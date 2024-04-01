Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 01, 2024 6:28 PM ETVirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.56K Followers

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Givens - Chief Executive Officer
Alanna Boudreau - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to VirTra's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Doug and I will be your operator for today's call. Joining us for today's presentation are the company CEO, John Givens; and CFO, Alanna Boudreau. Following their remarks, we will open the call for questions.

Before we begin the call, I would like to provide VirTra's Safe Harbor Statement that includes cautions regarding forward-looking statements made during this call. During this presentation, management may discuss financial projections, information or expectations about the company's products and services or markets or otherwise make statements about the future, which are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. The company does not undertake any obligation to update them as required by law.

Finally, I'd like to remind everyone that this call will be made available for replay via a link in the Investor Relations section on the company's website at www.virtra.com.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to VirTra's CEO, Mr. John Givens. Thank you. You may proceed, sir.

John Givens

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining us this afternoon. After the market closed today, we issued a press release that provided our financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ending December 31, 2023, along with highlighted business accomplishments. We also filed our 10-K with the SEC today, which is available for review at your discretion.

As a brief overview for today's call, I'll begin

Recommended For You

About VTSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VTSI

Trending Analysis

Trending News