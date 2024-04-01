kentoh

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE:SACH) just announced its financial results for the full year of 2023. This caused the stock to drop -17% during the day and give back virtually all of its gains from the pre-earnings run up. The stock is now down to where it was a month ago.

Sachem Capital's Q4 Results In A Nutshell

I originally covered this stock in a previous article last year titled "Sachem Capital: High Yield Is Tempting But Try To Limit Your Position Size." The company's recent results don't seem to change the thesis from my original article very much. First, let's dive into the company's results.

During the year, the company saw a sharp drop on revenues from originated loans (down from $300 million to $204 million) and saw an increase in repaid loans (up from $131 million to $167 million), but this is no surprise considering that we have been in a high-interest environment and this environment encourages less borrowing and more repaying of loans. When interest rates are higher, people and corporations are less likely to take on new loans and less likely to refinance existing loans but more likely to close those loans and get them off their books as much as they can because cash becomes more valuable.

Even with less originations, the company's lending revenues still rose from $51 million to $60 million because it was able to collect a higher interest on those fewer loans. Similarly, the company's interest expense rate rose at an even higher rate than its lending revenues did (up from $28 million to $42 million), indicating that its net interest margin was actually on the decline. The company's weighted average interest rate ticked higher from 10.7% to 11.4%, indicating a growth of 0.7% while its average maturity remains 6 months. This is actually part of Sachem's business model. Since the company gives high-interest loans to high-risk customers, it tries to limit risk by limiting its maturity terms.

New Loan Policy

It's not a secret that Sachem usually makes shorter term loans to limit its exposure risk. However, it appears that in recent quarters the company made this policy even tighter. As of the end of last year, 87% of its loan holdings have a maturity of 1 year or less. Moving forward, the company will be limiting its new loans to 1 year terms, with an option to extend them each year if the loan is still in good standing.

We seek to mitigate some of the risk associated with rising rates by limiting the term of most new loans to approximately one year. If, at the end of the term, the loan is not in default and meets our other underwriting criteria, we will consider an extension or renewal of the loan at our then prevailing interest rate.

While this policy mitigates risk significantly it also limits the company's ability to take advantage of the current high-interest environment. Currently interest rates are at the highest level they've been in the last two decades and many people expect the Fed to start cutting rates sometime this year. This means long-term loans issued this year will be in favorable position because they will have a high interest rate for the duration of the loan until its repaid or refinanced. By limiting loan maturities to 1 year, the company runs the risk that those loans will be refinanced at much lower rates next year which could hurt its net interest margins. In order for the company to take this kind of action, it must have foreseen elevated risk in default rates.

Keep in mind that Sachem is able to charge its clients such high rates because it typically makes loans for clients that can't obtain loans elsewhere easily. This means Sachem's customers have a higher risk of default than your typical customer. One of the biggest challenges for the company comes from commercial real estate loans, especially those surrounding office properties. Last month, even the Fed's chairman Jerome Powell stated that he expects to see some bank failures caused by commercial real estate sector and many people agree with this statement and believe that it is only a matter of time when office properties will start going bust one after another.

Sachem has a high exposure to this sector and the company is trying to protect itself by limiting its loans to shorter terms, but we will see if it will be able to protect them fully.

Loan Failures on the Rise

It is no secret that Sachem's customers tend to have higher rates of failure, which is why it is able to collect interest rates as high as 10-12%, but things seem to have gotten worse in 2023 for the company. The company's latest report indicates that out of the 311 mortgage loans held by the company, 56 are in foreclosure process, which indicates a failure rate of 18%. In terms of size, these loans make up about 14% of the company's total mortgage portfolio, representing $68 million. This is up significantly from 2022's figures. By the end of 2022, only about 10% of the company's mortgages were in default status representing only 5% of its total mortgage loan portfolio. In short, the company's foreclosure rate almost doubled in the last year, which is troublesome and indicates that more defaults may be on the way.

Perhaps the company will have to do more than just limiting the length of its maturities if things get any worse. We could also see cuts in dividend distributions, which already got slashed last year from 13 cents to 11 cents per share per quarter. The company put aside some cash (about $7.5 million) to cover some of those loan losses, but only time will tell if this will be enough, especially if the crisis in commercial real estate market deepens, which we are probably still in early stages of.

Balance Sheet

The company's balance sheet now shows $625 million of total assets, up from $565 million last year and total liabilities of $395 million, also up from last year's $347 million. The biggest contributor of the company's balance sheet was a bigger mortgage portfolio, while the biggest contributor of the company's liabilities was a rise in lines of credit, which was up from $3 million to $61 million. Sachem's net asset value was $230 million when its assets are subtracted from its liabilities, up from last year's $217 million, so the company's book value saw a slight increase.

After today's drop of -17%, the company's market cap dropped to $168 million, which indicates a deep discount against its book value. Typically the company's market cap and book value had been closely matched almost on par for the most of its existence as a public company. Since 2022, the gap between the two metrics grew a bit due to concerns around the company's commercial mortgage portfolio and higher default rates.

It is also possible that the company's book value could take a hit if commercial real estate market goes bust and commercial property values have to be realigned. That would put a very strong pressure on assets side of the company's balance sheet and reduce its book value significantly, so there is always this risk.

Is SACH Stock A Buy/Sell/Hold Now?

Sachem Capital's Q4 earnings report caused it to give back gains from the last month, but there weren't too many surprises in it. For a while we've already known that the company's commercial loan portfolio would be suffering from the struggles of the overall market as well as rising interest rates. It was widely expected that the company's default rates would be rising but perhaps not by this much. Also the company's shift towards having even shorter term loans may squeeze its profit margins in the future if interest rates decline rapidly.

What happens next mostly depends on what happens with the overall mortgage markets, especially in the commercial sector. If the sector's struggles continue or even worsen, this could result in Sachem taking additional measures including but not limited to reducing its dividends. Currently, SACH stock trades at a deep discount against its book value, but it could be for a good reason. I wouldn't sell this stock outright, but I would limit my exposure to it and keep my position fairly small.