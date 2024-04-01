Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 01, 2024 9:21 PM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.56K Followers

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Schram - President and COO
Peter Biere - CFO
Ted Murphy - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Greetings, and welcome, everyone, to the IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ryan Schram, President and Chief Operating Officer. Please go ahead.

Ryan Schram

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to IZEA's earnings call covering the fourth quarter of 2023. I'm Ryan Schram, President and Chief Operating Officer at IZEA. And joining me on the call are IZEA's Chief Financial Officer, Peter Biere; and IZEA's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ted Murphy. Thanks for being with us today.

Earlier this afternoon, the company issued a press release detailing IZEA's performance during Q4 2023. If you would like to review those details, all of our investor information can be found online on our Investor Relations website at izea.com/investors.

Before we begin, please take note of the safe harbor paragraph included in today's press release covering IZEA's financial results and be advised that some of the statements that we make today regarding our business, operations and financial performance may be considered forward-looking, and such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We encourage you to consider the disclosures contained in our SEC filings for a detailed discussion of these factors.

Our commentary today will also include the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP metrics for our reported results can also be found in our earnings release issued earlier today and in our

Recommended For You

About IZEA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IZEA

Trending Analysis

Trending News