Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Höegh Autoliners: Recent Dip Presents Buying Opportunity

Apr. 01, 2024 4:42 PM ETHöegh Autoliners ASA (HOEGF) Stock
Soroya Investments profile picture
Soroya Investments
185 Followers

Summary

  • Höegh is experiencing a steep fall in its stock price after an upward trajectory period. The lower price presents an attractive pricing point to new investors.
  • While the order book stands at 37 percent, market fundamentals support profitable charter rates.
  • The company has revised its dividend policy and will aim to pay out 100 percent of its free cash flow.
  • Höegh has ordered twelve new ships that can burn ammonia and methanol, positioning the company for a changing fuel environment. The first ship enters service in Q2.

aerial view of new cars parked at the parking area of automobile factory, waiting for RORO transport of international,

DINphotogallery/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Being long in car carrier stocks was pleasant during 2023, but they have remained roughly flat since the start of 2024. Oslo Stock Exchange-listed Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTCPK:HOEGF) has fallen about 30 percent

This article was written by

Soroya Investments profile picture
Soroya Investments
185 Followers
Income-oriented individual investor focusing on building a solid dividend portfolio within oil and gas, shipping, energy, and minerals. I am investing my own money and do not work on behalf of others or a company, such as an investment firm. My formal qualification is an MSc in Business, where I majored in Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HOEGF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HOEGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HOEGF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HOEGF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News