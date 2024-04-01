Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QTUM: Strong Returns And Favorably Valued Through An Equally Weighted Approach

Apr. 01, 2024 12:05 PM ETDefiance Quantum ETF (QTUM)IYW, XSD, SMH
Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
293 Followers

Summary

  • Defiance Quantum ETF is a buy due to its modified equally weighted approach and focus on the field of quantum computing.
  • Quantum computing has significant implications for the next generation of technological advancements, including AI and machine learning.
  • QTUM's favorable valuation, comparatively high dividend yield, and inclusion of mid and small-cap holdings, represent distinct strengths compared to other tech-focused ETFs.

Machine learning Process, artificial intelligence AI, Machine learning and Deep data mining. Modern computer technologies concept. 3D rendering

Quardia/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) is a buy due to its equally weighted approach and focus on holdings in the high-potential field of quantum computing. This approach has resulted in the fund’s favorable valuation

This article was written by

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
293 Followers
Robert Wilson is an MBA graduate and independent financial coach. As a long-time personal investor, Robert has focused on ETFs and individual stocks with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. An enthusiast in online entrepreneurship, Robert setup online businesses to pay for his undergraduate degree until he received a scholarship, covering the rest of tuition. Part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, Robert is on track to reach a 7-figure portfolio before age 40. Robert strives to follow the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is exclusive to Seeking Alpha. No duplication or reproduction of this article is allowed without consent of Seeking Alpha and the author. This article should not be misconstrued as individual financial advice. Always conduct your own due diligence prior to investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QTUM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QTUM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QTUM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News