URNM ETF: A Good Opportunity To Load Up Again

HT Ganzo

Introduction

Over a year ago, we had initiated a bullish thesis on the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM), a $1.6bn sized ETF that offered coverage to 45 stocks with strong exposure to the uranium mining industry (at least 50% of the constituents’ assets are required to be devoted to this industry). From the publication date, until now, URNM has managed to deliver compelling alpha, outperforming the S&P 500 by 2x (total returns of 61%).

Whilst URNM has fared exceedingly well over the past year, the performance over the last couple of months may have triggered a bit of trepidation amongst some of the ETF’s holders; basically, since the turn of February, we’ve seen the ETF lose around 16% of its value.

YCharts

The fund flow charts also show that after six relentless months of positive inflows, the last two months we’ve seen outflows to the tune of over $150m in aggregate (80% of those outflows have taken place in the most recent month), representing roughly 10% of URNM’s overall AUM.

ETF

Whilst the recent performance may be disappointing, we prefer to view this as a healthy correction, and a useful opportunity to load up on URNM, as the fundamental cogs of the uranium story still look largely encouraging.

Look Past Short-Term Price Volatilities, The Structural Deficit Is Still Holding

We’ve written previously on why demand for uranium is likely to expand over the years (for instance between now and 2030, demand is expected to grow by 27%), but naysayers of the uranium thesis generally point to the prospect of increased mine supply in the coming years (secondly uranium sources which consists largely of commercial inventories are no longer available for sale, and are unlikely to serve as a panacea to the supply situation).

However, even if the supply side witnesses some incremental improvement, we are still going to be left with a long-standing structural deficit which will hardly be ameliorated in the blink of an eye. Current estimates peg the supply deficit in the uranium market to be along the lines of 35m pounds annually through the next 10 years.

We also think that proponents of the supply-side are basing their thesis on near-perfect execution, and if one is to go by recent reports, you’d note that it would be perilous to expect a goldilocks state when it comes to the supply side. Already we’ve seen Kazatomprom, which supplies 43% of U3O8, witness a decline in 2023 production, relative to 2022, and lingering challenges in sourcing the pivotal reagent-sulphuric acid, could cause further bumps along the road. In January, the company suggested it could fall short of its production targets through 2025. Kazatomprom is not alone in flagging access to adequate reagents and transportation and construction challenges; even Orano SA, which has an indirect link to uranium mining in Niger has noted these challenges.

Investors should also note that the uranium market is particularly sensitive to the mercurial impact of geopolitics and trade relations. We say this because 70% of the primary production of the metal takes place in nations that consume little-to-no uranium, whilst 90% of the consumption takes place in countries that have little-to-no primary production.

FT

Now, one of those countries that appears to be displaying the most appetite for uranium consumption (by far) is the US even as its domestic manufacturing prowess has shrunk over the years. But you also have a scenario where the US House of Representatives approved a bipartisan bill (The Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act) which would seek to eradicate all Russian uranium supplies from 2028 onwards. Prima facie, investors may think that the US has another four years to get its act together (note however that nuclear greenfield development takes 10-15 years so the onus could be on life extensions and restarts), but Tenex has suggested that Russia may preemptively ban uranium exports even before the due date complicating the supply side position even further. Even in the US, a lot of these projects are likely to remain susceptible to legal and environmental challenges, complicating the supply side position even further.

We’d also urge investors not to get too hung-up about uranium spot price movements and also pay attention to companies with a healthy chunk of long-term contracts. For instance, URNM’s top holding- Cameco Corporation (CCJ) (CCO:CA) has locked—in commitments to the tune of 205m pounds of uranium; interestingly these commitments only represent around 20% of its current reserve and resource base, giving you a sense of the runway in store. The important thing to note is that long-term contracting prices are already at 15-year highs, with contract ceilings even hitting levels of $120 per pound.

We would also point to the growing level of institutional interest in the uranium sector from the likes of Fidelity, which should help reduce some of the ambiguities linked to contract price disclosures. As disclosure levels increase, you could see even more capital flow through to this terrain.

Closing Thoughts- Technical Considerations

Whilst the fundamentals still largely burn bright, it’s fair to say those who only have a predilection towards the broad metals and mining universe may not necessarily view uranium stocks as apt beaten down proxies that could benefit from some mean-reversion (that was not quite the case over a year ago). The image below highlights how the relative strength of URNM’s portfolio of uranium stocks, as a function of the broader metals and mining pack is now around 16% higher than its long-term average.

YCharts

However, if one shifts the lens only to URNM’s standalone price imprints on the weekly chart, we feel the risk-reward is in a rather healthy place now (as opposed to where it was in mid-January).

What we can see is that over the last 16 months URNM has been trending up in the shape of an ascending channel. After hitting lifetime highs in January, we’ve seen the price correct by 16% and inch closer to the lower boundary of the ascending channel. There’s a good chance the ETF tries and builds a base around the $45-$51 levels, as we’ve seen this terrain work as a congestion zone previously from November 2023 to January 2024.

Given the ETF is now around 20% off the upper boundary of the channel and around 4% off the lower boundary of the channel, we think the risk-reward for a long position still looks encouraging.