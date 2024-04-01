Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ana Cabral Gardner - Chief Executive Officer
Matthew DeYoe - Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Steve Byrne - Bank of America
Joel Jackson - BMO

Operator

Good morning, everyone. My name is Dennis, and I will be your operator today. Welcome to the Sigma Lithium Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and is broadcast live on Sigma's website.

On the call today is company CEO, Ana Cabral Gardner; and Company Executive Vice President, Matthew DeYoe.

We will now turn the call over to Matthew.

Matthew DeYoe

Thank you, Dennis. This morning before market opened, we announced a final investment decision for our Phase 2 expansion, as well as preliminary, unaudited 4Q and full-year 2023 financial results.

Before we begin, I would like to cover a few items. First, during the presentation, you'll hear certain forward-looking statements concerning our plans and expectations. We note that actual events or results may differ materially given changes in market conditions and or our operations.

Additionally, earnings referenced in this presentation may exclude certain non-core and non-recurring items, and have been based on unaudited financial statements. Reconciliations to the most direct comparable IFRS, financial measures, and other associated disclosures will be made available. The slides will be posted on our website, and following the call, we'll post additional slides with added financial performance information.

With that, I will pass the call over to Ana.

Ana Cabral Gardner

Well. Hi, everyone. Good morning. We are absolutely delighted that we are announcing the final investment decision and the initiation of construction to double our production capacity from 270,000 tons of lithium concentrate per year to 520,000 tons of lithium concentrate per year. 2023 was just a transformational

