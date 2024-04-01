PPAMPicture

I observed a widening gap between Floor & Decor's (NYSE:FND) fundamentals and its stock price.

Despite my long-term bullish stance on this stock, I opined that it is the opportunity to reduce weighting in our portfolio. A persisting high interest rates environment places the home improvement sector into difficult times. Even top-performing companies like FND, Home Depot (HD), and Lowe's (LOW) found it difficult to grow amid this challenging period.

On the flip side, FND has surged by over 60% since the rally in Nov 2023.

Data by YCharts

Of course, this magnitude of growth cannot be compared with AI-themed stocks like Nvidia (NVDA), but it is still very impressive considering the tough operating environment. With declining same-store sales and earnings capability, I doubted if the rally was backed by fundamentals, putting FND overvalued.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Floor & Decor released its financial results for fiscal 2023 in February 2024, and, in my opinion, the result was mixed.

The Positives

The positives are that the company continued to showcase its competitiveness, even in difficult times.

I discussed quite a lot of its strength in previous articles, so I will put it short. They aligned with the expansion plan without leveraging too much. They also focused on providing support to professionals and offering a wide range of products at attractive prices.

Its net sales improved from $4,264.4M in 2022 to $4,413.9M in 2023, representing a 3.5% improvement year over year.

Floor & Decor 10-K filing

Benefited from reduced supply chain costs in 2023, its gross margin also improved by approximately 160 basis points to 42.1%.

Cash flow from operating activities jumped from $112M to $804M, offsetting a significant reduction in cash due to ABL Facility repayment. This led to an overall improvement of $24.6M in cash or cash equivalent.

The Negatives

The negatives are induced by disappointing housing market figures amid current high interest rate environment, existing home sales in particular. As the company stated in its 10-K filing:

The hard surface flooring industry is highly dependent on existing home sales because homeowners often replace flooring before selling a home or shortly after purchasing a home and, to a lesser extent, new home construction.

Comparable store sales were down 7.1% from 2022, while comparable customer ticket stayed flat. With last year's result in mind, where the former increased by 9.2% and the latter jumped 17.0% on a yearly basis, this year's figure is unappealing.

Despite a gain in gross margin, operating margin declined by 2% to 7.3%, chiefly contributed by a surge in selling and store operating expenses.

Thus, amid the challenging economic setting, the company recorded the first ever decline in EPS in over a decade, which retreated from $2.78 to $2.28, or 18.0%.

Floor & Decor 10-K filing

The Housing Market

As there is a significant connection between the performance of FND and the housing market, it is worth spending some time to study it.

According to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, the expenses for home remodeling shall continue its declining trend in 2024, but easing by the end of the year. As their Project Director explained:

Home remodeling will continue to suffer this year from a perfect storm of high prices, elevated interest rates, and weak home sales. Recent improvements in homebuilding and mortgage rates also support the prospect of turning a corner on the rate of remodeling spending losses by the end of the year.

Existing home sales showed signs of revival recently, surging 9.5% MoM. However, it was still hovering at the bottom level during the Great Financial Crisis and Covid-19.

The current situation is also very different from 2006, where the Fed Funds Rate was at 5.25% last time. Even though the Federal Reserve increased the interest rate from 1% in June 2004 to 5.25%, the housing market still thrived. The interest rate raise were measures to prevent the housing market from getting too heated. But this time, when the interest rate was on the rise, the housing market struggled. And many demanded a halt on interest rate hike.

But hopes for an interest rate cut are getting nebulous.

Last year, the market anticipated that the Federal Reserve would initiate a rate cut this March, which was later postponed to June due to a strong labour market and robust economic data. As Jerome Powell held a conservative stance, he may further disappoint the Wall Street, giving low hope to the housing market. As he recently stated:

If we reduce rates too soon, there's a chance that inflation would pop back and we'd have to come back in and that would be very disruptive.

Valuation

My first bullish article covering Floor & Decor was in January 2022, the stock almost doubled since then.

However, such excellent performance hinted at a chance of reduction of attractiveness from valuation perspective, which plays a pivotal role in equity analysis.

The stock is now trading at 67.98 forward P/E ratio, or 57.1 P/E ratio. There are two major considerations that lead me to believe FND is overvalued now. First, analysts anticipated another 16.4% decline in EPS in 2024. Second, its forward P/E ratio is over 50% higher than its five-year average. Having considered both rendered such a high valuation ratio unreasonable.

Conclusion

With diverging fundamentals, I suggest downgrading FND and reducing the weighting of it in the portfolio.

Floor & Decor's long-term vision and strategy stayed intact regardless of its near-term struggle, which was chiefly contributed by a housing market downturn.

The financial result of the stock is very much aligned with the performance of the housing market. Although it is unknown to visualize when it will hit the bottom, I strongly believe Floor & Decor can maneuver difficult times with a strong balance sheet and an excellent management team.