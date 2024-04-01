Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

In this article, I'll show you a company that embodies very clearly what I see as the absolutely crucial importance of company valuation. The last time I wrote on Billerud (OTCPK:BLRDY) (OTC:BLRDF), I was at a "BUY". This article was published back in September of last year, and you can find that specific article here.

This is a company I've actually covered for a number of years - and this article will mark a change in my outlook on Billerud - and not to the positive side. I have, since my last article, sold my position in Billerud at a decent, double-digit profit. But the company no longer has the sort of upside that I expect from an investment I make.

I will show you why I no longer believe that Billerud has a significant upside for at least the next few years, following the last annual report and the last forecast.

This is, as I said, a major change in my outlook - and I would now say that unless the company goes below 90 SEK/share, then this is probably one of the weaker prospects in the packaging market.

Billerud - What upside remains? Not much

So, I sold my shares early this year. Why did I sell my shares of a great packaging company like this?

A few reasons.

We (analysts) all knew that the company had a difficult year incoming for the 2023 period. Due to both customer destocking and macro trends, Billerud posted what was their lowest sales volume ever recorded. That is not a "record" you want to document.

In addition to this, the company is experiencing pricing pressure across most markets due to both higher input and other costs. This is a double issue for a company like Billerud, for a single reason.

Unlike most other packaging companies in this sector and this geography, such as UPM, Billerud sold off much of its forest assets several years ago (Source, Swedish). This obviously had the advantage of a one-time cash injection, but had the severe disadvantage of making the company far more dependent on the market for its input. For a company that works in the manufacture of packaging materials, this is a massive drawback. This was the one strategic move that the company made I've always thought made absolutely no sense, and which has now come to bite the company in the rear.

Billerud is trying to focus on Working Capital Management and cash conversion to keep its trends up. The company has managed some of this - good momentum with its savings and over-delivered in efficiency. That part is positive.

The company's work in terms of its assets has also been going well - Frövi recovery is completed, both on spec and on budget, which is not an easy feat at this time.

Billerud IR (Billerud IR)

Billerud's main drawback here and a sign of just how challenging things currently are is the dividend proposal - well above a 50% cut to the dividend, sending the company below a 3% yield in an environment where 4% is a standard savings account.

For 4Q specifically, the trend that pushes the company down is a weak top-line volume development in NA. The US segment is also the main issue that the company is facing - the EU is fairly good due to lower input costs, but the US is going through a bit of a transformation at this particular time.

Any improvements that are expected for 1Q24 are going to be minor in nature - this is not my forecast alone (although I expect this), it's the company's own expectation.

Billerud IR (Billerud IR)

Sales decline in turn is related to weak demand and above all, what's worrying me, price erosion. This is a development that has been ongoing for some time, and it's worrying to see it continue to this degree - 8% decline here. The company is of course running its efficiency program, but the savings here are completely unable to weigh up what's going on here.

Billerud IR (Billerud IR)

Also, in saying that Europe is going "good", I don't want to exaggerate things here. Because all categories are down sequentially and YoY. Again, we're seeing negative net sales due to pricing and a poor mix. Sack paper is the worst performer, seeing a YoY decline of over 35%. The operating expense cut of around 8% is completely inadequate to weigh things up here.

Also, the company is actually expecting costs to go up into 1Q, even if fiber costs are going down along with chemicals/logistics.

Billerud IR (Billerud IR)

Just how bad was NA here?

Well, EBITDA was down 73% in 4Q - that's how bad. That's with all of the company's mills still operating at less than 60% of their capacity.

The company is trying to shape up. After a problematic management situation with the CEO, with several CEO changes in a number of years, the last during last year when they recruited Ivar Vatne.

So, I'm changing my thesis on Billerud in a pretty major way - was I not able to forecast this?

Well, I was able to forecast some issues and downside - but I did not expect this to materialize for this long, nor did I expect the company's US segment to remain, or to be a drag for this long. I've been aware of the weakness in the company for some time - but the 2023A results showed to me just how much better the alternatives, namely UPM (OTCPK:UPMKF), Enso (OTCQX:SEOJF), Huhtamäki (OTCPK:HOYFF) are prepared for a situation like this. Even Enso, with the challenges it faces (more on that in another article), has a better situation due to its holding in the forest, with UPM being probably the best-prepared.

This lack of raw material availability is probably the main challenge the company faces. Even if the company remains profitable, and very likely will - it lacks the growth potential that other companies have.

Some will argue that the company has a significant upside in the longer term - and I believe they would be correct. However, due to the degree of uncertainty here, I would view any of the aforementioned companies as better investments in the next few years.

Even currently, there are forecasts calling for the company's earnings to improve by 60-70% per year until 2026E.

Likely?

Let's examine that - and let me show you the reason why I divested my shares at this time, and wouldn't look to get back in unless we see perhaps a sub-88 SEK, and even then I would first consider some of the alternative businesses out there.

Billerud Valuation - There is potential but it's too risky

So, in a word, if I were to summarize the way that I view my thesis for the business is that "There might be potential, but it's too unclear".

Why?

First off, any forecast accuracy is what I view as too low or even nonexistent here. On a 1-year basis with a 10% margin for error, the company nonetheless manages to negatively miss over 65% of the time.

Analysts consistently expect this company to outperform - and in fact, I'm somewhat guilty of this as well.

Billerud Analyst accuracy (F.A.S.T graphs)

With that in mind, what is the upside that could exist if the more positive forecasts materialize?

The issue is that those forecasts are currently based on a 40-50% annualized EPS growth for the next 3 years - and I do not believe this to be likely. Analysts have cut their 2-3 year estimates by more than 30% during the last 3-6 months (Source: FactSet). I never expected as positive results as that, but I still expected things to turn out better than they did here.

S&P global analysts consider the company worth more than me, going to 105 SEK/share from an average of 86 SEK on the low end to 126 SEK on the high side. So we're basically from my PT (which was at around 120 SEK) on the high side, down to my new PT, which goes to 88 SEK/share in this article.

The argument that I have here is that peers, like UPM, are simply in a much better position to outperform. UPM is the primary example I have here. The company is cheaper in terms of multiples and has a far higher accuracy than Billerud does. It also has a dividend stability that by comparison leaves a lot to be desired from Billerud. In fact, UPM beats estimates over 65% of the time on a 1-year basis. It also has a better credit rating.

I've always been clear that I view UPM as one of the best companies in this space in Scandinavia. This has become far clearer in this environment, with Billerud seeing an over 80% drop in YoY adjusted EPS since last year. While the expectation for the entire sector is to "move up" again over the next few years, I view the qualitative players as more likely to outperform.

This is not to say that Billerud will always be an uninteresting business. At the right price, I would buy the company again - it's all about that valuation. But the price target change that I am delivering here is major - it's the most significant cut in this entire sector for years. In addition, I believe the recent bout of outperformance to be in error. I don't forecast the reversals in 1Q being significant for Billerud, as I expect the energy costs to remain more elevated than investors believe here - which will drive company results down further.

As things stand, I would only buy Billerud at a significant discount, and only for the very long term. It would have to decline further before this would be the case - and here is my current thesis for the company.

Thesis

Billerud is a very solid packaging/forestry company with assets and sales in both NA and Europe. It's top-tier in terms of margins and profitability, and after its recent M&A, I believe it's in a position than ever before. At the right price, the combination of packaging resilience and dividend payouts makes Billerud an absolute "must-have" to me.

My current PT comes to a conservative 10-12x P/E but with a heavy discount at 88 SEK share price.

That makes the company a "HOLD". I sold most of my shares here, and I would not buy more of the company unless I was getting the shares at a significant discount.

Remember, I'm all about :1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company no longer fulfills any, except the 3 fundamentals, of the criteria I set for an investment. Because it lacks the valuation-related upsides, I consider the company to be a "HOLD" here, and would not buy it, justifying my stance change and the more bearish tone in this article.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

