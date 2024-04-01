Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABYF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.55K Followers

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:BABYF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call April 1, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Waldman - Investor Relations
Hamutal Yitzhak - Chief Executive Officer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Else Nutrition's 2023 Financial Year Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Waldman, Investor Relations. Thank you, David. You may begin.

David Waldman

Good morning, and thank you for joining Else Nutrition's 2023 fiscal year financial results and business update conference call.

On the call with us today is Hamutal Yitzhak, Chief Executive Officer of Else Nutrition. The company issued a press release today, April 1, 2024, containing its 2023 fiscal year financial results, which is also posted on the company's website.

If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at (212) 671-1020. The company's management will now provide prepared remarks reviewing the financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Before we get started, we would like to remind everyone that today's call will contain forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Information about these risks and uncertainties are included in the company's filings as well as periodic filings with regulators in Canada and the United States, which you can find on SEDAR and Else Nutrition's website.

With that, we'll now turn the call over to Hamutal Yitzhak, Chief Executive Officer. Please go

Recommended For You

About BABYF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABYF

Trending Analysis

Trending News