VelhoJunior

Thesis

After gradually putting behind high levels of inflation that adversely affected companies, especially at the production level, the consumer staples sector sits at a critical point where growth and efficiency gains going forward will become even more challenging.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), has been having some of these growth trajectory questions raised by investors, despite being overall efficient in operations and profitable. In this analysis, I dive into the company's financial performance and growth path going forward, while also examining its valuation attractiveness, especially from a dividend investor's viewpoint.

Despite an overall acceptable financial record and strong profitability, Campbell Soup's stock has seen a rather significant pullback over the past 12 months. CPB has seen a -18.81% TTM stock price decline, now trading at $44.45 ($13.25B market cap) near the middle of its 52-week price range ($37.94-$56.04), while paying a 3.33% dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

A Business Offering Much More Than Soup

There is little doubt that Campbell Soup Company represents an iconic brand, synonymous with the widely-known and consumed canned soup meal. However, the company offers a much more comprehensive product range, with a product portfolio that also includes many more reputable brands like Swanson, Pepperidge Farm, Pace, Campbell's Chunky, Pacific Foods, and many more.

The company maintains two reportable segments; Meals & Beverages which offers soups, simple meals, and beverage products and includes brands like Campbell's, Pace, Swanson, and others, while the Snacks segment offers bakery and frozen products through brands like Pepperidge, Goldfish and more.

Past Growth Performance & Expectations

With both segments recording moderate growth performance over the past few years, CPB has increased its sales at a 5-year 5.41% CAGR. Meals & Beverages account for the largest share of revenue, with the Snack's segment, however, recording the stronger growth performance over the past few years, as it caters to a faster-growing segment of the market.

10K Report

For 2024, the $9.7B of revenue that analysts expect would represent a 4% YoY increase. Management, however, during the Q2 FY 2024 presentation maintained more conservative assumptions going forward, expecting organic sales growth to top at 2.0% YoY in 2024. Management also forecasted EBIT and EPS to grow at a 3-5% rate. Going forward, $35-$40M in cost savings are also anticipated further aiding profitability performance.

As it regards to CPB's future financial performance, growth has to rely more on acquisitions (more on a recent key acquisition in the following segment), as the company's existing products, while established in the market, struggle to grasp momentum in reaching new consumer audiences, especially in today's highly competitive environment. Spending more on innovative marketing can be another growth driver for CPB and remains a key target of the firm's management.

The food industry in the United States, while mature and highly fragmented, still offers some moderate growth prospects ahead. According to Statista, the industry is expected to grow at a 3.83% CAGR through 2028, leaving a small, yet not negligible room for companies like Campbell Soup to keep expanding their top line.

Sovos Brand Acquisition

An important recent development around Campbell's growth strategy going forward has to do with the completion of Sovos Brands' acquisition, which was announced a few weeks back. For the price of $2.7B (all-cash transaction). The transaction aims to fortify the company's Meals & Beverages portfolio with the addition of premium brands that will assist the company in meeting its growth targets. It should be noted that Sovos Brands recorded approximately $1.0 in sales in 2023, and as such it represents a consequential transaction for Campbell's.

The acquired company has also been growing at fast rates (16% top-line growth in the past year) and should offer CPB a boost in sales performance going forward.

Satisfying Profitability Performance

One financial performance discipline that stands out when analyzing the business, is arguably its improving profitability capacity. CPB currently displays gross, EBITDA, and net margins of 31.4%, 18.79%, and 8.26% respectively. While these metrics compare well to the consumer staple sector's respective averages of 34.5%, 11.8%, and 5.02%, it is also important to highlight that CPB's profit margins have been ticking upwards over the past quarters. Specifically, as management highlights in their Q2 FY2024 presentation, operating earnings have increased at a 15% CAGR over the past 2 years, with the operating margin expanding by 200 basis points.

Consistency has also been proven regarding CPB's profitability capacity, as its gross margin has been hovering above 30% for over a decade and its EBITDA margin above 17% for approximately the same number of years. Overall, Campbell's profitability performance inspires confidence regarding management's ability to continue to promote efficiency in operations.

Free Cash Flow Performance

After establishing that Campbell Soup has consistently performed well in terms of profitability, a look into the company's cash flow performance is warranted. On that front, as shown in the graph below, cash flow from operations has consistently exceeded net income over the past years, a strong indication of high quality-earnings. After also accounting for capital expenditures and financial service obligations, CPB's levered FCF also stands at desirable levels, close to 100% of net income since 2020, even though that ratio has somewhat decreased over the past quarters.

SeekingAlpha

Leverage & Liquidity

Over the past years, CPB's long-term debt balance has decreased, after reaching $7.1B in 2019, and currently stands at $4.5B (approximately 33% of market capitalization). Despite an overall reasonable debt balance compared to the firm's market cap, CPB presents a debt/equity ratio higher than one, indicating slightly higher leverage than what a more conservative dividend-focused investor would ideally prefer In terms of liquidity, a current ratio of 1.01 indicates that while liquidity is sufficient, some improvement might also prove beneficial.

Attractive Dividend Yield Moderate Dividend Growth

For many investors, a company like Campbell Soup receives serious consideration in terms of a possible addition to a dividend-focus portfolio. Offering an attractive dividend yield of 3.33%, CPB has been able to moderately grow dividend payments over the past years. Specifically, dividends have grown at a 10 and 5-year CAGR of 4.9% and 7.1% respectively. That said, the company has not been able to establish a consistent year-after-year dividend growth record that would have dividend investors excited going forward.

When it comes to a preliminary valuation assessment, even though dividend payments have barely increased since 2020, currently, the stock's dividend yield is close to its highest levels for that period, indicating that a relatively attractive entry point is currently provided. To that end, the stock's underperformance over the last year offers dividend investors an interesting buying proposition.

SeekingAlpha

More Valuation Insights

Adding to the dividend-focused valuation insight mentioned above, more price multiples seem to indicate that Campbell Soup trades at a relatively attractive valuation at this time. CPB currently trades at a 15.2x FWD P/E, a 9.7x FWD EV/EBITDA, a 1.4x FWD P/S, and a 9.6x FWD P/CF multiples. For reference, the consumer staples sector carries an average 19.0x FWD P/E, an 11.1x FWD EV/EBITDA and a 1.3x FWD P/S ratio.

Moreover, as shown in the charts below, CPB also appears to trade at attractive valuation multiples relative to two of its main competitors/peers, Conagra Brands (CAG) and General Mills (GIS). CPB's P/S ratio lies between the two firms, while its EV/EBITDA valuation is less expensive than both its peers.

Data by YCharts

Risk to Consider

Given the defensive nature of the business - food is insensitive to economic downturns - demand for CPB's products is relatively stable. However, macroeconomic risks are still present, as they mainly pertain to production costs rising again with inflationary pressures. Higher input costs can hurt profitability and adversely affect the outlook of the company. Competition is also intensifying in the industry, which makes growth of market share especially difficult.

A company-specific risk factor to consider has to do with CPB's ability to successfully integrate the recently acquired Sovos brands' product portfolio. As organic growth is limited, acquisitions play a very important role in CPB's growth performance and, as such, failure to promote the acquired product lines effectively could lead to more sales stagnation. In addition, inability to increase revenue over the mid-term can also negatively affect the company's ability to increase dividend payments, disappointing long-term investors.

Final Thoughts

After all things are considered, despite not showing the most promising growth outlook in the consumer staples sector, I believe that Campbell's financial record, profitability performance, and, especially its reasonable valuation (in an arguably overextended market), warrants a moderate buy rating for the stock. Dividend investors, while perhaps should not expect aggressive growth in distributions, should feel confident about the company's ability to offer them competitive returns in the next years.