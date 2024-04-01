Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FitLife Brands, Inc. (FTLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 01, 2024 8:37 PM ETFitLife Brands, Inc. (FTLF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.56K Followers

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dayton Judd - Chief Executive Officer
Jakob York - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Igor Novgorodtsev - Lares Capital
George Marema - Pareto Ventures

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the FitLife Brands’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions-and-comments following the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Dayton Judd, CEO of FitLife Brands. Sir, the floor is yours.

Dayton Judd

Thank you, Paul. Welcome everyone to FitLife’s first ever earnings call. I appreciate you taking the time to join us this afternoon. Joining me on the call is FitLife CFO, Jakob York. Rather than have Jakob read you the press release, like often happens on earnings calls, I thought instead I’ll just give an introduction, talking about the different parts of our business and our priorities going forward and then open it up for Q&A.

We tend to talk about our business in three parts, legacy FitLife, Mimi’s Rock or what we now call MRC, and MusclePharm. As a side note, we’ll continue to do that for the near future, because we understand that investors want to evaluate the success of our transactions. But the businesses are largely integrated and we don’t run them separately.

For example, with MusclePharm, we only hired two of their former employees. One benefit of that is that much of the gross profit translates into incremental EBITDA for FitLife. But it does make it hard for us to produce and communicate specific financial statements for each company or each brand.

So I’ll start with what we call

Recommended For You

About FTLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FTLF

Trending Analysis

Trending News