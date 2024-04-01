Spencer Platt

So far this year in 2024, there have been very few big rallies in stocks that have had nothing at all to do with AI, but CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) is one of the few exceptions. The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant concept has been one of the hottest food stocks all year, after having gone public last summer at just $22 per share. CAVA didn't take long to double from that price, raising concerns about valuation early on in its journey as a public company.

Now, the stock has soared even beyond its immediate post-IPO momentum, and after a 70%+ rally this year, the stock is at all-time highs. The question for investors now is: does CAVA have any upside left?

Data by YCharts

I wrote a bullish opinion on CAVA back in November when the stock was trading at a measly ~$33 per share. I've enjoyed very healthy gains since then as CAVA's stock has skyrocketed without any breaks, but now at current share prices, I'm more cognizant of the risks on the horizon than I am of further opportunities. CAVA in particular rallied sharply after its Q4 earnings print (released in late February) was well received, but I'd prefer to step to the sidelines now and enjoy the gains I've locked in. With all this in mind, I am giving CAVA a two-notch downgrade to bearish as I digest the company's latest valuation.

There are a number of negative drivers that investors need to have in mind here:

Growth is set to slow down. The company is hard at work deploying its IPO cash to open new storefronts, but its pace of restaurant openings is expected to dramatically slow in FY24. At the same time as well, same-store restaurant sales growth is also slowing down, suggesting that in more mature markets, the CAVA concept is steadily reaching a point of saturation.

Inflation will take a toll on CAVA's path to profitability, particularly as labor costs soar.

Sky-high valuation. With the latest rally, CAVA has soared to valuation multiples that I can no longer justify, especially as interest rates remain elevated.

At current share prices, I'm keen to steer clear here and take my gains.

Both same-store sales growth and new-store openings are set to slow

Let's talk about slowing growth rates first and foremost.

Cava outlook (Cava Q4 shareholder letter)

In 2024, CAVA plans to open between 48-52 stores. That compares to 19 stores opened in just Q4 alone, and 72 stores opened in all of 2023.

This may be an expression of limited capital. As of the end of Q4, the company had only $332 million of cash on its balance sheet (operating cash flow for the entirety of FY23 was positive $97 million, so at least it does continue to bring in more cash over time). As shown in the chart above, the costs of opening a store are roughly in the $12 million range - so it may not have the firepower to open 70+ stores as it did in FY23 when it was still flush with IPO cash (the company raised $318 million with its public offering).

But it's not just the pace of new locations that are set to slow: Same Restaurant Sales Growth is also slowing. In Q4, SRS saw its fourth straight quarter of deceleration down to 11.4% y/y.

Cava Q4 key metrics (Cava Q4 shareholder letter)

This suggests that, as CAVA is becoming a more established brand, its opportunities to continue growing individual stores are becoming limited. We should also not ignore the competitiveness of both fast-casual food and Mediterranean food in general. Yes, CAVA benefits from the rising popularity of Mediterranean concepts, but it also has to contend with a wide variety of competitors. After all, the broad category of "Mediterranean" food comprises a number of countries and cultures.

Look out for higher labor costs

Low-wage labor got huge pay bumps since the pandemic began, and though the political debate will always brew around whether those wage increases are enough to keep up with the pace of inflation, there can be no doubt that wage inflation is one of the biggest risks to CAVA going forward.

Cava Q4 results (Cava Q4 shareholder letter)

In the fourth quarter, as shown in the chart above, CAVA's labor costs jumped 36% y/y to $48.8 million, up from $35.9 million in the prior year quarter. That represents 28% of revenue, and the growth in labor costs matched the pace of CAVA's growth in revenue.

The company also prides itself on attractive wages. Per CEO Brett Schulman's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

We are working on behalf of our team members by investing in attractive wages and benefits, enhanced training, and career development opportunities. We are working on behalf of our guests by mitigating price increases and by not taking outsized pricing to offset unplanned costs related to the impact of new legislation, like AB 1228 in California, which includes aspects of its predecessor bill known as the FAST Act. We see the impact of these investments come to life every day."

Note as well that scale doesn't necessarily solve these issues. While corporate overhead costs may come down over time as CAVA scales, the company also noted that it recently promoted 7 employees to multi-unit managers. As the company continues to sprawl across the U.S., adding layers of regional management may further add to CAVA's labor bill.

Lastly, recall that CAVA currently has its biggest footprint in the Southeast and Southwest - regions that index lower on the cost scale of the U.S.

Cava footprint (Cava Q4 shareholder letter)

One of its biggest expansion opportunities is in California, where it currently has a very limited presence of only 16 stores. Expanding into these regions may spur tremendous cost growth for CAVA without proof of the concept's success (and arguably, there's already plenty of competition for health-oriented Mediterranean food in California vis-a-vis other regions of the U.S.)

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices near $70, CAVA trades at a market cap of $7.99 billion. After we net off the $333.4 million of cash on CAVA's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $7.66 billion.

Against the midpoint of the company's $86-$92 million adjusted EBITDA forecast for the current year, CAVA trades at 86x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA. Needless to say: in an interest rate environment that remains lofty, I wouldn't pay such a high premium for a company with a number of fundamental risks on the horizon.

And against multiples of both revenue and EBITDA, CAVA indexes well above other national restaurant brands:

Data by YCharts

The bottom line here: I believe it's best to take advantage of the recent rally to lock in gains and invest elsewhere.