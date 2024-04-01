Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Platinum Group Metals: They've Recognized The Problem At Least

Tim Worstall profile picture
Tim Worstall
4.77K Followers

Summary

  • Platinum Group Metals may struggle to finance its mine due to market demand problems.
  • The demand for platinum group metals, particularly palladium, is expected to decline due to the rise of electric vehicles and increased recycling.
  • PLG's attempt to find new uses for the metals through Lion Battery Technologies may indicate a recognition of the declining demand for traditional uses.

Palladium Ingot Bars and Coins with Financial Chart

asbe

Is there even going to be a market?

I wrote about Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) here at Seeking Alpha back a couple of years ago. My base contention was that the market for the intended production

This article was written by

Tim Worstall profile picture
Tim Worstall
4.77K Followers
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLG
--
PTM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News