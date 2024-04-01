Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diamondback Energy: The Perfect Oil Stock For A $90+ Oil World

Apr. 01, 2024 11:53 AM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Diamondback Energy is undergoing a major transformation through its merger with Endeavor Energy, creating a more efficient and resilient company.
  • The company is adjusting its shareholder distribution plans to prioritize debt reduction, but still offers a 1.8% dividend yield.
  • With a focus on cost control, operational efficiency, and potential synergies, Diamondback Energy is well-positioned for long-term growth in the energy sector.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Oil barrels on stack of golden coins and oil pump jack. Growth rise of oil stock prices and growth of extraction concept.

Bet_Noire

Introduction

It's time to discuss Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), one of my all-time favorite upstream (oil and gas production) energy stocks.

I started covering this stock in September 2022, when I went with the title "Diamondback Energy: Your FANG

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
31.09K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FANG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FANG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FANG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News