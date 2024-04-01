Oselote

"It's been a long time coming." This is played at the start of Taylor Swift concerts and also aptly describes expectations of a bull move in silver prices.

Silver has been a niche favorite for some investors; however, it has continuously disappointed for most of the past 40-odd years since the bull market in the 1970s (except a short period between 2006 and 2012).

Silver prices from 1970s to present day (StockCharts.com)

There are some silver investors convinced that manipulation has kept silver prices low throughout the past decades, but the reality is probably more mundane: silver supplies far exceeded demand. As shown below from the Silver Institute's "World Silver Survey 2023", silver has been in a surplus for most of the past decade.

Silver supply demand (World Silver Institute)

But the supply/demand situation has rapidly changed in the past three years: the same report above notes that 2021 and 2022 combined deficits exceed the cumulative surpluses of the previous decade.

Yet, silver prices have still been trading in a range for the past 3 years as shown below. I surmise this is because silver accumulated vast inventories over the past decades and the market has gotten used to the huge oversupply and inventories.

Silver prices past 5 years (StockCharts.com)

Massive inventory decline in past 3 years

How far are we from reaching the tipping point where the inventories are finally depleted and for the first time in decades, there is a shortage of silver in the market?

Let's first take a look at how much silver inventories there are in the market. Turns out there was quite a lot of silver on the market, until recently. Below, I will use a holistic approach rather than just look at COMEX holdings or ETF holdings, by combining data from all the publicly available sources.

Silver inventories change from 2021 to 2024

Note:

*: I use million ounces (Moz) for US readers and tons (roughly 32,000 ounces in a ton) for international readers.

**: These sources are from the most recent public data where available.

***: An article from the LBMA website states that many of the ETFs are backed by silver held in London. There are also several ETFs that hold several hundred tons of silver or less that I have not listed here for simplicity as they don't materially change the overall picture.

****:NYSEARCA:SLV holds its holdings partly in London and partly in New York. The London amounts are separately shown to derive the non-ETF LBMA amounts.

In the past three years, silver inventories have declined by 16,802 tons, which is a massive decrease, though there are still 36,813 tons/1,183 Moz (which is roughly equal to one year's consumption), much is tied up in ETFs and private hoards.

How does this compare historically?

In 2007, the amount of identifiable above-ground silver bullion stocks was 1,293 Moz, however, the custodian vaults include Europe, Asia, and North America. Assuming Europe figures were largely comprised of UK, then by removing Asia and North America (roughly 350 Moz in 2007) and government inventories of 206 Moz per the below chart, would arrive at physical inventories of roughly 950 Moz (1,293-350) in 2007 that is comparable to the 1,183 Moz shown above for the present day, so inventories are presumably still higher than where they were in 2007.

Silver inventories 2007-2016 (World Silver Survey)

However, a major unexplained item is the "custodian vault" increase from 2007 to 2016 in Asia and North America, from roughly 350 Moz to roughly 1,100 Moz. These are not reported publicly (GFMS collected this data based on confidential surveys) and there has been no mention of these amounts in the World Silver Surveys of the recent few years. This increase far exceeds any supply/demand imbalance in this period, so it's a bit of mystery where these arose from: were these previously unreported stocks that were newly disclosed to GFMS or is there something else going on.

Silver custodian vault breakdown 2007-2016 (World Silver Survey)

So to sum up:

The ETF portion has substantially dwindled as well from three years ago - the largest ETF SLV saw outflows of 5,532 tons, though it is not clear whether these were drawn into private vaults or used up in the supply deficit.

The non-ETF portion in the LBMA vaults (roughly 10,000 tons) is ultimately owned by unknown investors, though it is believed these may represent other institutional holdings (family offices, private hoards, etc.).

Other than the amounts held in LBMA vaults, which are at least publicly disclosed, there is a potentially large amount held in North America and especially Asia vaults that in 2016 was estimated to be 1 billion ounces (~30,000 tons). Assuming the North American and Asian vault amounts have been unchanged, this is another potential 30,000 tons of silver inventories.

If silver is increasingly owned by investors who are not interested in selling for a small profit in anticipation of a large upward move, then the actual amount of silver that is up for grabs dwindles. This creates the conditions for a significant increase in the price of silver, however, if the owners of silver are still quietly liquidating their hoard when prices go up, then price action could be more muted, as in the worst-case scenario, there are still potentially over 60,000 tons of silver to digest, which even at a 5,000 ton per year deficit is still substantial.

How much does it take to move the needle? Not that much

Each 10,000 tons of silver is only worth $8 billion at current market prices.

Considering the amounts of money sloshing around in crypto, NVDA, and all the other hot, trendy investments, it doesn't stretch imagination too much that even if a portion of these funds were attracted into silver, it could move the needle. A family office is convinced to invest in 500 tons of bullion ($400 million), industrial users stockpile a few more thousand tons as prices rise, meme stock investors put in a few billion dollars and suddenly the amount of inventories available for sale shrink.

The so-called Silver Squeeze in Jan and Feb 2021 during the meme stock mania provides a glimpse of how this could play out. SLV holdings of silver increased from 17,651 tons on January 28, 2021 to 20,364 tons on February 5, 2021, an increase of 2,700 tons or over $2 billion over the course of a week. This subsequently ran out of steam, probably because silver inventories were still high (at least 53,615 tons from public data) and it wasn't as clear that the silver supply deficit in the ensuing 3 years would soak up so much of the inventories.

Conditions are even more prime this time:

The Federal Reserve is expected to enter an easing cycle later this year Gold prices are hitting records each day Growing unease of inflation (as can be seen in crypto, gold, and even cocoa prices) Growing awareness of the electricity-related investments needed to power AI 3 years of dwindling silver inventories and expectations of another 5,480 ton (176 Moz) silver supply deficit in 2024. These are expected to persist given minimal new supply and demand levels at least matching current levels, if not grow even further. Retail investors flush in cash from their successful investments in NVDA and crypto in the past year. For investors who saw their faith in NVDA and Bitcoin pay off in several hundred percent returns since 2023, they may be more likely to buy and hold silver rather than sell when it goes up a few percent.

Risks:

Silver demand does not maintain the expected growth (see previous article for more discussion on growth which has largely followed the expected trajectory) and that the silver supply deficit starts to decrease before silver inventories are depleted. This is possible as for example, a key driver of silver demand growth is solar, but there are already experiments to use copper to replace silver in solar panels, though this is still at an early stage. Current owners of silver inventories are more interested in selling at current prices (or slightly higher prices). For example, if the 36,000 tons of silver that are current publicly known (and ~30,000 tons that are not publicly disclosed), equalling potentially 60,000+ tons are largely owned by investors that are happy to sell silver at $25 or $30/oz because they have been tired of waiting for years, then the inventory drawdown in silver at 5,000 tons per year could continue for many years before materializing in a bull market.

Conclusion:

Conditions are growing more favorable for a major bull move in silver as inventory overhangs have been rapidly depleted in the past 3 years and the supply deficit in silver is expected to continue in the next few years due to electrification investments. However, though, there are still risks that an inventory drawdown with no major increase in the silver price could still continue for some years given large reported and potential inventories, especially if silver owners are happy to liquidate at current prices.