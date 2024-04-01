Marat Musabirov

The Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) is a unique closed-end fund, or CEF, that aims to provide investors with a fairly attractive level of income without requiring that they sacrifice the upside potential of investing in common equities. However, this is not an ordinary equity income fund, as it does not specifically invest in dividend-paying stocks or some other conventional method to obtain a relatively high yield from the assets in its portfolio. Rather, the fund heavily invests in convertible securities, which are fixed-income assets that have the ability to be exchanged for equity in the issuing company should certain conditions be met.

Thus, these securities provide higher yields than can be obtained from common equities but still allow investors to receive some benefits should the company's common stock become incredibly valuable. We frequently see business development companies or any investor doing private financing rounds demand these securities for this reason. The Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund does manage to provide its shareholders with an attractive 8.93% yield through its investments in these securities.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in late September 2023. The equity market has been reasonably strong since that time, but the bond market has been mixed. While the price of bonds in the capital markets did skyrocket during the final two months of 2023, it has been declining year-to-date as various market participants have begun to realize that the interest rate cuts that were priced in at the start of this year are very unlikely to come to fruition. Convertible bonds tend to be a difficult animal to price properly as they share certain characteristics with both stocks and bonds. However, they are still fixed-income instruments at their core, so they are very sensitive to interest rates. As such, we can probably assume that this fund's performance has not been particularly impressive since the date that the previous article was published. This has certainly been the case, although the fund's performance was not poor by any means as its shares are up a respectable 12.57% since the date that my prior article was published:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the fund's share price performance was between the 22.53% gain of the S&P 500 Index (SP500) and the 4.15% gain of the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) over the period, which is in line with what we would expect from a convertible bond fund in such a market environment. After all, these bonds do benefit to a certain extent when the stock price of the underlying company goes up. As they still pay a yield that is based on the market interest rate though, bond performance is also important for these securities.

As I have pointed out in various previous articles, a simple look at the share price performance of a closed-end fund can provide a misleading picture of the situation that is actually realized by investors in the fund. This is because funds such as the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund typically pay out most or all of their investment income and capital gains to the shareholders in the form of distributions. The basic objective is for the fund's portfolio to remain relatively stable over time while it gives all of the returns earned by the portfolio to the shareholders. This is the reason why these funds tend to have some of the highest yields that can be obtained in the capital markets. The distributions also provide a shareholder return in excess of the share price movements, which means that investors in these funds tend to do much better than the share price performance would suggest. As such, we should consider the distributions that the fund pays out in any analysis of its results. When we do so, we see that investors in the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund have actually experienced an 18.01% total return since the date of our previous discussion on the fund:

Seeking Alpha

As was the case before, the fund's performance was solidly between the S&P 500 Index and the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, although its correlation is much closer to common equities than it is to bonds. This could suggest that this fund will continue to benefit if the equities market continues to appreciate. That is almost certainly going to be the case if the Federal Reserve proceeds with its current plans to reduce interest rates, despite the economic data not being supportive of such a rate cut.

The long-term performance of the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is much better than that of many of Virtus's other convertible closed-end funds. Over the past five years, the fund's total return has been 81.21%, which is pretty similar to the 86.63% total return of the S&P 500 Index:

Seeking Alpha

As might be expected, this fund has left the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index far behind it, but admittedly pretty much any closed-end fund managed to beat that index over the past five years due at least in part to their much higher yields. As I have pointed out many times in the past though, a fund's past performance is no guarantee of its future results so we should evaluate the fund based on where it is today and not where it was in the past. Fortunately, the fund makes our job a bit easier today as it released its full-year financial report over the weekend that we can use to update our analysis of this fund.

About The Fund

According to the fund's webpage, the primary objective of the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of total return. This makes a lot of sense when we consider the strategy that the fund expects to employ to achieve this objective. As the website explains:

The Fund seeks total return comprised of capital appreciation, current income, and gains. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of equity securities and income-producing convertible securities. The equity component of the Fund may vary from 40-80% and the convertible component may vary from 20-60% of assets. The Fund typically employs a strategy of writing (selling) call options on the stocks held in the equity component, generally with respect to approximately 70% of the value of each stock position. The extent to which the Fund uses this strategy will vary depending on market conditions and other factors. This strategy is intended to generate current gains from options premiums as a means to enhance distributions payable to the Fund's shareholders and reduce overall portfolio risk.

The fund's description suggests that it has three primary ways of earning investment income. These three ways are:

Dividends paid by common stocks in the portfolio.

Coupon payments from the convertible securities in the portfolio.

Premiums received from the sale of call options written against the common stocks in the portfolio.

The income provided by these sources is combined with any capital gains that the fund realizes from the sale of appreciated common stocks or convertible securities. As total return is essentially a combination of income and capital gains, the objective works pretty well for this fund.

It seems rather unlikely that dividends will comprise a substantial percentage of the fund's income, however. The dividend yields on most domestic common stocks are incredibly low, especially in a world where it is quite simple to obtain a 5% or better yield from an ordinary money market fund. This is evident in the fact that the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) only has a trailing twelve-month distribution yield of 1.29% and even the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI) only has a 1.81% current yield:

Wall Street Journal

Thus, we should not expect much in the way of dividend income from any fund that invests in common equities. As of the time of writing, here are the top holdings in the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund:

Virtus

Here are the dividend yields of these companies:

Company Current Yield Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 0.71% Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) N/A Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) N/A Apple Inc. (AAPL) 0.56% Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) N/A Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 0.55% NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 0.02% UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 1.52% CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) N/A Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 2.11% Click to enlarge

Clearly, we cannot expect common stocks with such low yields to provide much in the way of income for the fund. The majority of its returns from these stocks will have to come from any capital gains that they manage to produce, and unfortunately for some of them, those recent gains have not been particularly impressive. This chart shows the stock price performance of each of these companies year-to-date:

Company YTD Performance Microsoft Corp. 11.88% Alphabet, Inc. 8.05% Amazon.com Inc. 18.72% Apple Inc. -10.93% Tesla Inc. -29.25% Mastercard Inc. 12.91% NVIDIA Corp. 82.46% UnitedHealth Group Inc. -6.03% CrowdStrike Holdings 25.56% Union Pacific Corp. 0.13% Click to enlarge

We can see that the recent performance of all of these companies has been all over the place, with Apple and Tesla showing distinctively bad performance in a bull market. One curious thing that we see here though is the fact that many of these companies exhibit rather large movements in one direction or another over a three-month period. This is indicative of the market's liquidity being somewhat strained due to the massive amount of Federal government borrowing and limited money supply growth. As this chart shows, the M2 money supply is down over the past year:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

It should come as no surprise to anyone reading this that the amount of Federal government debt outstanding has increased over the same period. Thus, the amount of money available in the capital markets has been decreasing due to an ever-growing amount being devoted to U.S. Treasuries and in the Federal government's accounts. This is probably one of the reasons why the Federal Reserve keeps promoting its intention to reduce interest rates this year despite the economic data stating that such rate cuts are not a good idea.

The fact that there are a few large positions in this fund that have performed very poorly relative to the S&P 500 Index, unfortunately, does hold the fund's performance down, but in the case of both Apple and Tesla, these stocks also account for a sizable portion of the index itself. Apple's weighting in this fund is actually lower than its weighting in the S&P 500 Index so this is not really a problem. However, Tesla's weighting in this fund is well above its weighting in the index, so its very poor year-to-date performance is dragging on the fund's performance year-to-date and it may be one reason why this fund's share price is only up 7.08% year-to-date compared to a 10.16% gain for the S&P 500 Index:

Seeking Alpha

The fund's substantial underweighting to Nvidia compared to the S&P 500 Index could also be playing a role here, as that one stock has been responsible for a substantial proportion of the index's total year-to-date returns.

Unlike many of Virtus's other convertible funds, the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has less than half of its portfolio invested in convertible securities. In fact, right now it only has 34.57% of its assets invested in such securities:

Virtus

This may explain why this fund's performance has been fairly solid over the past few years as opposed to the poor performance of the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV):

Seeking Alpha

Convertible securities were in something of a bubble back in 2021 as they represented one of the only ways to obtain a yield in the post-pandemic zero-interest rate environment without the annoyance of having to lock in your money for years at next to no yield. This is because of the upside potential of the common stock once the conversion feature was exercised. However, these securities fell out of favor once interest rates started to rise in 2022 and investors were able to obtain a halfway decent yield from straight bonds. When we also consider that many convertible securities were issued by financially strained companies that have difficulty surviving in an environment in which money is not available for free, we can see how these assets were punished severely in the following year or two.

The fact that the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has much smaller exposure to convertible securities than the other Virtus convertible closed-end funds has certainly worked in its favor recently.

One thing that we do note is that the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has reduced its convertible allocation since the last time that we discussed the fund. At the time that the previous article was written, the fund had 35.04% of its portfolio invested in convertible securities but today it only has 34.57% of its assets invested in these securities. This is a small decline, to be sure, but it is a decline, nonetheless. Interestingly, the fund manager had nothing to say about this in the annual report. Rather, all management stated was:

With respect to total return, the Fund benefited from strength across risk assets including equities and convertible securities. Top contributors to performance were technology companies that sought to capitalize on longer-term trends around artificial intelligence and cloud migration. Outperformers included a semiconductor company that consistently exceeded expectations due to strong demand for its chips, which train and deploy generative AI applications. Other outperformers benefited from increased demand for cloud capacity and reported better-than-expected earnings results and provided optimistic earnings guidance. A social media company that saw improving advertising trends was also a source of strength. Top detractors included an energy company that provided a cautious production outlook. A semiconductor manufacturer and a battery producer with electric vehicle manufacturing exposure also weighed on performance. Other detractors included an electric utility position due to regulatory concerns and an athletic apparel company due to slowing overseas sales.

These comments all apply to the fund's equity positions, not its convertible positions. The only statement that management provided in its discussion is a blanket statement that there was strength in convertibles.

Fortunately, we can make an educated guess about why the fund's convertible position declined. This chart shows the performance of the S&P 500 Index against the iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) from the date of publication of my previous article on this fund until the end date of the fund's most recent fiscal year:

Seeking Alpha

As we can clearly see, the S&P 500 Index substantially outperformed convertible securities over the period. Thus, if we assume that the fund engaged in no trading activity at all and simply held everything in its portfolio for the entire period then its common stock weighting would have increased and its convertible bond weighting would have decreased simply due to the relative performance of each security. This fund had a 76.00% annual turnover in its most recent fiscal year, so it is obviously engaging in some trading activity but the changes that we do see were probably still caused by common stocks outperforming convertible bonds over the past several months.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is to provide its shareholders with a very high level of total return. In pursuance of this objective, the fund invests its assets into a portfolio that consists of common stocks and convertible securities. The convertible securities act much like bonds in that they deliver a significant amount of their total investment return in the form of direct payments to their owner, which in this case is the fund. The fund collects these coupon payments on behalf of its stockholders and combines them with any capital gains that it manages to realize from the common stocks that it holds in its portfolio. The fund might also be able to realize capital gains from the convertible securities that it holds in certain situations. This fund also earns some income from selling call options against the stocks in the portfolio, in the hopes that it can keep the premium paid by the buyer as a sort of synthetic dividend.

These synthetic dividends can actually be quite large, as I discussed in a previous article. The fund then pays out all of the money that it earns from all of these various sources to its shareholders, net of the fund's expenses. As such, we might be able to assume that this would result in the fund's shares having a very high yield.

This is indeed the case, as the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund pays a quarterly distribution of $0.50 per share ($2.00 per share annually), which gives it an 8.93% yield at the current share price. This is a pretty reasonable yield in today's market, as the euphoria that we have seen surrounding interest rate cuts has pushed the yield of most assets down to incredibly low levels. The fund has also been remarkably reliable with respect to its distribution, as it has not cut it since the financial crisis nearly fifteen years ago and it has been raising it ever since:

CEF Connect

This distribution history seems essentially certain to appeal to those investors who are seeking to earn a safe and consistent level of income from the assets in their portfolios. While it is admittedly not perfect, this is a better history than the one possessed by most closed-end funds. After all, the losses that most funds took in the market crash and resultant recession over the 2007 to 2009 period would force any fund to reduce its distribution in order to preserve its net asset value. The fact that it has been increasing since then is very nice to see, especially when we compare it to the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund:

CEF Connect

Clearly, we can see that the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a much stronger distribution profile than its peers, and as such income-focused investors are likely to appreciate it much more. The fact that its performance has also been better than some of the other funds from this fund house adds to its appeal. However, it is still important that we have a look at the fund's finances in order to determine whether or not it can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. After all, we do not want the fund's distribution to be destructive to its net asset value as no fund can sustain such destruction indefinitely.

Fortunately, we have a very recent document that we can consult for the purpose of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report for the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund corresponds to the full-year period that ended on January 31, 2024. A link to this report was provided earlier in this article. This is a much newer report than the one that was available the last time that we discussed this fund and in fact, it is one of the most recent financial reports available for any closed-end fund as it was only released within the past few days.

This is nice because it will give us a good indication of how well the fund did over the July 2023 to January 2024 period, which was an interesting period of time for both the fixed-income and equity markets. As everyone reading this can likely remember, the summer of 2023 witnessed broad sell-offs in both equities and bonds as investors released that their expectations about a potential pivot by the Federal Reserve in the second half of 2023 were misguided and interest rates would remain "higher for longer." This reversed itself in late October, sparking an epic rally in both markets that continued through to the end of the year.

The market decline over the summer of 2023 may have caused this fund to suffer some realized or unrealized losses, but it had the potential to erase those losses during the final three months of the fiscal year that is covered by this report. Overall, the financial report should give us a good understanding of how well the fund managed to perform in these situations.

For the full-year period that ended on January 31, 2024, the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund received $4.568 million in interest along with $7.090 million in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. We have to subtract the $10,000 that the fund paid in foreign withholding taxes during the period, which gives it a total investment income of $11.648 million for the full-year period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $4.907 million available to shareholders.

As might be expected, that was nowhere near enough to cover all of the money that the fund actually paid out to its investors over the period. The distributions paid out by the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund totaled $55.418 million over the period. At first glance, this is likely to be very concerning as this fund obviously did not manage to earn enough investment income to cover its distributions.

However, there are other methods through which the fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover its distributions. For example, the fund might be able to realize some capital gains by selling stock that goes up in price. It also receives option premiums when it sells an option against the stocks in its portfolio. Realized capital gains and option premiums are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes but they clearly do represent money coming into the fund that could be paid out to the investors.

Fortunately, the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund had a considerable amount of success at obtaining money via these alternative sources during the period. It reported net realized gains of $15.791 million and had another $73.053 million net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund's net assets increased by $38.333 million after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. Thus, the fund did technically manage to cover all of its distributions over the full-year period.

With that said, we can clearly see that this fund only managed to cover its distributions because of its unrealized capital gains. As we all are very well aware, net unrealized gains can easily be erased by any market weakness or correction. As such, there is no guarantee that the fund was actually able to afford its distribution. However, if the Federal Reserve really does loosen monetary policy later this year, then the market probably will not give up the gains that we have seen in recent months. This is still a risk that we should not ignore, though.

Valuation

As of March 28, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a net asset value of $25.03 per share but the shares trade at $22.43 each. This gives the fund's shares a 10.39% discount on net asset value at the current price. This is, unfortunately, not as attractive as the 11.40% discount that the shares have possessed on average over the past month.

While the current price is a bit more expensive than the fund's average over the past month, it is still not a horrible entry price right now. As I have pointed out in various previous articles, a double-digit discount on net asset value generally represents a very reasonable price to pay for any fund. The large discount here may also provide a bit of protection in the event of a market correction.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund appears to be a much better closed-end fund than many of its peers. Unlike the more convertible-heavy ones offered by Virtus, this particular fund has not been substantially underperforming the market. Indeed, it has done a pretty good job of delivering a performance that is relatively close to the S&P 500 Index but with a much higher yield. Thus, this fund could appeal to those investors who are interested in income but do not want to sacrifice too much performance.

I am going to assign a "buy" rating to Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund fund right now. The discount is very attractive, and it does not seem like this fund will decline unless the entire market also declines. While that is a very real risk given the stretched valuation in certain sectors, the market should hold up okay going forward unless the Federal Reserve surprises everybody and raises rates.