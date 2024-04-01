Onfokus

Introduction

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) is a pioneering company in the robotic vacuum industry they have recently faced significant challenges due to intense competition, declining sales, shrinking margins, and a retracted bid to purchase the company from Amazon. Despite these headwinds, we believe that iRobot presents a compelling investment opportunity at its current valuation. In this article, we will explore the company's strengths, potential courses of action, and the investment case for iRobot, while also considering the risks involved.

With an adjusted enterprise value of approximately, $184 million if you consider the pending $94 million termination fee from Amazon, and trailing twelve-month revenue of $890.6 million, iRobot's EV/Revenue (TTM) ratio of 0.206 suggests that the company is significantly undervalued.

iRobot's extensive network of connected sensors and data from millions of Roombas worldwide presents valuable opportunities for potential acquisition or data licensing. The company's cost-cutting initiatives and the potential for innovation driven by advancements in AI and machine learning could help iRobot streamline operations and streamline the development of new products more efficiently.

A New AI Paradigm Has Arrived

Early models of robotic vacuums used basic algorithms and sensors to navigate around all spaces. They typically followed random or predetermined patterns, using bump sensors to avoid obstacles and cliff sensors to avoid falls down stairs. These models didn't "learn" in the sense of building a memory of the space but relied on real-time inputs to avoid obstacles.

As technology advanced, manufacturers began incorporating more sophisticated sensors and algorithms. These robots could make more informed decisions about their environment, like identifying more efficient cleaning paths and avoiding obstacles more effectively. Some models started to use infrared sensors or acoustic sensors to detect dirt, allowing them to focus cleaning efforts on dirtier areas more specifically.

The introduction of Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology marked a significant leap in robotic vacuum intelligence. SLAM allows robots to create a map of their environment in real time and track their location within that map. This capability enables the robot to clean more efficiently, covering all areas without unnecessary repetition and remembering where it has already cleaned.

Modern Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLMs) have revolutionized object detection and related fields, making these technologies more accessible, cost-effective, and easier to implement than ever before. This transformation is primarily due to advancements in machine learning algorithms, computational efficiency, and the availability of vast datasets for training. Previously, developing systems capable of object detection required significant resources, including custom hardware and a team of specialized researchers. Now, with pre-trained models such as those provided by LLMs, developers can leverage existing frameworks to create sophisticated object detection systems without starting from scratch. This accessibility has democratized the development of AI applications and robotics, enabling startups and smaller companies to innovate in spaces once dominated by tech giants.

Enter iRobot & CAP

The Competitive Advantage Period (CAP) is a concept in strategic management and finance that refers to the duration during which a company is expected to generate returns on its new investments that are far above the firm's cost of capital. Essentially, it's the period during which a company possesses a significant competitive advantage that allows them to earn above-average profits compared to their competitors.

Several factors can influence the length of a company's CAP, including:

Barriers to Entry : High entry barriers in an industry can protect the competitive advantages of existing players.

: High entry barriers in an industry can protect the competitive advantages of existing players. Innovation and R&D : Continuous innovation can renew or extend a company's CAP by keeping the company ahead of its competitors.

: Continuous innovation can renew or extend a company's CAP by keeping the company ahead of its competitors. Regulatory Environment : Favorable regulations can protect a company's competitive advantage, while changes in regulations can shorten the CAP.

: Favorable regulations can protect a company's competitive advantage, while changes in regulations can shorten the CAP. Market Dynamics: Overall changes in the market can also significantly change a company's competitive advantage.

iRobot pioneered the robotic vacuum market with its Roomba and dominated for years. But after the COVID cleaning boom began to fade the company got clobbered by fierce competition, shrinking demand, and was caught flat-footed as sales declined while expenses remained elevated. The once innovative trailblazer is now a scratched veteran fighting to regain any edge in the crowded market it created.

We believe that from a high level iRobot has the odds stacked against them. "According to the book Stall Points, when a large company's revenue stops growing, just 13% of the time it starts growing significantly again." Throughout the remainder of the article, we will be analyzing if at current valuations iRobot is worth investing in despite these inherent risks.

Weaknesses

iRobot is facing significant headwinds based on the company's Q4 2023 earnings release and forward guidance. Sluggish consumer demand and intense competitive pressures led to a 14% year-over-year decline in Q4 revenue across all geographic regions. In addition, gross margins continue to come under severe strain, declining by 5 percentage points in Q4 driven by elevated pricing promotions, underabsorption of fixed costs due to lower production volumes, and inventory writedowns. For the full year, gross margins contracted 7% to just 22.5%, their lowest ever.

As general margins fell, so did overall profitability. iRobot reported an operating loss of $45 million in Q4 and an almost $200 million loss for 2023.

To address these challenges management is undertaking an extensive restructuring program. This includes reducing iRobot's global workforce by 31%, relocating certain engineering functions, consolidating marketing efforts, streamlining legal entities, and optimizing the company's real estate footprint.

The path forward remains arduous. Revenue is projected to decline another 3-7% in 2024, with a 20% year-over-year drop expected in the first half before potentially recovering to mid-single digit growth in the latter half of the year. The terminated acquisition by Amazon appears to have strained some retailer relationships that iRobot is now working to rebuild.

Cash flow generation and shoring up liquidity have become top priorities. The company expects to achieve modest positive operating cash flow in the second half of 2024, but may need to pursue an equity offering to bolster working capital if conditions deteriorate further.

Strengths

Following the withdrawal of Amazon's bid, iRobot's stock price experienced a significant downturn falling from ~$38 per share at the beginning of the year to the current price of around $8. A $94 million termination fee due is from Amazon to iRobot. Although this payment has yet to be received (and is not yet reflected in the company's enterprise value) it represents a notable cash boost for the struggling company. When factoring in this pending $94 million iRobot's adjusted enterprise value (EV) emerges at roughly $184 million.

Considering iRobot's trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue of $890.6 million and a gross profit of $197.3 million the EV/Revenue (TTM) and EV/Gross Profit (TTM) ratios are 0.206 and 0.933 respectively. These figures strongly suggest that iRobot is currently undervalued by most metrics, marking it as a potential bargain in the market if they can execute significant cost cuts without negatively impacting operations.

Potential Courses of Action

While we believe iRobot is firmly in the declining phase of the business cycle we believe there are a few unique chances for opportunities.

1. Acquisition.

2. Data Licensing.

3. Cost Control.

4. Innovation.

While the Amazon acquisition fell through we believe that the network of connected sensors and data from the Roomba's is valuable both from an acquisitions perspective and a data licensing one. While the current terms and conditions of Roomba state they will "Never Sell User Data." They have licensed the data before to some extent in the past. Without knowing the specifics of the data it is difficult to value, but millions of devices in millions of homes we believe could offer significant value for new home robotics companies or AI companies in general.

We also believe a path to success could potentially lie in continued cost control and innovation. With new AI models, we believe that development costs around the next home robot will be much cheaper than previous means of development. But based on some of their recent announcement it appears they will, at least temporarily, be pausing all developments of "non-floorcare."

iRobot aims to save $80 million to $100 million through renewed agreements with manufacturing partners on more attractive terms; $20 million through increased offshoring; and $30 million by consolidating its sales and marketing spending. The company also plans to reduce its corporate real estate footprint and pause all work related to "non-floorcare innovations," including air purification, robotic lawn mowing (a reference to iRobot's long-shuttered Terra project, presumably), and education.

Will Cost Cutting Be Enough?

Following the decision to discontinue all "non-core" development projects, it appears the strategy for the near term is to streamline expenses while leveraging the strong brand equity. As indicated in the graph, Operating Expenses (OPEX) have significantly exceeded Gross Profit. The urgency for further cost containment measures is evident and even with planned budget reductions, achieving a positive Operating Income seems challenging without even more substantial cuts.

With the longtime CEO stepping down roughly a month ago, we believe new management or new owners are needed to correct the path that iRobot is on. This transition presents an opportune moment for either new leadership or ownership to steer the company towards a more sustainable and profitable path. Historical challenges with managing spiraling costs have highlighted the necessity for strategic overhaul.

The Investment Case

Despite the challenges iRobot faces, there may be some compelling reasons to consider investing in the company at its current valuation. With the stock price hovering around $8 per share and an adjusted enterprise value of roughly $184 million (considering the pending $94 million termination fee from Amazon), iRobot appears undervalued based on its trailing twelve-month revenue of $890.6 million and gross profit of $197.3 million. The EV/Revenue (TTM) and EV/Gross Profit (TTM) ratios of 0.206 and 0.933.

Several factors could drive iRobot's future growth and profitability:

Acquisition potential: iRobot's extensive network of connected sensors and data from millions of Roombas in homes worldwide could be valuable to new home robotics companies or AI companies seeking to expand their reach and capabilities. Data licensing opportunities: While iRobot currently maintains a policy of not selling user data, the company has previously licensed data to some extent. The vast amount of data collected by Roombas could represent a significant untapped revenue stream. Cost control measures: iRobot's plans to save $80-100 million through renegotiated manufacturing agreements, $20 million through increased offshoring, and $30 million by consolidating sales and marketing spending demonstrate a commitment to streamlining operations and improving profitability. Innovation potential: As new AI models emerge, development costs for the next generation of home robots could be significantly lower than previous methods, allowing iRobot to allocate resources more efficiently and bring innovative products to market more quickly while simultaneously leveraging their strong brand.

While iRobot's decision to pause the development of non-floorcare products will limit their short-term growth potential, this strategy may allow the company to focus on its core competencies and streamline expenses. The recent departure of the longtime CEO presents an opportunity for new leadership or ownership to implement a more sustainable and profitable business model.

Risks

Investing in iRobot comes with several significant risks that potential investors should carefully consider:

Liquidity and Cash Burn: iRobot's current cash position of $181 million (excluding the pending $94 million termination fee from Amazon) will not be sufficient to sustain the company if it continues to experience substantial losses. If the last quarter is any sign, with a reported a loss of $63.6 million the full cash reserves will last roughly 4 quarters. If iRobot fails to improve its financial performance or secure additional funding, it may face a liquidity crisis that could threaten its ability to continue operations. Dilution: To address its cash needs we believe it is very likely that iRobot may need to raise additional capital through equity offerings. Such offerings would dilute existing shareholders' ownership stakes and put significant downward pressure on the stock price. The prospect of dilution may make iRobot's stock less attractive to potential investors. Intense Competition: The robotic vacuum market has become increasingly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. iRobot faces competition from established brands and low-cost manufacturers, which will further erode its market position and profit margins. Especially as the quality of the competitors has risen dramatically in recent years. If iRobot fails to differentiate its products and maintain its brand appeal, they will struggle to compete effectively in this crowded market. Macroeconomic Uncertainty: iRobot's sales and profitability are sensitive to consumer spending trends which are affected by macroeconomic factors such as economic recessions, high inflation, and changes in consumer confidence. If global economic conditions deteriorate, demand for iRobot's products could decline, exacerbating the company's financial challenges. Execution Risk: Significant cost-cutting measures and a focus on core competencies, may not yield the desired results. If the company fails to execute its plans effectively or if the expected benefits do not materialize, iRobot's financial performance will continue to deteriorate. Leadership Transition: In addition to all this, the recent departure of iRobot's longtime CEO introduces uncertainty about the company's future direction and leadership. A prolonged search for a new CEO or a mismatch between the new leader's strategy and the company's needs could hinder iRobot's turnaround efforts.

Conclusion

Despite the operational challenges and the potential risk of dilution, we believe that iRobot's current stock price presents a potential opportunity for investors. The company's strong brand, potentially valuable data assets, and ongoing cost-cutting initiatives position it with the ability to potentially navigate the current market turbulence. The path forward is not without obstacles. iRobot's attractive valuation and long-term growth potential make it an intriguing investment prospect for those willing to tolerate high levels of volatility in exchange for the possibility of significant future returns.

Due to their strong brand, upcoming management changes and cost-cutting measures, and their current valuation relative to their gross profit and revenue we believe they are worth a rating of Buy with a rough 12-month price target in the $10-$12 range. We arrive at this valuation based on a sector median EV/Sales ratio of 1.3. While we do not believe that iRobot should be trading at levels as high as this we believe that trading in the $10-$12 range implies an EV of between $233 Million and $287 Million (assuming no dilution). With sales declining at a -15% CAGR over the last three years we assume a sales decline of roughly that magnitude for this year too. We forecast sales to be roughly ~$750 million in 2024. Based on those assumptions it places an EV/Sales valuation of our $10-$12 target at .31-.38 EV/Sales. Which is well below the sector median and still offers a fair valuation relative to their overall position.

We believe that this has the potential to be a value play in the overpriced AI/Robotics space as long as they can survive the next few quarters. We plan to initiate a position in iRobot stock and bet on the turnaround of the company. We plan to initiate purchases as the EV/Gross Profit (TTM) ratio is at or below 1.0 which is a stock price of around $9 or less.

To generate additional income and lower our cost basis, we will employ an options strategy of selling covered calls with a strike price ~20% above the current market price roughly 30-90 days out and selling long-dated cash-secured puts. Depending on who the new CEO is or rumors of acquisition we may also purchase ITM calls.