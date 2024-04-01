Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 01, 2024 8:09 PM ETOmeros Corporation (OMER) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.56K Followers

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Cancelmo - Investor Relations
Gregory Demopulos - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Michael Jacobsen - Chief Accounting Officer
Steven Whitaker - Vice President, Clinical Development
Catherine Melfi - Chief Regulatory Officer
Nadia Dac - Chief Commercial Officer
Andreas Grauer - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Olivia Brayer - Cantor Fitzgerald
Stephen Brozak - WBB Securities
Serge Belanger - Needham

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to today's conference call from Omeros Corporation. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the company's remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded at the company's request and a replay will be available on the company's website for one week from today.

I'll turn the call over to Peter Cancelmo, General Counsel of Omeros. You can begin.

Peter Cancelmo

Good afternoon and thanks for joining the call today. I'd like to remind you that some of the statements that will be made on the call today will be forward-looking. These statements are based on management's beliefs and expectations as of today only and are subject to change.

All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the Risk Factor section of the company's annual report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC today for a discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Greg Demopulos, Omeros' Chairman and CEO.

Gregory Demopulos

All right. Thank you, Peter, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm joined on today's call by our Chief Accounting Officer, Mike Jacobson; and our Chief Commercial Officer; Nadia Dac; our Chief Medical Officer, Andreas Grauer; our Chief Regulatory Officer, Cathy Melfi; and our Clinical Vice President, Steve

Recommended For You

About OMER Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OMER

Trending Analysis

Trending News