Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Target: Remains A Compelling Compounder, Despite The Recent Rally

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.07K Followers

Summary

  • Target has charted an impressive YTD rally of +24%, with it well outperforming the wider market at +10%, WMT at +14%, and COST at +10%.
  • Despite so, we believe that TGT remains fairly valued, as it laps up the favorable YoY comparison, while delivering a healthier balance sheet and promising FY2024 guidance.
  • Moving forward, we expect to see the retailer deliver further excellence, as the management intensifies the membership base growth while expanding the e-commerce revenue share.
  • With an increasing e-commerce TAM and enhanced operational efficiency, we believe that TGT remains well positioned for consistent top/bottom-line growth and robust shareholder returns.
Sustainable Growth

We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We previously covered Target (NYSE:TGT) in September 2023, discussing how the management had demonstrated great capital deployment across capex investments, deleveraging, shareholder returns, and balance sheet enhancement.

Combined with the top/bottom line expansions and the safety of its dividends, we had

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.07K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TGT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News