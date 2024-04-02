Alexander Farnsworth

Amid all-time highs in the stock market, now is not a great time to be banking on speculative, struggling stocks. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) falls squarely into this category. The plant-based meat company has now stagnated under years of falling demand, after a brief moment in the sun driven by dietary fads.

Year to date, shares of Beyond Meat have declined slightly. The stock attempted a sharp rally after reporting Q4 results and announcing new strategic moves (such as its decision to eliminate its struggling Beyond Meat Jerky product), but that brief respite of positive sentiment has since faded.

I last wrote a bearish note on Beyond Meat in December, when the company was trading above $9 per share. Even now, having moved ~20% lower, I still see more risks than opportunities on the horizon. I remain bearish on Beyond Meat.

Some things that investors should keep in mind here:

Beyond Meat is planning for continued contraction in FY24. Its outlook calls for a single-digit decline in revenue. The company continues to shed distribution points both domestically and internationally, reflecting the fading star power of its brand.

We'll dive into these two elements in greater detail in the next sections, but the bottom line here: avoid Beyond Meat; this is a company that is dying a very slow death with barely a hint of resolving its longer-term issues.

A company in perpetual decline

Let's start with Beyond Meat's outlook for the current year. The company is projecting $315-$345 million in revenue this year, which represents as bad as an -8% to a high case of flat y/y revenue.

Beyond Meat outlook (Beyond Meat Q4 earnings release)

The problem: we see barely any hints that the company will be able to do anything close to flat y/y in revenue. The company exited Q4 at a -8% y/y decline. And though the company made the smart decision to kill an underperforming product (Beyond Jerky), shrinking down its product line will not help raise performance in the other categories.

For several quarters now, the number of stores and restaurants carrying and selling Beyond products has been shrinking. Q4 was no different. Total distribution point globally declined 4k quarter over quartet to 133k. The company lost 3k restaurants globally (1k in the U.S. and 2k abroad), and 1k U.S. retail points of sale.

Beyond Meat distribution points (Beyond Meat Q4 earnings release)

Note as well that with the discontinuation of Beyond Jerky, the company also lost 44k points of sale that were unique to the Jerky product. All in all: this does not look like a setup that is amenable to growth this year.

Speaking to the company's priorities and strategic shifts on the Q4 earnings call, CEO Ethan Brown commented as follows:

One, we are beginning 2024 by executing within a leaner operation, consistent with substantially reduced 2024 planned OpEx and cash use. Part and parcel with this leaner operation is our ongoing tightening of focus relating to portfolio, markets, and consumer. We are, as just one example, discontinuing our Beyond Meat Jerky product line, despite its number one position in the plant-based jerky category. These refinements allow focus and resources to be put against our latest product platform renovation, Beyond IV, and other SKUs which you believe have higher profitable growth potential here in the U.S. and are consistent with my intention to focus more resources against key markets and customers in Europe. Two, we will be rolling out Beyond IV in U.S. retail and view this renovation as an important and potentially transformative moment for our brand and category. Iron sharpens iron and we certainly experienced this ancient metaphor firsthand. Specifically, the current climate of misinformation and efforts by incumbents, including sadly, pharmaceutical interests, to poison the plant-based meat well push us to accelerate gains in the health profile of our product platforms."

The one bright spot is if we look at Beyond Meat's sales on a per-pound basis. Relatively speaking, Beyond Meat has been doing better overseas than in the U.S., where demand is tanking.

Beyond Meat sales in pounds (Beyond Meat Q4 earnings release)

As shown in the chart above, on a poundage basis, Beyond Meat's sales in international foodservice (restaurants) grew 53% y/y to 5.4 million pounds. Overall international volume, meanwhile, scaled 40% y/y.

The problem, however, is that Beyond Meat has resorted to lower pricing to move volume. Actual revenue in international markets grew only 20% y/y in the fourth quarter, indicating a large decrease in price per pound. And despite 8% volume growth globally, revenue still declined -8% y/y: reflecting Beyond Meat's large drag from both volume and ASP shrinkage in the U.S., which today is still roughly two-thirds of overall revenue.

The margin problem

Price reductions, meanwhile, bring us to Beyond Meat's ongoing margin problems. The company is still posting negative gross margins. The company is hoping to turn margins positive again in FY24 after ending the Jerky line (and taking write-downs on inventory in Q4, which accelerated gross margin losses to over 100% of revenue)

Meanwhile, losses have soared. Adjusted EBITDA for FY23 clocked in at -$269 million, or -78% of revenue:

Beyond Meat adjusted EBITDA (Beyond Meat Q4 earnings release)

Free cash flow for the year, meanwhile, was -$118 million, of which -$11 million was capex. Note that the company is expecting higher capex of $15-25 million in FY24!

Beyond Meat cash flows (Beyond Meat Q4 earnings release)

Meanwhile, Beyond Meat has only $190.5 million of cash left on its balance sheet, and that's not counting $1.14 billion in convertible debt. In other words, the company has very limited liquidity left without raising additional capital. In mid-March, it filed a mixed shelf statement for a raise of up to $250 million, but for a company in such dire straits any financing the company manages to raise will be at an exorbitant cost that will only exacerbate the company's issues.

Key takeaways

In my view, there continues to be very little reason to stay invested in Beyond Meat. Margins are sinking, cash is limited, and points of sale are dwindling: all the hallmarks of a company on its last remaining legs. Steer clear here.