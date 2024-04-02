Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beyond Meat: All Signs Point To Contraction

Apr. 02, 2024 2:10 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.53K Followers

Summary

  • Beyond Meat continues to face a plethora of challenges in FY24 as it plans for declining revenue.
  • Points of sale continue to dwindle, especially as the company made the decision to end its Beyond Meat Jerky line.
  • Beyond Meat's sales are doing better overseas, but the company has resorted to lower pricing to move volume, resulting in a decrease in revenue as well as negative gross margins.

Tel Aviv, Israel

Alexander Farnsworth

Amid all-time highs in the stock market, now is not a great time to be banking on speculative, struggling stocks. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) falls squarely into this category. The plant-based meat company has now stagnated under years

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.53K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BYND Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BYND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BYND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News