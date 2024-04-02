Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Dollar Holds Its Value

Apr. 02, 2024 1:41 AM ETUUP, USDU, UDN
Summary

  • The US economy has outperformed the rest of the world, leading to a rising value of the US dollar.
  • The US dollar has risen over the past three years or so.
  • The dollar's value has increased by almost 10% since the last market low.
  • Thus, the market is giving Fed Chairman Powell and the Federal Reserve positive marks for what it has done and exhibits trust in what the future holds.
  • So, keep your eye on the value of the U.S. dollar as an indicator of how the market is feeling about Mr. Powell and the Fed.
Money Old Glory

momnoi/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past three years or so, the U.S. economy has outperformed the rest-of-the-world and the market's recognition of this has been shown in the rising value of the U.S. dollar during this period of time.

The U.S. dollar is stronger

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.35K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

