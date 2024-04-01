Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLXF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.56K Followers

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:EGLXF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

J.B. Elliott - EVP Strategy and General Counsel
Adrian Montgomery - Interim Chief Executive Officer
Felicia DellaFortuna - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Griffin Boss - B. Riley Securities
Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity
Kevin Krishnaratne - Scotiabank

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call to J.B. Elliott, EVP, Strategy and General Counsel. Please go ahead.

J.B. Elliott

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Enthusiast Gaming fourth quarter 2023 results conference call. I'm J.B. Elliott, EVP Strategy and General Counsel.

With me today is Interim Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Montgomery and Chief Financial Officer, Felicia DellaFortuna. We'll begin with some prepared remarks and then open the floor to questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's presentation contains forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. These statements should not be read as assurances of future performance or results.

Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the company appears in the company's management discussion and analysis for the three month period ending December 31, 2023, which will be available on the company's profile on SEDAR+ as well as on the company's website at enthusiastgaming.com.

You are cautioned not to place

Recommended For You

About EGLXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EGLXF

Trending Analysis

Trending News