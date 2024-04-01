Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Stock: No Longer An Obvious Sell

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.6K Followers

Summary

  • When I last covered Tesla, Inc., I provided fairly bearish commentary, on the grounds that the company's margins were likely to shrink due to increased competition.
  • Since then, the company's margins have shrunk, but it has made progress on "full self-driving, or FSD.
  • FSD is unlike any of the other autonomous car projects currently underway: it aims to make Tesla EVs completely autonomous even in novel environments.
  • If FSD can achieve mass release, then it will give Tesla a major differentiator and possibly ramp up its growth.
  • In this article, I explain why I believe those shorting Tesla today are taking a bigger risk than longs are.

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the rare big tech stock that hasn’t yet retaken its COVID-era highs. Peaking at $407 in 2021, it has underperformed the broader indexes. For those who bought at the top, the return

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.6K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News