The Return Of U.S. Manufacturing Growth Lifts Optimism

Apr. 01, 2024 1:50 PM ETXLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RSPN, SIJ, AIRR
Summary

  • The ISM manufacturing index surprised everyone by moving into growth territory for the first time since late 2022 with production jumping, new orders rising and inflation pressures increasing.
  • Markets interpreted that as reducing the chances of meaningful Fed rate cuts, but construction was much weaker and there are a lot of jobs numbers still to come.
  • The headline reading of 50.3 was up from 47.8 and was also well ahead of the consensus expectation of 48.3.

Metal workers using a grinder

Phynart Studio

By James Knightley

US ISM surprises repeats the surprise strength seen in China

The February reading of the ISM manufacturing index has unexpectedly risen above the breakeven 50 level – the first time it has happened since September 2022. By

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.68K Followers
