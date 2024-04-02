Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Block: Success In Chasing A Big Market Opportunity Deserves A Higher Target Price

Apr. 02, 2024 2:10 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ) Stock
Summary

  • I reaffirm my "Buy" rating on Block stock, supported by strong commercial performance in FY 2023, with 26% YoY topline and 25% YoY gross profit growth clearly outpacing analyst expectations.
  • Heading into 2024 and beyond, I like SQ's ambition to tap into a $205 billion total addressable market - with a penetration upside of 95%.
  • This ambitious plan, paired with strong management execution against objectives, is likely a key driver for uptrending EPS consensus projections.
  • In conclusion, I revisit my residual earnings model for Block's valuation; and my calculation now suggests a fair implied target price of $104.

3D illustration of stacked cubes illuminated by fantastic light

RollingCat/iStock via Getty Images

Block (NYSE:SQ) shares are up about 34% since I argued the stock was a Buy about a year ago. Today I am confident to reiterate my "Buy" recommendation, as I see my original thesis on Block supported by

