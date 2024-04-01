Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 01, 2024 10:11 PM ETSKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.56K Followers

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Rani Kohen - Founder and Executive Chairman
Steve Schmidt - President
Len Sokolow - Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marc Boisseau - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Legg - The Benchmark Company
Paul Cooney - the Benchmark Company

Operator

Good day and welcome to the SKYX Platforms Corp. Fourth Quarter 2023 Investor Update Call. Today's webinar is being recorded.

Before we begin the formal presentation, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made on the call and webcast, including those regarding future financial results and industry prospects, are forward-looking and may be subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the call. Please refer to the company's SEC filings for a list of associated risks, and we would also refer you to the company's website for more supporting industry information.

At this time, I would like to turn the webinar over to Rani Kohen, Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms Corp. Sir, please go ahead.

Rani Kohen

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. I'm happy to be with you here and to share with you some highlights from last year and last quarter, and I will now have our President, Steve Schmidt, move ahead and start with our session.

Steve Schmidt

Okay, Rani, thank you very much. I joined Sky because I believed in the management, the products, the strategy, and the huge opportunities that were before this company, and I'm really excited today to be able to share with you the significant progress and momentum that we are achieving. It really is truly exciting.

Like any company, it really starts with our people, and we continue to do an exceptional job

Recommended For You

About SKYX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SKYX

Trending Analysis

Trending News