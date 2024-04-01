URNJ: I View The Recent Pullback A Good Buying Opportunity

RHJ

Overview

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) was launched in early February 2023 with about $2M in total assets and the ETF has now grown to $341M in total assets. The growth has primarily come from substantial inflows, but the performance has contributed to the growth as well. The ETF is up 29% from inception and a massive 90% from the March-May lows last year.

I have covered the ETF a few times over the last year and those articles can be found here.

In the last couple of months, we have seen more of a consolidation period for most uranium equities following the strong run in the second half of 2023 and into early February 2024. It is more the spot price and uranium related equities which have taken a breather, the uranium supply/demand situation is as compelling as ever, and we continue to have positive developments in the nuclear industry. So, I consider this a good time to buy or add to URNJ.

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

URNJ vs URNM

The investment company Sprott (SII) has three uranium related exchange traded products, the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF), the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM), and the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF, which is the latest addition.

URNJ and URNM are relatively similar. The main difference is that the two largest uranium miners Cameco (CCJ) and Kazatomprom and the two larger physical uranium trusts the Sprott Uranium Trust and Yellow Cake (OTCQX:YLLXF) are not in URNJ.

Figure 2 - Source: Sprott.com

Since the inception of URNJ, URNM has outperformed slightly at +36% vs +29% for URNJ. However, YTD URNJ has done better at +8% vs +2% for URNM. That is a trend I expect to continue as smaller and mid-size uranium equities start to catch up with the good performance we have seen in Cameco and the physical uranium investment vehicles during 2022-2023.

Figure 3 - Source: Koyfin

We can also see that it is not just the performance which has been better for URNJ in 2024, the ETF looks to have had inflows of over $100M this year, while URNM has seen outflows of almost $100M so far this year.

Figure 4 - Source; My calculations based on data from sprott.com

Uranium Supply/Demand

Uranium production in 2023 was estimated to 141Mlbs of uranium by UxC, a 9% increase compared to 2022, and the uranium production is likely to increase some in 2024 due to a restart of several uranium mines globally.

However, the production growth will be relatively modest in 2024 as most of the restarted uranium mines are of smaller size and it was in early February announced that Kazatomprom lowered its 2024 guidance, which equates to almost no growth from Kazatomprom compared to 2023. Also, while Kazatomprom has not changed its 2025 guidance yet, those growth projections look highly doubtful at this point and are likely to be revised down throughout the year.

UxC estimated the 2023 total utility demand to 198Mlbs of uranium, which gave us a primary supply shortfall of 57Mlbs in 2023. So, even if that deficit might decrease with some restarts, it is highly unlikely to close in the next couple of years. Given enough time though, I have no doubt we will continue to see more restarts. With that said, the slow process of permitting, finding skilled labor, and long lead times for material means everything takes time in the uranium mining industry, which is why uranium is still such a compelling investment case.

Also, we continue to see nuclear reactors having their operating lives extended, which likely makes the current demand projections conservative. This morning, there was news that South Korea is looking to extend the operating lives of 10 nuclear reactors beyond the initial period. I feel very confident we will see more of these operating life extensions, which will further boost the demand projections.

Conclusion

The uranium spot price is presently at $87/lb and the long-term contract price at the end of February was $75/lb, which are relatively healthy levels, well above what we experienced during the decade-long bear market following Fukushima. However, I think there is more upside ahead for uranium due to the current deficit, strong demand growth from new reactor builds, and reactor life extensions. So, the deficit is not expected to close in the near term.

Figure 5 - Source: Cameco.com

Over the years, we have seen uranium equities trade a bit out of sync with the uranium price. That is a point I discussed more in my last article covering URNJ, which can be read here. I do think this is the right time to have more exposure to the uranium miners over the investment vehicles, as they are due to catch up, which is a behavior we have seen historically.

I don't own URNJ directly, but my uranium portfolio looks more like URNJ than any of the other uranium ETFs available. So, I think that is the preferred uranium ETF today for anyone that likes ETFs over direct equity investments.

Figure 6 - Source: Composition of my Uranium Segment

Figure 7 - Source: Performance of my Uranium Segment

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.