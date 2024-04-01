Joel Carillet

I have grown more appreciative of shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) since the company turned the ship last year, achieving real operating profitability. This was desperately needed after losses incurred during the pandemic period, resulting in a subsequent debt build, were both significant and worrisome.

The company has seen a solid start to 2024, in what seasonally is a softer quarter, as the upward revision to the full year outlook is comforting, making that appeal is rapidly increasing here.

A Permanently Impaired Business Case

Pre-pandemic, Carnival was a roughly $20 billion business which posted operating profits around $3 billion, all resulting in earnings power of around $4 per share. Trading at $50, the company was awarded a $35 billion equity valuation, or $47 billion enterprise valuation, as debt was substantial (related to the asset-intensive nature of the business).

Revenues fell to $6 billion in 2020 and less than $2 billion in 2021, resulting in huge operating losses of $9 billion and $7 billion, respectively. Revenues recovered to $12 billion in 2022, still resulting in huge losses, as all these losses meant that net debt jumped to levels around $30 billion. Investors have, furthermore, suffered huge dilution as well, with the share count up to 1.26 billion shares.

The ship really turned in 2023, as the company posted revenues of $21.6 billion, on par with pre-pandemic levels, with full year operating profits reported at $2 billion. This was nearly enough to cover the annual interest expense bill on the net debt load. Moreover, net debt actually ticked down to $28 billion, aided by strong customer deposits.

More important, the company guided that EBITDA in 2024 might improve to $5.6 billion, some $1.4 billion ahead on the year before, as these improvements might nearly one-by-on make it to the bottom line. The visibility of these earnings was solid as well, with two-thirds of trips booked already.

These continued improvements meant that the investment story improved greatly, as a breakeven results might turn into a profit of around a dollar. This was compelling, driven by strong demand, continued favorable demographic trends, but on the other hand are the issues of debt, uncertain economic conditions, and an upcoming capital spending cycle (after this has been deferred from a long period of time).

With CCL shares trading in the high-teens by the end of 2023, I feared that the strong price action itself might furthermore allow for an opportunistic equity raise, as I saw no reason to get involved in the high-teens.

Settling Down

After shares of Carnival started the year around the $17 mark, shares have largely traded in a relative tight $15-$17 range, now trading at $16 and change.

By the end of March, it became apparent that Carnival has seen a solid start to 2024. Fiscal first quarter revenues were up nearly a billion to $5.41 billion, mostly driven by growth in passenger ticket revenues of $3.62 billion, complemented by $1.79 billion in onboard and other revenues. The company posted operating profits of $276 million, up nearly half a billion from this quarter last year.

That, however, was not sufficient to pay the interest bill, as net losses were reported at $214 million. Net debt was reported at $28.5 billion, pretty flattish as the company keeps attracting more customer deposits, now standing at nearly $7 billion.

The company has seen a very strong operating performance, as the company reported an occupancy percentage of 102%, up from 91% last year, as this has been the driver behind the strong results, in what seasonally is a softer quarter.

For the year, the company remains upbeat with adjusted EBITDA seen at $5.63 billion, with net yield growth of 9.5% being a point stronger than initially thought. This is driven by pricing, greater onboard spending and higher occupancy levels. The guidance excludes an expected $10 million impact from the Baltimore bridge disaster, which has a relatively small impact in the grand scheme of things.

The point improvement in yields adds about two hundred million dollars in sales and earnings, while costs (ex-fuel) are seen down $50 million from what was initially expected. Half these benefits are offset by the Red Sea rerouting.

Amidst all this, the company remains on track to post earnings around a dollar this year, as some value-creating actions are undertaken, including the redemption of notes carrying a steep 9.875% coupon. Moreover, capital expenditures of $2-3 billion per annum for the coming years only exceeds depreciation expenses in a modest fashion, creating less of a headwind from a cash flow perspective.

And Now?

Amidst all this, the future looks pretty solid, with earnings now seen two pennies short of a dollar per share, up five cents from the initial guidance. This looks pretty decent, although that leverage ratios will continue to come in above 5 times based on the forward-looking guidance, but progress is slow here.

That said, leverage remains an issue, and while demand is very strong, and so is pricing, there are some concerns as well. This relates to the affordability of cruises, as well as continued concerns on ESG, although that Carnival is slowly making some strives in that area as well.

With shares now trading at $16, the company commands a $20 billion equity valuation, or a $48 billion enterprise valuation, actually in line with the enterprise valuation of the business pre-pandemic. Of course, the capital structure (read the composition of equity versus debt) was completely different at the time.

Given all this, I am upbeat on the progress which Carnival Corporation & plc is making here, as the company has essentially raised the guidance for the year, while shares have been lagging. This makes me truly more upbeat here, as appeal is improving, but Carnival is not all out of the woods just yet.

Given this discussion, I am turning more upbeat about Carnival Corporation & plc shares, but still not yet willing to commit capital here. There is a fair earnings multiple, but still demanding leverage and cash flow profile. I simply require a better risk-return profile before stepping onboard.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.