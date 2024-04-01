Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Silver: Long-Awaited Bull Move Finally Approaching As Inventories Dwindle?

Oriental Trader profile picture
Oriental Trader
652 Followers

Summary

  • Silver prices have been disappointing for decades but may be inching closer to a bull move.
  • The supply/demand situation for silver has changed in the past three years, with deficits exceeding surpluses.
  • Silver inventories have declined significantly in the past three years, creating conditions for a significant increase in price.
  • However, inventories are still high compared to, say, 2007. The extent to which prices can increase will largely depend on whether current silver owners are interested in holding on or selling at current prices.

Silver bars 1000 grams pure Silver,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of Silver,3d rendering

Oselote

"It's been a long time coming." This is played at the start of Taylor Swift concerts and also aptly describes expectations of a bull move in silver prices.

Silver has been a niche favorite for some investors; however, it has continuously

This article was written by

Oriental Trader profile picture
Oriental Trader
652 Followers
Focus on trying to piece together the big things (both at a macro and industry level) Twenty years in Asia (mainly China).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

SLV or other silver equivalent exposures.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SLV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SLV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News