Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Not every investment that we make or like is going to turn out the way that we hope it will. Some require more time than expected in order to play out. And others never will. One company that I believe fits in the former category of requiring additional time to play out is The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD), a firm that is engaged in the production and sale of food service equipment for commercial firms, residential customers, and more. Examples of some of the equipment that it produces include ranges, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, and more. It even produces food processing equipment that helps food providers produce bacon, salami, bakery products, and other foods.

Back in February of 2023, I wrote a bullish article about the business. I acknowledged that while revenue continued to grow throughout the 2022 fiscal year, the bottom line for the company had been stressed. I even went so far as to say that the stock was not cheap. But because of how rapid growth was, I felt as though some upside was warranted. This led me to rate the business a ‘buy’, but that call has since failed to turn out the way I had hoped. Since the publication of that article, the S&P 500 is up 28.1%. By comparison, Middleby has seen upside of only 0.9%.

For the most part, I understand why the company has seen this kind of weakness. The business went from growing at a nice clip to seeing revenue barely budge. Net profits actually fell in 2023 compared to where they were in 2022. But at the same time, cash flow figures improved nicely. When you look at the company now, shares are still not cheap. But they certainly aren't expensive. And relative to similar companies, Middleby does appear to be trading on the cheap. Add on top of this the opportunities that the company is pursuing, and I believe that the ‘buy’ rating I assigned it still makes sense.

A mixed year

When I last wrote about Middleby, we only had data through the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. That date and our analysis now extends through 2023. For 2023 and its entirety, revenue came in at about $4.04 billion. This represents an increase of about 0.1%, or $3.7 million, compared to the $4.03 billion generated one year earlier. At first glance, this looks disappointing. But it is important to note that there are parts of the company that showed some rather impressive results. For instance, revenue under the Commercial Foodservice segment shot up 5.3%, rising from $2.39 billion to $2.52 billion. According to management, acquisitions that the company made contributed $57.8 million toward the $126.7 million rise in revenue seen year over year. A combination of higher units sold, higher prices, and a change in sales mix, all combined to account for the vast majority of that difference.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even more impressive was the Food Processing segment. Revenue for it shot up 22.1% from about $590 million to $720.6 million. This, management said, was the result of a couple of different things. In particular, acquisitions added $61.5 million in sales for the business during this time. Strong demand for protein products helped the business, particularly when it came to domestic revenue. All of the weakness for the business, then, came from the Residential Kitchen segment. Year over year, revenue plummeted 24.2% from $1.05 billion to $794.5 million. Higher inventory levels, combined with what management described as ‘challenging market conditions’ lead to a drop in revenue year over year.

With revenue rising by just a hair, you might normally expect profits to at least remain flat. But that was not the case. Net income actually declined from $436.6 million to $400.9 million. There are multiple contributors behind this decline in profits. But I would touch on some of the largest. First and foremost, the company booked a $78.1 million impairment on top of a $14.1 million restructuring charge, during the 2023 fiscal year. There was no impairment reported for 2022. And restructuring expenses that year totaled only $9.7 million. The company also saw a surge in interest expense from about $89 million to $120.3 million. This was in spite of net debt falling from $2.56 billion to $2.18 billion. The reason for the pain, then, was because of higher interest rates.

Despite the drop in profits, the other profitability metrics for the company came in quite strong. Take, for instance, the operating cash flow of the business. It nearly doubled, rising from $332.6 million to $628.8 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, however, the increase was not that significant. In this case, we get a rise from $571.5 million to $652.7 million. Also on the rise was EBITDA. It managed to improve from $853.4 million in 2022 to $900.4 million in 2023.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we take the data provided, valuing the company becomes quite simple. In the chart above, you can see precisely what I mean. Shares are trading at about 21 times earnings. That's up slightly from what we get when looking at results for 2022. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple, meanwhile, has dropped from 14.7 to 12.9. And the EV to EBITDA multiple has fallen from 12.4 to 11.7. As I said previously, these numbers are not fantastic. But they are certainly not bad. This is especially true of the cash flow multiples. I then, in the table below, compared Middleby to five similar firms. I did this using each of the three valuation metrics. And lo and behold, I discovered that it ended up being the cheapest of the group in each scenario.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA The Middleby Corporation 21.0 12.9 11.7 Donaldson Company (DCI) 24.4 16.7 15.4 ITT Inc. (ITT) 27.1 20.7 16.4 Pentair (PNR) 22.6 22.7 18.1 RBC Bearings (RBC) 45.0 29.4 20.4 Crane Holdings (CR) 30.3 34.0 18.3 Click to enlarge

In addition to being cheap relative to similar firms, Middleby is also working hard to reinvent itself and create additional value for shareholders. Part of this involves a push toward meaningful margin improvements. In the long run, management is forecasting segment EBITDA margins of 25% for both the Residential Kitchen and Food Processing segments, and an EBITDA margin of 30% when it comes to its Commercial Foodservice business. Two of the three segments have been moving in the right direction and are very close to their targets. But the Residential Kitchen side of things has suffered, not only because of weakness, but also because of acquisitions that have brought margins down. But by engaging in additional acquisitions, and pushing for other improvements from the supply chain through operational investments, continued innovations, and more, management expects to eventually hit these targets. The two segments that are very close to the goal already should achieve their targets within the next two years. But for the Residential Kitchen unit, management is targeting three to four years from now.

The Middleby Corporation

The company's initiatives also involve targeting specific markets. When it comes to equipment involved in the ice and beverage space, Middleby generates around $600 million worth of revenue. However, this is a $5 billion market that management claims has high margins to it. The company's ice machine market could be worth as much as $2 billion globally. In that space, management is primarily focused on high margin product lines. The firm is also focused on specific geographic opportunities.

The Middleby Corporation

In particular, it's making investments in China, India, Dubai, the UK, and Germany. And when it comes to things like innovation, the firm is making some interesting investments. In 2022, for instance, the business opened Dallas Middleby Innovation Kitchens. This is a 40,000 square foot facility that has 15 active cooking vignettes with the aim of training chefs. Add on top of all of this a continued trend of more and more people eating at restaurants and bars as opposed to food from grocery stores, a trend that looks set to continue, and the company looks set to benefit. The firm continues to target various types of restaurants and other similar establishments, because they view many of these as growing nicely (some as much as 8.5% per year on a nominal basis) per annum between 2024 and 2027.

The Middleby Corporation

Takeaway

Operationally speaking, the last year or so may not have been the best for Middleby. The company saw some weakness on both the top and bottom lines. However, shares are cheap relative to similar firms and management is making a concerted effort toward drastically improving operations. Given these factors, it's difficult to not like what I see. And because of that, I still believe that the ‘buy’ rating I assigned the stock previously still holds.