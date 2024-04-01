cabuscaa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Time and again, our members, specifically those within their first year of membership, are shocked at the power of converting the many rapid-return trades we execute into so-called "house positions." We provide a lot of detail on this at our full service, where you can also see a history of those trades and our approach. However, now and again we offer up a potential trade with modest conviction here on the public site.

In December of 2023, we laid out a public trade here on Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) a troubled retailer, and that trade laid out the potential for a double-digit rapid return. Since we can only cover tickers about once a quarter publicly, we are just now returning to this stock. Those that know probably already have made the move, but if you haven't, since the stock is up 60% since our buy call, lock in profit and consider a house position for the long term.

While the stock has rebounded, it is in part due to a strong market, but also the company has started to throw out some greenshoots, just as we predicted. Still, you must realize that this digital retailer faces tons of competition. There is a long road still ahead here, but as we mentioned before, this company does have some brand power. The company specializes in casual clothing, swimwear, footwear, and home products and of course you can get these products with their Lands' End, Lands' End Lighthouse, Drifter, and several brands. While we are suggesting closing here, there is likely some upside here if the company continues to execute.

For many quarters, Lands' End, Inc. stock has been beat up mostly because sales have been falling. In fact, it honestly was not looking all that good heading into the just-reported quarter. There were some big sellers going into the print. But since the earnings, we have seen a huge run, and even though our rapid-return upside was hit quite quickly with the December trade, if you have been hanging around, this is a great time to book profit, and let a chunk of the profit run.

Looking at Q4 revenue, sales were still down, hitting $514.9 million and falling 2.8% from last year. That said, this was a nice beat against consensus of $12.7 million. As we told you, this is a digitally focused retailer, and global online revenue was $409.4 million, a decrease of 2.3% from $414.5 million a year ago. Considering the closing of Lands' End Japan at the end of fiscal 2022, adjusting for this, online sales were about flat.

As we told you in our trade idea, the company has made strong efforts to boost its margins in Q4 continued to do a strong job with moving inventory. This was the reason that we were "bullish for a shorter-term move." We also noted margin expansion.

Here in Q4, the company saw gross margin expansion of approximately 550 basis points! Gross margin hit 38.0% rising from 32.5% a year ago and adjusted EBITDA for Q4 came in very nicely. Adjusted EBITDA was $31.7 million a massive 31% spike from $24.2 million a year ago. This is quite strong. In terms of inventory, it was outstanding. The company saw a 29% reduction in year-over-year inventory. Kudos to management for executing on this front.

This marked the fourth successive quarter of significant inventory and margin improvement, meaning the company has, at least for now, appeared to have turned a corner. This is why we want to hold onto shares, but it is simply smart trading and investing to enjoy the rapid-returns but let house money run. No stress that way. And as we said in December, "the company looks to emerge from being a money loser." Well, the company delivered on that front, earnings $8.0 million, or $0.25 per share, adjusted.

As we look ahead, things look positive for 2024, though we were surprised somewhat by sales guidance. For fiscal 2024, management sees sales between $1.33 billion and $1.45 billion. This is a mid-single digit decline from $1.47 billion in 2023, we thought we would see flat or positive sales. Perhaps we were a touch too bullish. The company is guiding for a winning year as well. Net income will be between $3.0 million and $12.0 million or $0.27 per share at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA looks strong and is expected to be around $30 million, while adjusted diluted earnings per share should hit $0.18 at the midpoint.

Further, the LE balance sheet is in relatively good shape here, too. Net cash provided by operations was $130 million per year, versus a cash burn of $36.4 million in 2022. Finally, the company has a term loan balance or $260 million. It also has $167 million on an ABL facility and no outstanding borrowings against it. And, the company is still repurchasing shares as well. In Q4, they repurchased $2.1 million worth of shares under the company's previously announced $50 million share repurchase authorization. The company just authorized another $25 in repurchases through March 2026

In summation, this was a winning trade. Now, consider a house position and hold for some more longer-term upside if Lands' End, Inc. management can execute.