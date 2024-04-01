Boogich/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis

My previous article about Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) was released in Q4 2023 (a report that was released on December 21). In that article, I assigned Carnival a fair stock price target of $30.10 which at that time when the stock was trading at $19.20, represented a potential upside of 57%. Furthermore, I also assigned a future price of $75.90, which represented annual returns of 49.2% throughout 2029.

Since that previous article, Carnival's stock decreased by 13.6%. Nevertheless, since my second article on Carnival (released in Q2 2023) the stock has increased by 8.28%.

Carnival released Q1 2024 earnings on March 27, where it beat EPS by $0.04 and revenue by $10M. Furthermore, customer deposits reached $7B, which is far higher than Q1's 1.3B.

After the valuation process, I continue to maintain my strong buy rating on Carnival due to my model yielding a fair price of $20.27 and a future price of 2029 of $52.37, Which means that the stock continues to have a considerable upside. Furthermore, as I explain in the article, dilution risks remain low.

Overview

Carnival's Expansion Strategy

Carnival's growth plan is to continue expanding its capacity. In the caption below, you can see that Carnival expects to increase its capacity up to 272,360 berths by 2025. Furthermore, they are also focusing on increasing onboard passenger spending.

Carnival Lower Berth Projection (2022 Annual Report)

How does Carnival Compare against Peers?

Carnival's competitors include Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), and the privately-held MSC Cruises. Carnival registered around 12.46M passengers in 2023, which when divided by the total amount of passengers of the whole cruising industry, we can infer that Carnival's market share is around 39.5%. Royal Caribbean would be second with its 7.6M passengers in 2023, its market share would be around 24.12%, and lastly, Norwegian's market share would be 8.57% (since it had around 2.7M passengers in 2023).

These three companies collectively hold around 72.19% of the market. I wasn't able to get MSC Cruses 2023 passenger count since the company is privately held and therefore does not disclose financial data.

Statista

It's worth noting that this market dominance is Carnival's moat because it has a large enough fleet to operate at lower margins and therefore offer lower fares. Any new company willing to offer to cruise for the middle class would need to focus on luxury cruising because it will not be able to compete in pricing with Carnival nor with Royal Caribbean. This same thing applies to cruise companies with smaller market shares. This is why I think it is a very defensible moat. The only possible pitfall is if Carnival's quality declines severely.

Industry Outlook

In 2023 there were an estimated 31.5M passengers in the worldwide cruise industry. For 2027, that amount is expected to increase to 39.5M, which means an annual growth in passengers of 6.34% throughout 2027.

Statista

Valuation

I will value Carnival through a DCF model. Below you can see the assumptions table with all the information from Q1 2024 on a TTM basis. As you can see D&A will be calculated with a margin tied to revenue, in this case, the margin is 10.64%.

Meanwhile, interest expenses and CapEx will not be projected using the margins that are displayed in the table below. This last one will remain constant throughout the projection at $4.34B since it's near the 2018-2024TM average of $4.13B.

Lastly, the WACC will be calculated with the known formula. In this case, it came out at 10.38%. If you want to see a more detailed calculation of this figure, you can see it in the section labeled "WACC calculation" in the DCF.

TABLE OF ASSUMPTIONS (Current data) Assumptions Part 1 Equity Market Price 21,560.00 Debt Value 32,015.00 Cost of Debt 6.24% Tax Rate 1.46% 10y Treasury 4.206% Beta 2.02 Market Return 10.50% Cost of Equity 16.92% Assumptions Part 2 CapEx 4,347.00 Capex Margin 19.26% Net Income 405.00 Interest 1,998.00 Tax 6.00 D&A 2,401.00 Ebitda 4,810.00 D&A Margin 10.64% Interest Expense Margin 8.85% Revenue 22,567.0 Click to enlarge

The first step is to calculate revenue. To do this, I will divide the FY2023 revenue of $21.59B to get a quarterly average. The result was $5.39B. Then I divided this by the 2023 total lower berth count, which was 223,360, and I got a quarterly revenue per lower berth of 24.2K. Then I multiply that number by the quarterly lower berth count that Carnival is estimating for FY2024 and FY2025.

Lower Berths Projections Revenue projections Full Year Q1 2024 238,150 5,758.28 Q2 2024 241,150 5,830.82 Q3 2024 241,150 5,830.82 Q4 2024 241,150 5,830.82 23,250.73 Q1 2025 241,150 5,830.82 Q2 2025 241,150 5,830.82 Q3 2025 245,470 5,935.27 Q4 2025 245,470 5,935.27 23,532.17 avg. revenue Lower Berth 0.0242 Per quarter 5,398.25 FY 2023Revenue 21,593.00 Click to enlarge

However, I still need to predict what could be the revenue for years beyond 2025. The first step in doing this is that I will imply Carnival will hike prices by 6% annually. This in theory would lead to a real pricing increase of 3% annually when subtracting the FED's 2% annual inflation target. Furthermore, since 2019, cruising fares have increased by 20%, which is a 5% annual increase. Nevertheless, most of that increase was in 2022-2023 as cruising demand remained strong.

Then for 2026-2029, I will imply that revenue will grow at par with the estimated worldwide cruise passengers, this means a CAGR of 6.34%.

Revenue 2024 $23,250.7 2025 $24,944.1 2026 $26,525.6 2027 $28,207.3 2028 $29,995.6 2029 $31,897.3 Click to enlarge

Then, it's net income. Here you can see that what's preventing Carnival from regaining its 2019 net income margin of 14.36% is the huge debt it acquired during the Pandemic. This has caused its interest payments to swell from 2019's $206M to $1.99B.

As observed in the assumptions table at the beginning of this section, Carnival's cost of debt is around 6.24%. In 2019, Carnival's cost of debt was around 1.79%.

Author's Calculation

Taking this into account, we can hypothesize that if the FED's fund rates return to the 0.25% level of 2019, Carnival's interest payments could fall to $573.06M, which would imply a cost of debt of 1.79%, the same as in 2019. Nevertheless, the only time in recent history that this has been done was post to the 2008 crisis. Before that, the lowest rate was 0.98% in 2003. This is because before 1971 interest rates couldn't be excessively low to preserve the gold standard. Either way, it seems to me almost guaranteed that interest rates will not stay at a 4-5% level forever, which suggests that Carnival's cost of debt could go down.

Now, it's time for net income margins, which I will use to project net income. For 2024, I will assume a net income margin of 4.15%, based on the fact that if we sum those $573.06M in saved interest expenses, to the 2024 TTM net income of $405M, we would get that number.

For the subsequent years, I will assume that Carnival will be improving its net income margin by 3% annually until reaching 2019's net income margin of 14.36%. This is due to the previously discussed 6% annual price increases.

Net Income Margin % 2024 4.15% 2025 7.15% 2026 10.15% 2027 13.15% 2028 14.36% 2029 14.36% Click to enlarge

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest 2024 $23,250.7 $964.91 $978.99 $3,452.74 $5,450.74 2025 $24,944.1 $1,783.50 $1,809.54 $4,283.28 $4,856.34 2026 $26,525.6 $2,692.34 $2,731.65 $5,553.82 $6,126.88 2027 $28,207.3 $3,709.26 $3,763.41 $6,764.50 $7,337.56 2028 $29,995.6 $4,307.37 $4,370.25 $7,561.62 $8,134.68 2029 $31,897.3 $4,580.46 $4,647.33 $8,041.02 $8,614.08 ^Final EBITA^ Click to enlarge

Lastly, I would suggest what could be the stock price for Carnival in 2029. I will do this by predicting which could be the future value for each of the elements that conform to equity. For this, I will take as a base, the period going from 2021 to 2024. This means that short-term debt will decrease at a rate of 14.36% annually, long-term debt will grow at 0.038% annually, cash will decrease by 25.15% annually, and total current assets will decrease by 18.58% annually.

The reason why I took this period is that it displays the normal behavior of Carnival during normal times.

Author's Calculation

The final result is a fair price per share of $20.27, which is a 24% upside from the current stock price of $16.34. Then the future stock price suggested is $52.37 which translates into 36.7% annual returns throughout 2029.

How do my estimates compare against the average consensus?

When comparing the EPS derived from my estimates, you can observe that my estimates are lower than the average consensus for 2024. Meanwhile, for 2025 it's 1.43% higher than the average EPS estimate for 2025.

Author's Calculation

The reason for this difference is net income margins. As you can see in the table below, the margins I used are higher than those that would be derived from making a model based on the available average estimates.

Author's Calculation

Risks to Thesis

As explained in my previous articles, the risk of dilution is over-blown, if Carnival diluted common shareholders by 50% to pay 36% of long-term debt, this would mean that the new fair price would be at $13.51 and the future price at $40.36. This is because the reduced debt load increases the value of equity.

Author's Calculation

Furthermore, cruising companies are particularly resilient to recessions, as you can observe in the graphs for the Worldwide Cruise Industry Passengers and Carnival Total Passengers (which is in the overview section of this article), during the 2008 recession, the total passenger volume remained steady and continued to increase.

The risk with my thesis would be if Carnival is not able to increase prices over inflation. This would cause the net income margin to remain stagnant, and therefore my valuation estimate would not materialize. Therefore, what I would monitor is cruising demand and price increases.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carnival remains a promising opportunity as its recovery advances. As interest rates fall, I expect their interest payments on debt to fall to $573.06M, which would help the company a lot in increasing its net income.

Dilution risks remain low since the cost of debt may return to 2019 levels as interest rates fall. Furthermore, even in the case of a dilution, the stock could still offer 24.5% annual returns throughout 2029.

Lastly, after concluding the valuation process, I arrived at a fair price of $20.27 and a future price for 2029 of $52.37. This last one is what makes Carnival a strong compounder since its recovery is going well and its market share protects it from new competitors. For these reasons, I am maintaining my "strong-buy" rating on Carnival.

