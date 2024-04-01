Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

URNJ: I View The Recent Pullback A Good Buying Opportunity

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has grown from $2M in total assets at its launch in February 2023 to 341M in total assets now.
  • URNJ is up 29% from inception and 90% from the March-May lows last year.
  • URNJ has outperformed URNM in 2024 and has had significant inflows, while URNM has seen outflows this year.
  • The supply/demand dynamics continue to be bullish for the uranium industry.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Off The Beaten Path get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Uranium, radioactive ore on isolated white background, mineral and energy , macro photography

RHJ

Overview

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) was launched in early February 2023 with about $2M in total assets and the ETF has now grown to $341M in total assets. The growth has primarily come from substantial

If you like this article and are interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. My portfolio generated a return of 81% during 2020, 39% in 2021, -8% in 2022, and 12% in 2023.

Sign up!

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
4.21K Followers

Bang for the Buck manages a small investment company. He primarily invests in turnaround stories and is currently focused on the precious metals, uranium, oil & natural gas, and occasionally other natural resource industries due to monetary and fiscal policies together with underinvestments and very attractive valuations.

He runs the investment group Off The Beaten Path. It focuses on companies with quality characteristics that are trading at depressed valuations, which do allow investors to participate in the upside of natural resource investing, without experiencing the more extreme drawdowns, that are otherwise so prevalent in natural resource investing. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YLLXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About URNJ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on URNJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
URNJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News