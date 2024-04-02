My April Dividend Stock Buys With Yields Up To 12%

MicroStockHub

April is the start of a new month and more importantly a new quarter. Every quarter I like to review strategy and performance in my portfolio and I also like to research and find new stocks to buy that could drive portfolio gains for the rest of the year.

It is getting tough to find stocks that offer value right now (and are worth buying) because the market has experienced solid gains over the past couple of months and it now trades at or near record highs. However, I have found some really interesting stocks that offer yields that are very attractive, along with the potential for capital gains. But, I still have to temper my enthusiasm because the market in general is overbought and overvalued. So, I am making any new stock buys in small amounts, and I plan to add more on any potential market pullbacks. Take a look at the chart for the S&P 500 Index (SPY) below and it is easy to see that the market is at high levels, and that means it might make sense to keep any new stock buys fairly limited in size and patiently wait for a market pullback to build bigger positions in some of these stocks.

StockCharts.com

The reason I am willing to buy select dividend stocks now is because in addition to yield, I see potential for capital gains which could happen as the Fed starts what could be a major easing cycle over the next couple of years. With this in mind, here are the dividend stocks I am buying as small starter positions, which I plan to buy more aggressively in a market pullback:

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences (GILD) is trading at a dirt-cheap valuation when you consider the price to earnings ratio, as well as the yield. This company is well-known for its extremely successful HIV and Hepatitis C treatments. However, it is moving beyond these successes and the company has made some potentially transformative acquisitions which could drive future growth. In 2017, Gilead acquired Kite Pharma, which is a leader in cell therapy. This acquisition allowed Gilead to expand its pipeline significantly and it now has 14 candidates in phase 1, 26 candidates in phase 2, and 13 candidates in phase 3. Within this pipeline the company has set a goal to have 10 or more of these candidates become transformative therapies by 2030. The company is primarily targeting areas such as virology, inflammation, and oncology.

The Chart

As the chart below shows, Gilead shares recently traded at around $87 per share earlier in 2024, but have since declined to about $73 per share. I find this to be an attractive buying opportunity for a couple of reasons. First of all, the stock is now trading at levels where it found strong support a number of times in the past year. Secondly, it is trading just slightly below the 50-day moving average which is $74.55 per share and the 200-day moving average which is $75.81 per share. With so many stocks trading at elevated levels, it is great to find a stock that is not overbought and offers value.

StockCharts.com

Earnings Estimates And The Balance Sheet

Analysts expect Gilead to earn $7.11 per share in 2024, on revenues of about $27.5 billion. For 2025, earnings are expected to rise to $7.43 per share, with revenues coming in at just over $28 billion. For 2026, earnings are expected to be $7.71 per share, with revenues of nearly $29 billion. With Gilead shares trading for about $73 per share, this implies a price to earnings of just about 10 times. This appears very undervalued, especially for a company that is growing earnings, as well as one that pays a dividend yield that nearly competes with money market fund rates today.

Gilead has a strong balance sheet with $25.66 billion in debt and $8.35 billion in cash.

The Dividend

Gilead pays a quarterly dividend of 77 cents per share which totals $3.08 on an annual basis and provides a yield of about 4.2%. This yield is not much less than the current yield for most money market funds which is now around 5%. However, money market fund rates are likely to drop significantly in the next couple of years as the Fed plans to lower rates. By contrast, Gilead has been increasing the dividend over the years and could continue to do so thanks to the low payout ratio. For example, In 2015, Gilead initiated a dividend of 43 cents per share, and thanks to annual increases, it has nearly doubled the quarterly dividend to the aforementioned 77 cents per share.

Potential Downside Risks

As with any company developing various treatments, clinical failures are common and can impact the stock price. However, Gilead is not reliant on the outcome of any single clinical trial, and it is a very profitable company, so this mitigates the risk of drug development. Companies like Gilead are also facing competition as well as pressure to lower prices, especially in an election year.

In Summary

Gilead shares have pulled back from recent highs and this looks like an ideal opportunity to buy a leading company in this sector and one that offers a yield of about 4.2% along with a dirt-cheap price to earnings ratio of just 10 times.

Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) is a business development company "BDC" that is run by a best-in-class investment banking firm. This company provides financing through secured debt and other types of debt. Investing in this stock is kind of like owning a loan shark business because the yield it provides is very generous, and yet it also appears sustainable. While the yield this company provides is high when compared to most dividend stocks, it is not uncommon for BDC stocks to offer similar yields. The investment portfolio for this BDC shows it has significant diversification throughout many industries which include: healthcare, construction and engineering, food products, software, financial services, chemicals, IT services, hotels, restaurants & leisure and many more.

This BDC invests primarily to generate income and to a lesser extent, capital gains by providing funding to middle market companies that typically have EBITDA of between $5 million to $75 million annually. These funds are often used to make acquisitions, or for growth capital, or to refinance existing debt.

The Chart

As the chart below shows, this stock has been in a solid uptrend and currently trades close to the 50-day moving average which is about $14.77. It is trading above the 200-day moving average, which is $13.75. I am willing to buy a small position in this BDC at current levels, but I am hoping to buy more aggressively on pullbacks, especially if it trades back down to the 200-day moving average of $13.75.

StockCharts.com

Earnings Estimates And The Balance Sheet

Analysts expect this company to earn $2.13 per share in 2024, and $1.92 per share in 2025. These amounts more than cover the dividend payouts which total $1.80 per share on an annual basis.

The Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC pays a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share which totals $1.80 per share annually. This provides a yield of about 12%. Based on the "Rule of 72", whereby you can divide 72 by the current yield of 12%, this suggests your money can double in value in just about 6 years. The stock just traded ex-dividend on March 27, 2024, so the next dividend won't be paid for another quarter.

Potential Downside Risks

This stock did not perform well during the Covid market correction in 2020; it plunged down to around $8 per share. Although it quickly rebounded from those lows, it shows how much volatility is possible and this might not be what some investors are willing to tolerate. Most BDCs won't likely perform well in a major recession, so that is another potential downside risk to consider.

In Summary

I recently bought shares in this BDC, but just a small position, which I am hoping to build on during pullbacks and maybe even a deeper market correction at some point. The dividend appears safe and is too compelling to pass up. This won't be a large position in my portfolio, but with a dividend yield that can double your money in about 6 years, it is worth buying some shares.

No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.