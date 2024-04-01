onurdongel

IWG Plc (OTCPK:IWGFF) has a different business profile than most companies in the real estate sector, due to its business model focused on flexible office solutions, but its financial profile is not attractive for investors right now.

Company Overview

International Workplace Group (IWG) is a real estate company focused on the flex office segment, having operations across the globe. It was founded in 1989 as Regus, but has changed its name to IWG in 2011. The company is headquartered in Switzerland and its primary listing is in London, while also trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. Its current market value is about $2.5 billion, being a relatively small company by this measure.

IWG is present in some 120 countries around to world and has more than 3,500 locations, being nowadays the global leader in the hybrid office market. This is a highly fragmented industry and its major competitor is WeWork (OTC:WEWKQ), which is currently under financial distress, while other competitors have much smaller scale, as shown in the next graph.

Flexible office market (IWG)

While IWG is the clear industry leader, its size is still quite small, showing the flex office market is still a small part of the overall office sector, which can represent an interesting growth opportunity over the long term or, on the other hand, shows that flex office represents a niche part of the office segment and is not likely to grow to a significant size over the long haul.

This happens because most workers prefer to work-from-home (WFH), a trend that has clearly accelerated since the pandemic. This trend is more visible in the U.S. than in other regions, greatly affecting the office fundamentals in the country, leading to record high vacancy rates in recent months.

On the other hand, this can also represent a growth opportunity for a company like IWG, which specializes in the hybrid and flex markets, if more people desire to work on a flexible space rather than working from home, increasing demand for its offerings in the future.

Hybrid work (IWG)

From the employer's perspective, hybrid workspace is also positive because it reduces office costs and is also an effective recruiting tool nowadays, boding well for flex solutions over the medium to long term. Additionally, hybrid work also contributes to reduce carbon emissions, being increasingly important as more companies have to report ESG initiatives, being another factor supporting IWG's growth in the long haul.

Regarding its business model, IWG operates under a multi-brand approach, and capital-light growth strategy. This means that IWG partners with building owners and investors on a global basis to offer hybrid working solutions, plus it also pursues a franchising model in some countries.

This also means that IWG does not own much real estate, instead it leases office space on a long-term basis, and then sublets on a short-term basis. Like other companies in the industry, it operates under several subsidiaries, including Regus, which is its largest brand and most important subsidiary. This business model implies that smaller subsidiaries are responsible for rent payments instead of the holding company IWG Plc, which gives it more financial flexibility than if it was the holding company responsible for lease payments.

By operating under this type of organization, IWG was able to 'survive' during the pandemic, which naturally impacted its business greatly, while for instance its major competitor WeWork had a different fate. Despite that, the company assumes risk by leasing office space for shorter periods than it leases the space from landlords, which can obviously backfire during tough periods.

In addition to its physical business, IWG is also investing in digital solutions, namely in its Worka segment. This is an app containing every hybrid work solution, enabling customers to search thousands of locations on a global basis, and book office space, coworking and meeting rooms in a digital manner.

IWG currently reports its business under three segments, namely Company-owned & Leased, Managed & Franchised, and Worka. Its largest segment is company-owned & leased, representing some 77% of overall revenue, while other segments have much smaller weights. This is not expected to change much, as the company's strategy is likely to remain focused on growing its business organically in the foreseeable future.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, IWG has a mixed track record, given that its operational results were quite affected by the pandemic from 2020-22, but more recently its business has recovered and was not much affected by COVID-19 during 2023.

Therefore, the last year can be considered a 'normal' year and investors should clearly focus more on its recent financial performance to analyze its 'normal' operating momentum, than looking at its historical performance. This is especially true due to the changing fundamentals in the office industry, which has changed considerably following the pandemic on a global basis, as more employers and employees embrace hybrid working solutions.

In 2023, its revenues amounted to $4.2 billion, an increase of 8% YoY, with all its segment reporting revenue growth over the past year. Its digital business Worka reported the strongest revenue increase, up by 18% YoY to $402 million, showing that its strategy to invest in new revenue sources is bearing fruit.

While revenue is an important key performance indicator of its operating momentum, IWG announced at its last investor day back in December 2023, that it will start to report a new measure, namely RevPAR. This metric represents revenue, excluding its Worka segment, dividend by the number of available rooms, aiming to better reflect all revenues generated across its product portfolio. RevPAR is a measure that is already used in other industries, for instance in hotels, and should help investors have a better understanding of its revenue generation. In 2023, its RevPAR was $367, an increase of 4% YoY.

Its gross profit increased by 5% YoY to $744 million, and its adjusted EBITDA amounted to $542 million (+30% YoY), with the company maintaining its medium-term ambition to have an adjusted EBITDA target above $1 billion. This shows that IWG has great growth ambitions over the medium term, even though it will not be easy to grow its profitability by a wide margin organically, thus acquisitions are probably likely in the near term.

EBITDA target (IWG)

However, due to a strong increase in finance costs related to higher interest rates, its finance expenses increased to $421 million in 2023 (+32% YoY), leading to a net loss for the year of $272 million. Despite that, its cash flow generation improved greatly over the last year, given that cash flow from operations almost doubled to $375 million.

IWG used a good part of this cash generation to pay down debt ($202 million), leading to a good balance sheet position at the end of 2023. Indeed, its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was only 1.5x at the end of last year (vs. 2.2x at the end of 2022), much lower than compared to other European real estate companies.

This strong balance sheet position enabled the company to resume dividend payments related to 2023 earnings, even though it reported a net loss for the year and, therefore, the dividend sustainability is questionable.

Its last dividend payment was made in 2019, thus this is a strong signal from IWG's management that its business is now operating in a 'normal' environment, aiming to deliver a progressive growing dividend over the next few years. Its dividend was set at £1 ($1.26) per share, which at its current share price leads to a forward dividend yield of about 0.5%. This is a very low yield, and should be seen more as a signal that dividend distributions are expected ahead, rather than significant capital returns in the short term.

Nevertheless, considering that IWG's bottom-line is still negative and, according to analysts' estimates, is not expected to turn profitable over the next three years, its dividend sustainability is not great and IWG doesn't seem to be a viable income play in the near future.

Conclusion

IWG has a different business profile than most of other real estate companies in Europe, due to its focus on flexible office solutions, with a capital-light approach. However, this office segment is still a small niche in the office market and is not expected to change much in the coming years, especially now that work-from-home is clearly the preferred approach by most employers and employees. From a financial perspective, the company is not profitable and its dividend isn't therefore supported by earnings, thus I think IWG Plc is a stock to avoid for the time being.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.