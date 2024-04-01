Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.55K Followers

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Assad - Director of Corporate Communications
Doug Croxall - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Joel Krutz - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Crown ElectroKinetics Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Conference Call. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode. This conference call is being recorded A replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Crown's website.

I will now hand the call over to Jason Assad, Director of Corporate Communications for introductions, and the reading of the Safe Harbor statement. Please go ahead.

Jason Assad

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Crown's fourth quarter, year end 2023 call. With us today on the call are Doug Croxall, Crown's Chief Executive Officer and Joel Krutz, its Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's call contains certain forward-looking statements from our management made within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as may, should, projects, expects, intends, plans, believes, anticipates, hopes, estimates, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fourth quarter ended 2023 filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking

Recommended For You

About CRKN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRKN

Trending Analysis

Trending News