Buying All-Time Highs The Right Way

While I'm writing this, the S&P 500 (SP500) is trading at an all-time high of roughly 5,250 points.

Year-to-date, the market is up 10%.

The market has returned 32% over the past 12 months.

In light of this all-time high, this article will assess the risks and opportunities of buying stocks at an all-time high and where I would put my money if I had to put my cash to work in this market.

After all, each all-time high is unique. In this case, it comes with risks of long-term elevated inflation and the negative impact this may have on the broader economy.

Don't Take All-Time Highs Too Seriously

Buying stocks at an all-time high never feels good. After all, we want to buy low and sell high. As an all-time high is the highest price a stock price or index has ever seen, it often doesn't feel right to put money to work.

However, while buying at an all-time high may sound serious, it's not. It's often not even worth mentioning, in my opinion, as the value we get when we buy stocks depends on many other things besides that stock price (valuation!).

After all, with stocks at a new all-time high, it means that every investment in the S&P 500 in the past is now profitable.

To use the words of JPMorgan Chase (JPM):

[…] history suggests that investing at all-time highs is not a bad strategy because new highs are typically clustered together. In other words, strong performance begets more strong performance."

The left side of the overview below shows that a lot of all-time highs set a market floor, which means stocks never fell more than 5% after setting a new all-time high.

On the right side, we see that investing at a new all-time high is often just as profitable (if not more profitable) than buying on a random day. That's quite interesting, isn't it?

The problem is that every all-time high is different. In fact, every situation is always different, which makes historical comparisons so tricky.

As we can see below, every all-time high is different.

In March 2000, the market peaked at a forward P/E ratio of 25.2x.

In October 2007, the market peaked at just 15.1x forward earnings.

Before the pandemic hit, the market peaked at less than 20x forward earnings.

In 2022, the market sold off when it reached a 21.4x forward multiple.

Currently, the market trades at 21x forward earnings, which makes the current market environment the third-most expensive since the early 1990s.

In fact, almost all major valuation measures are highly unfavorable compared to the 30-year average.

Should we care about this valuation? After all, we just discussed that buying an all-time high isn't a bad thing.

In this case, valuations matter - a lot.

Using the data below, we see that the higher the valuation, the lower the expected annual return for the next five years. Unless we get a meaningful upswing in earnings, we could be looking at a 0-5% annual return through 2030.

For now, stocks don't really care about that. After all, the valuation has been stretched since the second half of last year.

This is mainly based on expectations that inflation will continue to cool, potentially allowing the Fed to lower rates.

As we can see below, this has resulted in the S&P 500 achieving a five-month winning streak. It is more than ten years ago since the index had a similar surge between November and March.

The problem is that inflation hasn't been defeated. As I wrote in a recent article, inflation has been stronger than expected for three consecutive months. In the same article, I wrote that long-term inflation expectations have settled well above 2%.

This is currently made worse by sticky wage inflation and a steady uptrend in commodities, including crude oil.

If oil breaks out here, I expect a meaningful upswing in short-term inflation.

Hence, I very much agree with what Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors, said (he referred to the latest PCE report) (emphasis added):

It's a pretty mixed report, so I wouldn't expect it to meaningfully shift the narrative on inflation or the Fed. The story remains that the steady moderation of inflation has stalled above where the Fed wants it to be, and if growth continues to gain momentum or even just stays as strong as it's been, there's a real risk that inflation heads higher. That would lead us down the path toward no Fed cuts and potentially even a hike."

A scenario like this would make buying stocks at these levels highly unattractive.

Investments That May Make Sense In This Market

So, what should we buy?

While I cannot give direct financial advice, I can tell readers what I'm looking at.

I like value stocks that do well in times of elevated inflation.

Generally speaking, current data confirms two things:

The higher rates are, the more likely it is that value stocks outperform growth stocks.

Value stocks are highly attractive compared to growth stocks.

In this case, I also want inflation protection, which can be done by focusing on a few key characteristics:

Consistent dividend growth: Companies with a history of consistent dividend growth are more likely to continue doing so in the future. This is a sign of a financially strong company with sustainable earnings growth.

Companies with a history of consistent dividend growth are more likely to continue doing so in the future. This is a sign of a financially strong company with sustainable earnings growth. Strong pricing power: Companies that can raise prices to offset inflation without losing customers are better positioned to maintain their dividend payouts.

Companies that can raise prices to offset inflation without losing customers are better positioned to maintain their dividend payouts. Healthy balance sheets: Companies with low debt levels should be prioritized due to the elevated risks on credit in a high-rate environment.

Companies with low debt levels should be prioritized due to the elevated risks on credit in a high-rate environment. Essential goods and services: Companies that sell essential goods and services tend to be the best bets in uncertain times.

Companies that sell essential goods and services tend to be the best bets in uncertain times. (Optional) A well-protected high-yield: While I would not make the case that investors need to jump into high-yield investments, I believe that value stocks with above-average yields could be a good addition to portfolios if average capital gains remain subdued in the years ahead (due to the market's lofty valuation). Or, to put it differently, I expect a bigger part of the future total return to come from income/dividends.

While I would make the case that every single sector in the U.S. has stocks that fit the bill, three sectors stand out:

Energy (the best sector to be when inflation runs hot, as oil companies have tremendous pricing power).

(the best sector to be when inflation runs hot, as oil companies have tremendous pricing power). Real Estate (while some REITs have limited rent escalators, the sector is highly attractive due to its poor performance since the bottom in interest rates).

(while some REITs have limited rent escalators, the sector is highly attractive due to its poor performance since the bottom in interest rates). Utilities (similar to real estate, utilities have suffered since interest rates and inflation started to accelerate).

Energy, real estate, and utilities have all a good valuation and horrible momentum, which makes them likely targets for investors when the market continues to rotate.

With that said, although I like utilities, I prefer energy and real estate, as both have (historically speaking) better track records during times of elevated inflation.

In the energy sector, I own Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Antero Midstream (AM), and Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL) in my dividend portfolio.

The real estate section of that portfolio includes Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space Storage (EXR).

Moreover, as I wrote in my prior article, I like Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS).

Both have strong secular growth tailwinds, fantastic balance sheets, and pricing power - REXR even more than ELS, as it benefits from mark-to-market rent opportunities in the Southern Californian industrial REIT space.

On top of that, I'm looking into gold and silver royalty plays like Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM).

Franco-Nevada, for example, benefits from potentially rising gold, silver, and energy prices without having the operational risks that typical miners have. It provides upfront financing in return for royalties and streams.

As a result, it turns $0.56 of every $1.00 in revenue into (adjusted) net income!

These are the kind of companies that I want to own in an environment where the market is relatively lofty valued, with a high likelihood of prolonged above-average inflation.

In general, I believe my focus on value overgrowth will allow me to beat the market for many years to come.

Needless to say, I will continue to monitor the situation and provide more tradeable ideas.

Takeaway

When the market hits all-time highs, it's natural to feel hesitant about investing.

However, historical data suggests that buying at peaks isn't necessarily a bad move.

Each all-time high situation is unique, and while valuation matters, other factors like inflation and growth momentum play crucial roles.

Considering value stocks with consistent dividends, strong pricing power, and healthy balance sheets can provide protection in inflationary environments.

Meanwhile, sectors like energy, real estate, and utilities offer potential opportunities, particularly during inflationary periods, that could force a rotation from growth to value stocks.

So, while all-time highs may seem daunting, strategic investments in quality assets can navigate us through market peaks.

