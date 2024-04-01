Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.56K Followers

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Luke Weil - Chairman-Andina Acquisition Corp. III
Christopher Boever - Chief Executive Officer
Alex Hawkins - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum
Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Stryve Foods, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to, Luke Weil. Please go ahead.

Luke Weil

Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Stryve Foods fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. With me today are Stryve’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Boever; and Chief Financial Officer, Alex Hawkins.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, by their nature are uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from these expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore undue reliance should not be placed upon them. We do not undertake to update these forward-looking statements at a later date and they only refer to today.

In addition, today’s call will include a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to and not a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We refer you to the reconciliation of non-GAAP to the nearest GAAP measure included in today’s earnings press release for further detail. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the audio link on the News

