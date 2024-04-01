Michael M. Santiago

Despite a big warning for 2024, Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) has already started an irrational rally back up to previous highs. The ADAS company has run into a questionable demand scenario due to the clouds of a major inventory issue. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock following the big rally off the low, with too many questions to pay premium prices.

Finviz

Q2 Snapback

With the start of April, the market is clearly going to start looking at the normal ADAS chip demand for Mobileye. At the Morgan Stanley Technology and Telecom conference in early March, the CFO already discussed a clear sign OEMs are clearing out EyeQ chip inventory issues with a snapback in orders.

The company announced 3.4 million chips in Q1 with customer commitments for double the chips in Q2 '24. The numbers don't really appear to deviate from the volumes predicted when Mobileye provided the original inventory warning for 2024.

The ADAS company forecast up to 6 to 7 million EyeQ chips in excess inventory primarily at Tier 1 OEMs. Mobileye sold 37 million chips in 2023 and the forecast was for only 31 to 33 million units in 2023, while suggesting the extra inventory was built up during 2021 to 2022.

Mobileye sold ~8.5 million units last Q1, suggesting at least 5.0 million EyeQ units would've been absorbed from inventory levels during the March quarter. With some normal projected growth from last year to where 10.0 million chips would be consumed at a roughly 20% annual growth rate, the inventory levels would be much closer to normal levels.

At the Morgan Stanley conference, the CFO only suggested chip shipments would double or so in the current quarter, suggesting Q2 '24 volumes in the 7 to 8 million unit level. The big question is how Mobileye sales will jump in the 2H to reach the projected 31+ million units level for all of 2024.

Mobileye is projecting somewhere around 20 million EyeQ units shipping in the 2H, or the equivalent of 10 million per quarter. The company expects to sell at least 75% more SuperVision chips this year to reach 175K to 195K units.

The big issue is that the inventory numbers don't add up. Mobileye has projected flat unit demand this year, with 37 million EyeQ chips shipped in 2023 and consumption of around 37 to 40 million chips this year when combining the shipments of 31 to 33 million and excess inventory consumption of 6 to 7 million.

Strong Pipeline

Mobileye continues projecting a strong pipeline with 2023 design wins of $7.4 billion, topping the 2022 levels of $6.7 billion. Even with the weak chip shipments in 2024, the ADAS business is projected to grow revenues up to 3.5x the 2023 levels when the design wins for last year fully materialize.

Mobileye CES 2024 Presentation

The problem here is that the issues with projecting customer inventory levels reduce confidence in the projections for automotive deals lasting 5 to 7 years. The electric vehicle, or EV, slowdown would appear to add an extra level of weakness to the auto tech demand equation, with a lot of the advanced product wins in SuperVision (hands-off/eyes-on) and Chauffeur (eyes-off) related to EVs, though the company suggests EyeQ chips are under-penetrated in EVs due to missing Tesla (TSLA) as a customer.

The key here is that the investment story on Mobileye was never based on the Q2 '24 chip shipments versus Q1. The story is what the going forward sales growth is once the EyeQ demand normalizes and new products advance to volume sales, with the average system price jumping from just over $50 now to the $122 projected from the 2023 design wins.

The stock has a market cap of $26 billion already following the recent rebound and the 2025 revenue target is $2.7 billion. The annualized growth rate is sub-15% after Mobileye generated 2023 sales of $2.1 billion.

Seeking Alpha

Even with the rebound, the stock trades at 10x the estimated 2025 sales target. The market needs to understand Mobileye has always traded at an expensive valuation, but investors in the public market haven't made money off the stock since the spinout from Intel (INTC).

The stock has a gap from the current price of around $32 to $44, yet Mobileye would have to trade at 13x forward sales targets to return to this price level and the recent inventory issue would suggest the ADAS company doesn't warrant the premium valuation. The stock would be a definite sell back at the previous highs, with questions about normalized growth and competitor demand.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Mobileye Global Inc. has quickly gotten through the EyeQ inventory issue. The problem is that the stock is already priced for perfection, despite the ADAS company having big inventory problems and questionable underlining growth rates. The strong pipeline is a positive, but Mobileye needs to execute before the stock becomes interesting at 10x forward sales targets.