Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.55K Followers

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Duffy - Chief Business Officer
Jonathan Javitt - Founder & Chief Scientist
Stephen Willard - Chief Executive Officer
Richard Narido - Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Moore - EF Hutton
Ed Woo - Ascendiant Capital

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to the NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Matthew Duffy, the Company's Chief Business Officer. Please go ahead.

Matthew Duffy

Thank you, Camilla [ph] and welcome everyone.

Before we proceed with the call, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements under U.S. Federal Securities Laws. These statements subject to risks and uncertainties and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from statements made on is call is contained in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date hereof and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements. Information presented on this call is contained in the preannounced press release issued Thursday, the company's Form 10-K filed Friday and the press release issued this morning, all of which may be accessed on the Investor page of the NRx Pharmaceuticals website.

Joining me today are Jonathan Javitt, our Chairman and Chief Scientist; Stephen Willard, Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Narido, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jonathan and Stephen will provide a summary of the company's progress. Rich will review the company's financial results and then Jonathan will review upcoming

Recommended For You

About NRXP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NRXP

Trending Analysis

Trending News