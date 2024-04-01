Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (DPSI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DPSI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Siegel - Hayden IR
Steve Smith - CEO
Melinda Wohl - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Howard Halpern - Taglich Brothers
Damian Krauze - UBS

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Brian Siegel with Hayden IR. Thank you. You may begin.

Brian Siegel

Good morning, and welcome to the DecisionPoint Systems earnings call. Joining me today are Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer; and Melinda Wohl, Chief Financial Officer.

For those of you that have not seen today's release, it is available on the Investors section of our website at www.decisionpt.com. Before beginning, I would like to remind everyone that except for historical information, the matters discussed in this presentation are forward-looking statements that involve several risks and uncertainties. Words, I believe, expect, anticipate, mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there could be no assurances and expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place.

So our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Also, during this call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust our GAAP net income and EPS for stock-based comp, any gains on extinguishment of debt M&A and other financial transaction costs and other nonrecurring nonoperating income and expense items. Further information on the company's risk factors is contained in the company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Steve.

Steve Smith

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

