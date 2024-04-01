March AAII Asset Allocation Survey: Equity Allocations At A 2-Year High

solidcolours/iStock via Getty Images

Individual investors’ allocations to equities increased in the March Asset Allocation Survey.

Stock and stock fund allocations increased 1.5 percentage points to 69.3%. Stock and stock fund allocations are above their historical average of 61.5% for the 46th consecutive month. Stock and stock fund allocations were last higher in April 2022 (69.8%).

Bond and bond fund allocations decreased 1.4 percentage points to 14.0%. Bond and bond fund allocations are below their historical average of 16.0% for the second time in five months.

Cash allocations decreased 0.1 percentage points to 16.7%. Cash allocations are below their historical average of 22.5% for the 16th consecutive month. Cash allocations were last lower in January 2022 (16.1%).

March AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and Stock Funds: 69.3%, up 1.5 percentage points

Bonds and Bond Funds: 14.0%, down 1.4 percentage points

Cash: 16.7%, down 0.1 percentage points

March AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 30.4%, down 0.1 percentage points

Stock Funds: 38.9%, up 1.6 percentage points

Bonds: 4.5%, down 0.5 percentage points

Bond Funds: 9.4%, down 0.9 percentage points

Historical averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 61.5%

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%

Cash: 22.5%

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash.