , which we believe is consistent with generating double-digit ROCE over a full cycle.

, which we believe is consistent with generating double-digit ROCE over a full cycle. The new company is better positioned for sustained growth, future M&A, capital returns to shareholders or all of the above. This would also mean it is better positioned to emerge as a going concern capable of perpetuating double-digit ROCE over the long run or will have enhanced attractiveness as a future take-out or merger-of-equals candidate.

In other words, a successful merger can create a much more efficient company that is better protected against oil price downturns and in a good spot to reward shareholders.

That's what Diamondback Energy is doing by merging with Endeavor Energy Resources, which is a private company.

As we can see in the overview below, the deal has four goals:

Create world-class assets in a world-class basin (the Permian).

Create a leading position in the Permian (this one is related to the one above).

Thriving thanks to low-cost operations.

Improving financial strength.

Diamondback Energy

The deal will cost Diamondback roughly $8 billion in cash (subject to adjustments) and 117.3 million of Diamondback shares and create a company with over 838,000 net acres and 816,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of current production. 57% of the combined production is expected to be crude oil.

Current FANG shareholders will own 60.5% of the combined company.

In fact, this deal would make the company the third-largest operator in the Permian basin - ignoring natural gas production.

Bloomberg

The deal, which is expected to close in 4Q24, would also create a company with roughly 6,100 pro-forma core locations that are breakeven below $40 WTI and annual synergies of $550 million over the next decade.

Diamondback Energy

With regard to these synergies, Diamondback anticipates lowering well costs by roughly $150 a foot through the implementation of more efficient drilling and completion programs.

Essentially, leveraging Diamondback's expertise in cost control and operational efficiency, such as its ability to drill some of the fastest wells in the basin and deploy innovative technologies like SimulFRAC crews and e-fleets, the post-merger company aims to significantly improve operating efficiencies.

Diamondback Energy

Even better, by consolidating overlapping functions and sharing best practices, the new company can achieve economies of scale and mitigate risks that come with operating in a potentially challenging market environment.

Diamondback Energy

With all of this in mind, it's interesting to note that the market agrees with Diamondback. Very often, the company that acquires another company sees a decline in its stock price after making a major offer. This is often tied to merger risks and a higher debt load.

In this instance, that was NOT the case, as FANG shares are up 28% year-to-date. All gains came after the merger announcement, which is not hard to find in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

So, what does this mean for shareholders?

Shareholder Value & Valuation

As a result of this deal, the company will have to reduce debt. According to Bloomberg's energy expert Javier Blas (emphasis added):

Yet the merger will saddle Diamondback with a mountain of debt, which it will only be able to reduce quickly by reducing shareholder payouts. That may work in Silicon Valley, but it's not what Permian investors are accustomed to. After the close, Diamondback will carry a net debt of as much as $15 billion, reckons Nitin Kumar at Mizuho Financial Group. On Monday, the company promised to reduce that to $10 billion "very quickly, ensuring balance sheet strength and best-in-class credit quality." But that will exact a high cost; Diamondback lowered its target for returning money to shareholders to "at least" 50% of its free cash flow, down from 75% previously.

In other words, going forward the company is distributing just 50% of its free cash flow instead of 75% of its free cash flow. This happens at a time when major producers are moving in the opposite direction.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), which is my largest upstream investment, announced earlier this year that it will distribute 100% of its FCF to shareholders.

However, that's perfectly fine. After all, the company is using new debt to unlock tremendous long-term wealth.

Moreover, the company announced a 7% base dividend hike to $3.60 annually to show investors that it is very confident in its plans. It now yields 1.8%.

This dividend is breakeven at $40 WTI.

Diamondback Energy

The good news is that even a 50% FCF payout is lucrative - while investors wait for debt to come down.

For example, at $90 WTI (we're not that far away), the company can generate more than $23 in per-share FCF.

At current prices, this translates to an FCF yield of 11.6%. Half of that is 5.8%.

Diamondback Energy

As we saw in the Bloomberg quote above, the company's goal is to quickly reduce pro-forma debt to less than $10 billion.

I believe if I'm right about the oil bull case, we could see a return to a 75% payout in the first half of 2025. Analysts expect net debt to be $8.3 billion at the end of 2025.

Adding to that, the company noted that its debt target would allow it to maintain a 1x leverage ratio at $50-$55 WTI, which would be highly favorable and protect the company and its investors against carnage if oil prices crash again in the future.

Sure, if that happens, FANG's share price will suffer. However, I doubt we will see anything similar to what we saw in 2014/2015 and 2020 again, as FANG is now a much more mature company with lower production and financial risks - especially once it hits its debt target.

Data by YCharts

All things considered, I want to own FANG. I believe it would be a fantastic addition to my portfolio. I noted this in my prior article as well, before the stock exploded higher due to the M&A announcement.

However, because I bought so much energy in the first quarter of this year, I will wait for a potential correction, even if that means missing more upside. Given my energy exposure, that's a risk I'm willing to take.

Needless to say, I will maintain a Buy rating, as I believe the stock trades at a highly favorable FCF yield, with tremendous synergy opportunities and a strong oil bull case.

Takeaway

Diamondback Energy's merger with Endeavor Energy is a strategic shift towards improving its financial resilience and operational efficiency.

Despite temporary adjustments to its shareholder distribution plans, the company's focus on debt reduction and synergies positions it very favorably for long-term growth.

I'm very eager to buy the stock soon, as I expect it to remain a long-term outperformer.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Growth Potential: Diamondback Energy's merger with Endeavor Energy expands its footprint in the Permian Basin, improving production capabilities and positioning it for long-term growth.

Diamondback Energy's merger with Endeavor Energy expands its footprint in the Permian Basin, improving production capabilities and positioning it for long-term growth. Operational Efficiency: Synergies from the merger are expected to drive cost savings and improve operational efficiencies.

Synergies from the merger are expected to drive cost savings and improve operational efficiencies. Favorable Valuation: Despite short-term shareholder distribution adjustments, FANG trades at an attractive free cash flow yield, offering potential upside for investors.

Despite short-term shareholder distribution adjustments, FANG trades at an attractive free cash flow yield, offering potential upside for investors. Oil Bull Case: I believe oil is in a (volatile) long-term uptrend, which could result in +$100 WTI on a prolonged basis.

