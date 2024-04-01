QTUM: Strong Returns And Favorably Valued Through An Equally Weighted Approach

Quardia/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) is a buy due to its equally weighted approach and focus on holdings in the high-potential field of quantum computing. This approach has resulted in the fund’s favorable valuation while also achieving returns roughly on par with larger tech and innovation ETFs. While a lesser factor, QTUM also has a comparatively high dividend yield along with greater dividend growth relative to peer funds.

Quantum Computing: What It Is and Why It Matters for Investors

A classical computer uses bits, or binary digits. In contrast, a quantum computer uses superconducting qubits, or quantum bits. Named after quantum mechanics which looks at matter below the scale of atoms, these qubits can exist in multiple states simultaneously. In practice, quantum computing technology has enormous implications because its speed is immensely faster than classical computers. According to some sources, a quantum device can solve in four minutes what it would take a classical supercomputer 10,000 years to compute. This capability is essential to unlocking the next generation of technology including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) are all large companies that are investing in quantum computing. In fact, Google is spending several billions of dollars to develop a commercial quantum computer by 2029. Because these top big-tech companies are also involved in software, hardware, semiconductors, and other industries, most top technology ETFs will incorporate companies with significant investment in quantum computing. If you are convinced of the potential importance of quantum computing, let us dive into QTUM as well as comparable tech funds that also include holdings that invest in quantum computing.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

QTUM was created in 2018 and is a passively managed ETF that tracks the BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index. The fund has 70 holdings and $254M in AUM. QTUM includes global companies that are involved in the research and development of quantum computing and machine learning. Importantly, QTUM uses a modified equally weighted approach and rebalances semi-annually. Each rebalance occurs in June and December. Therefore, as we will discuss later, no single holding of QTUM typically has an outsized weight within the fund.

For comparison purposes, other funds examined are iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW), SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD), and VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH). While these top technology ETFs are not explicitly focused on quantum computer holdings, they include companies that are investing in quantum computing technologies or may benefit from quantum computing advances. Each peer ETF examined also has greater than $1B in AUM.

Performance, Expense Ratio, and Dividend Yield

Because QTUM was initiated in 2018, a 5-year look back was utilized to compare long-term performance. QTUM has seen an average 5-year return of 21.17%. This performance has lagged the average 5-year annual returns for each compared fund. However, all funds greatly outperformed the broader market, using the S&P 500 Index as a benchmark, which saw a 5-year average annual return of roughly 15%.

5-Year Total Price Return for QTUM and Leading Tech Peer Funds (Seeking Alpha)

QTUM has an expense ratio of 0.40% which is average compared to peer tech funds. However, the fund makes up for this mediocrity by having the greatest dividend yield of peer funds. At 0.75%, QTUM’s dividend yield is relatively high for a tech-focused ETF as their holdings typically are aimed at growth versus income generation. Additionally, QTUM has seen the greatest dividend growth over the past five years.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

QTUM IYW XSD SMH Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.40% 0.35% 0.35% AUM $254.15M $16.45B $1.49B $18.41B Dividend Yield TTM 0.75% 0.23% 0.24% 0.46% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR 51.52% -4.09% -5.33% 4.95% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, 30 Mar 24

QTUM Holdings and Its Competitive Advantages

Due to QTUM’s modified equal-weighted approach, the weight on its top 10 holdings is the lightest of compared funds at 21.44%. This stands in stark contrast to SMH with over 90% weight in its top 10 holdings. Similarities between QTUM’s holdings and those of other examined ETFs are bolded below.

Top 10 Holdings for QTUM and Peer Innovating Technology Funds

QTUM – 70 holdings IYW – 136 holdings XSD – 39 holdings SMH – 26 holdings MSTR– 4.28% MSFT – 18.26% MU – 3.39% NVDA – 20.53% NVDA – 2.40% AAPL – 14.68% SMTC – 3.30% TSM – 11.92% MKSI – 1.97% NVDA – 12.67% SGH – 3.12% AVGO – 7.65% MU – 1.95% META – 3.81% PI – 3.05% ASML – 4.89% 6526.JP – 1.91% AVGO – 3.03% FSLR – 2.88% QCOM – 4.57% COHR – 1.88% GOOGL – 2.75% NVDA – 2.86% TXN – 4.57% AMD – 1.87% CRM – 2.55% MTSI – 2.84% LRCX – 4.47% RGTI – 1.75% GOOG – 2.34% WOLF – 2.84% INTC – 4.46% AMAT – 1.73% AMD – 2.32% SWKS – 2.82% MU – 4.46% ASML – 1.70% ADBE – 2.06% AVGO – 2.79% AMAT – 4.45% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 30 Mar 24

Upon further analysis of QTUM’s holdings there are three major observations that drive the fund’s buy rating and current valuation. Each of these distinct observations are discussed below.

The Benefits of An Equal Weighted Strategy

The first key difference for QTUM compared to other big-tech ETFs is its equal-weighted strategy which impacts the fund’s overall valuation. As we will discuss later, QTUM’s overall P/E and P/B values are lower than peers predominantly due to the equal weight of its holdings whenever the fund rebalances. Naturally, QTUM’s top holdings currently have relatively high valuations because they have increased from their equal weight as a result of strong price increases.

However, these holdings are preventing from reaching an outsized weight due to the fund's rebalancing. For example, QTUM has the lowest weight on superstar NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) at just 2.40% which has a current P/E ratio overall double its market sector over the past year. Additionally, QTUM’s weight on Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is lower than XSD. This arguably serves to benefit QTUM due to MU’s forward P/E almost 900% higher than its sector. Finally, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) received a lower weight with QTUM than IYW which has a forward P/E ratio over 1,000% higher than its sector. At QTUM’s next semiannual rebalancing, these top holdings will be returned to an equal weight, thereby mitigating overvaluation for the fund overall compared to peers.

MicroStrategy: High-Risk Dependency on Bitcoin

Of course, one danger for QTUM’s overvaluation occurs during the time periods between rebalancing. For example, MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is QTUM’s top holding at 4.28% weight. A concern for this top holding is that MicroStrategy is quite hinged to bitcoin’s future. With Michael Saylor as MicroStategy’s CEO, the company owns 1% of all the bitcoin mined. As a result, bitcoin accounts for 97% of MSTR’s valuation. If you are like me, you have a healthy amount of skepticism for cryptocurrency given its speculative and volatile nature. While the cryptocurrency has done incredibly well over the past six months, we have seen sharp declines in the past. However, QTUM’s next rebalance will occur on June 21, 2024, at which time I expect MSTR to appropriately be reduced in weight.

Inclusion of Mid and Small Cap Holdings

While big name stocks such as MSFT, NVDA, and IBM are investing in quantum computing, small and mid-caps have tremendous growth potential. Often these companies are overlooked or excluded entirely in funds. However, QTUM includes a number of both mid and small cap holdings. Mid cap holdings for the fund include Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) or Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA). Additionally, small cap holdings such as NVE Corporation (NVEC) and Rigetti Computing (RGTI) are also part of QTUM’s holdings mix. While QTUM includes MSFT and GOOGL, they are only at 1.38% and 1.41% weight, respectively. QTUM’s modified equal weight strategy and inclusion of mid and small cap holdings represents a distinct advantage due to its ability to capture companies with more “room to grow.”

Current Valuation

QTUM has performed roughly on par with the compared peers with a 38.2% one-year return. The fund is down roughly 3% from its all-time high seen earlier this month with a price of $63.37 per share. Over the past year, only XSD unperformed “the market” overall, comparing to the S&P 500 Index's one-year return of 30.45%.

One-Year Price Return: QTUM and Compared ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

As already introduced, QTUM has the most attractive valuation compared to peers IYW, XSD, and SMH. I expect that this valuation will be even more attractive when QTUM conducts its next rebalancing in June. Given the fund’s historic performance and the tremendous potential of quantum computing, I expect the fund to continue outperforming the market overall and remain roughly on par with its non-equally weighted tech fund peers.

Valuation Metrics for QTUM and Peer Competitors

QTUM IYW XSD SMH P/E ratio 26.89 39.19 29.87 38.81 P/B ratio 3.40 7.24 3.90 7.68 Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author from Multiple Sources, 30 Mar 24

Risks to Investors

Perhaps the greatest risk for QTUM is the fact that quantum computing is still in its infancy. If an extended period elapses without the industry taking off, investors will likely have incurred some opportunity cost compared to other more “well established” tech funds. Even if quantum computing is brought to market, it is unlikely to completely replace “classical” computers anytime soon. The initial distribution will undoubtedly come with a high price tag and be appealing mostly for large corporations or government use. While QTUM is somewhat volatile as implied by its beta value, it is less volatile than peers. QTUM has a beta value of 1.25. By comparison, IYW has a 3-year beta value of 1.26, SMH has a 5-year beta value of 1.60, and XSD's 5-year beta is 1.71.

Concluding Summary

Despite the risks associated with QTUM, I rate the fund a buy. Quantum computing has numerous potentially life-changing applications in artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning. The fund’s modified equal-weighted approach contributes to a favorable valuation and slightly lower volatility. Additionally, the fund includes several mid and small cap holdings which I see as a favorable quality. QTUM has an average expense ratio compared to peers but a relatively high dividend yield, particular for a tech ETF. While QTUM is heavy on MSTR, which represents short-term risks, the fund will see its next rebalancing in June 2024.