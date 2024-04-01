Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Oil Production Is A Lot Uglier Than You Think

Apr. 01, 2024 4:14 PM ET1 Comment
HFIR profile picture
HFIR
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • U.S. oil production for January 2024 came in at 12.533 million b/d, well below expectations.
  • Severe snowstorm in January and overstatement of total crude supply in December contributed to the difference.
  • Because of the underperformance in U.S. oil production, U.S. commercial crude storage will materially tighten first.
  • U.S. crude exports will have to fall to keep U.S. crude storage from tightening significantly.
  • I do much more than just articles at HFI Research: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

portrait of beautiful asian girl posing on yellow background

Tran Van Quyet/iStock via Getty Images

A month ago, we wrote an article titled, "U.S. Oil Production Report Out With Far More Questions Than Answers." The gist of the article was that if we added adjustment to U.S. oil

Thank you for reading this article. We launched our oil trading portfolio in 2019. The oil trading portfolio is designed to take advantage of short-term long/short oil and energy stock trades in the market. For readers interested in our positioning along with real-time trades, click here to see for yourself.

This is how we are doing so far this year:

This article was written by

HFIR profile picture
HFIR
24.13K Followers

HFI Research is focused on investment ideas within the energy sector. The goal is to find contrarian opportunities in the oil and natural gas markets. Members of the investing group

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News