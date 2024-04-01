thitivong

Reitar Is Growing Unevenly From A Small Base

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (RITR) has filed to raise $11.25 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

Reitar provides logistics services to third-party logistics providers to expand and operate their various assets.

Given excessive IPO valuation expectations, sharply variable revenue and ongoing, high regional and regulatory risks, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

What Does Reitar Do?

Hong Kong, PRC-based Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited was founded to assist 3PL providers by procuring capital partners to invest in logistics properties and help them obtain relevant licenses for their project bidding requirements.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Kin Chung CHAN, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously vice president of corporate finance at China Construction Bank and founder of Star Capital Group Limited.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Logistics asset management

Professional consultancy services

Construction management and engineering design services.

As of September 30, 2023, Reitar has booked fair market value investment of $1.1 million from investors, including Star Capital Asset Management (controlled by company founder and Chairman Chan), Integrated Intelligence Investment Limited and Smart Wealthy Investment Limited.

The firm seeks third-party logistics providers as customers for what it calls its "property + logistics technology, or PLT" solutions.

Management plans to build logistics services infrastructure in Hong Kong and, after, expand its offerings to markets in Southeast Asia.

Personnel & Benefit expenses as a percentage of total revenue have grown as revenues have varied, as the figures below indicate:

Personnel & Benefit Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 9.1% FYE March 31, 2023 5.6% FYE March 31, 2022 1.1% Click to enlarge

The Personnel & Benefit efficiency multiple, defined as the number of dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of Personnel & Benefit expense, was 4.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Personnel & Benefit Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 4.0 FYE March 31, 2023 -13.2 Click to enlarge

What Is Reitar’s Market?

According to a 2024 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the Hong Kong market for freight and logistics is an estimated $21.4 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach $26.7 billion by 2029.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.53% from 2024 to 2029.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growth potential from the emergence of new efficiency-generating technologies and a transition toward omnichannel and vertical integration.

Also, the Hong Kong regional government intends to establish a new transport bureau to reinvigorate the region's capabilities and output since it has dropped from the top five marine regions in the world ranking.

Major competitive or other industry participant types include the following:

Asset management companies

Logistics consultancies

Construction companies

Logistics technology firms

Specialized service providers.

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited Recent Financial Results

I’ve summarized the company’s recent financial results here:

Uneven top line revenue

Variable gross profit but increasing gross margin

Fluctuating operating profit

A swing to cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 9,406,839 58.1% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 10,762,601 -42.6% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 18,739,757 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 3,266,856 144.1% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 3,109,214 -35.2% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 4,800,612 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 34.73% 12.2% FYE March 31, 2023 28.89% 12.8% FYE March 31, 2022 25.62% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 1,489,370 15.8% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 1,198,543 11.1% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 3,051,925 16.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 489,766 5.2% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 8,116,353 75.4% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 2,491,410 13.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ (2,958,491) FYE March 31, 2023 $ 6,333,117 FYE March 31, 2022 $ 380,920 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of September 30, 2023, Reitar had $2.8 million in cash and $15.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, was $3.5 million.

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited’s IPO Information

Reitar intends to raise $11.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, offering 2.5 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

No existing or prospective shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares of the IPO.

At IPO, the company’s enterprise value would be approximately $273 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 4.00%, which means the stock will be a "low-float" stock likely subject to higher volatility in trading.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 20%, or US$1.8 million, is expected to be used for expanding our resources and investing in state-of-the-art logistics facilities to enhance our end-to-end logistics solutions; approximately 10%, or US$0.9 million, is expected to be used for building our in-house research and development capabilities with a focus on the development of artificial intelligence and logistics software systems; approximately 10%, or US$0.9 million, is expected to be used for expanding the geographic coverage of our markets to other Asian countries such as Japan, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, India and Indonesia by establishing local offices, or potential cooperation with or acquisition of local companies which are aligned with and create incremental value for our core business; approximately 30%, or US$2.7 million, is expected to be used for investing in logistics projects as one of the investors to remain certain level of control over such projects while we act as the asset manager, project manager and/or managing contractor; and the balance of the net proceeds for other working capital and general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Leadership’s company roadshow video is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not subject to or threatened with any material legal proceedings or claims.

The only listed bookrunner of the IPO is Univest Securities, which frequently seeks to bring Chinese companies public in the U.S.

Valuation Metrics For Reitar

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $281,250,000 Enterprise Value $272,552,901 Price / Sales 19.78 EV / Revenue 19.17 EV / EBITDA 125.22 Earnings Per Share $0.13 Operating Margin 15.31% Net Margin 57.49% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 4.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow $3,469,354 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 1.23% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 1.43 CapEx Ratio 71.38 Revenue Growth Rate 58.14% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

Reitar Is Growing Unevenly From A Small Base

RITR is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its growth ambitions.

The company’s financials have produced variable top line revenue, fluctuating gross profit and increasing gross margin, uneven operating profit and a swing to cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, was $3.5 million.

Personnel & Benefit expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen materially as revenue has varied; its Personnel & Benefit efficiency multiple was 4.0x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvesting back into the company's operations and working capital needs.

Reitar is also subject to numerous regulations in China and the Cayman Islands restricting the distribution of dividends.

RITR’s recent capital spending results indicate it has spent very little on capital expenditures as a function of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing logistics services in Hong Kong is large and expected to grow only moderately in the coming years as the region faces headwinds.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its operations in the PRC, which makes the firm subject to potentially unpredictable and rapidly changing regulatory conditions.

Also, the company is a "foreign private issuer" and an "emerging growth company," which means it can choose to disclose substantially less information to shareholders.

Asian companies have frequently produced little information for public shareholders and many such company stocks have performed poorly post-IPO.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 19.2x on uneven revenue history from a small base.

Given high valuation expectations, sharply variable revenue and ongoing regional and regulatory risks, my outlook on the Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.