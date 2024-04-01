Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.56K Followers

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Wisniewski - Chief Strategy Officer
Abel Avellan - Chairman and CEO
Sean Wallace - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Quilty - Quilty Analytics
Mike Crawford - B. Riley Securities
Benjamin Soff - Deutsche Bank.
Christopher Schoell - UBS

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AST SpaceMobile Fourth Quarter 2023 Business Update Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Scott Wisniewski, Chief Strategy Officer of AST SpaceMobile. Please go ahead.

Scott Wisniewski

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Let me refer you to Page 2 of the presentation, which contains our safe harbor disclaimer. During today's call, we may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements on this call.

For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Risk Factors section of AST SpaceMobile's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other documents filed by AST SpaceMobile with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be discussed during this call.

Also, after our initial remarks, we will be starting our Q&A section with questions submitted in advance by our shareholders. Now referring to Page 3. For those of you who may be new to our company and our mission, there are over 5 billion mobile phones in use

Recommended For You

About ASTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASTS

Trending Analysis

Trending News