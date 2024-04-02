Tim Robberts/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) is a promising growth investment in FY 2024 as the company returned to double digit top line growth in FY 2023 and the online advertising business is seeing an acceleration of growth as well. Although U.S.-based investors may be hesitant to consider Tencent as an investment due to operational focus on China, the gaming and social media company is extremely profitable on a free cash flow basis. Shares are also very attractively valued and have a risk profile that is skewed to the upside!

Previous rating

I last covered Tencent in November 2023 which is when I also rated the internet technology company as a strong buy for growth investors because of the momentum in the Fintech business. The online advertising business is now growing the fastest and Tencent generates a significant amount of free cash flow from its core businesses. I see major revaluation potential for Tencent in FY 2024.

Strong growth in FY 2023

Tencent had a moderately successful FY 2023 which saw 10% top line growth and total revenues of 609.0B Chinese Yuan ($86.0B). The value-added service segment -- which includes the company's social media network and gaming business -- generated just 4% top line growth due to signs of maturity in the market for Chinese social media companies.

The Fintech business, which I singled out last time as a crown jewel for Tencent, generated 15% top line growth in FY 2023. The fastest-growing business in FY 2023, however, was neither the core business nor the Fintech enterprise: it was the online advertising business which monetizes the growing user bases of Tencent's core social media networks.

The online marketing business generated 23% year over year growth in FY 2023 and total revenues of 101.5B Chinese Yuan ($14.3B) which calculates to a revenue share of 17%. Growth in digital advertising on Tencent's instant messaging platforms was driven by three sectors especially, according to Tencent's earnings release for the fourth quarter: internet services, healthcare and consumer goods categories.

Tencent owns two of the largest social media/messaging apps in China, WeChat and QQ. WeChat had 1.34B users as of the end of FY 2023 and it remains by far the largest and most popular social media platform in China. WeChat has seen continual growth in its user base in the last decade, but the platform has matured and user growth has normalized (FY 2023 user growth was only +2% Y/Y). It is this social media network that provides Tencent with the monetization opportunities in the digital advertising market that I discussed above.

FY 2023 was a rebound year for Tencent as the company benefited from strong advertising spending in its online business, resulting in Tencent reported 10% top line growth compared to a decline of 1% in the revenue base in FY 2022. With online advertising strengthening in FY 2023 and key metrics rebounding consistently throughout the year, I believe Tencent could be a potentially rewarding investment for growth investors, especially those who like to focus on free cash flow.

Surging free cash flow and near-30% FCF margins

Tencent, like its U.S.-rival Meta Platforms (META), is enormously free cash flow profitable. The Chinese internet company generated 167.0B Chinese Yuan ($23.6B) in free cash flow in FY 2024 (+89% Y/Y) on revenues of 609M Chinese Yuan ($86.0B) which calculates to an impressive free cash flow margin of 27.4%. Meta Platforms, the largest U.S.-based social media company, generated a free cash flow margin of 31.9% in FY 2023. Because Meta Platforms is introducing a dividend and returning a significant portion of its free cash flow to shareholders, I dubbed META a dividend growth play.

Tencent's low P/E valuation makes shares a steal...

Tencent is profitable and attractively valued based on earnings. The social media platform is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 12X which compares against a (FY 2025) P/E ratio of 21X for Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms is expected to grow its EPS at an average annual rate of 12% in the next four years compared to an EPS average growth rate of 17% for Tencent... so the Chinese social media company is growing faster and, on a P/E basis, is 43% cheaper than its U.S. counterpart. I believe Tencent, given the rebound in its fundamentals in FY 2023, strength in digital advertising and enormous free cash flow, could reasonably trade at a 15X P/E ratio without being overvalued. This fair value P/E ratio implies a fair value of $49 and 25% upside revaluation potential. Given that Tencent is a Chinese company, I don't expect shares to trade up to a Meta-kind of valuation level.

Risks with Tencent

Tencent is a China-based company and therefore viewed very often as suspicious or uninvestable by U.S.-based investors. There are also growing tensions between China and Taiwan which could make an invasion of the latter at least theoretically a possibility. However, I don't believe that China's social media platforms are financially vulnerable financially to such events. What would change my mind about Tencent is if the company saw a serious decline in its free cash flow margins.

Final thoughts

Tencent is a well-run internet technology company with a gaming business, a social media enterprise and a fintech crown jewel at its core that has improved the firm's diversification profile over time. Additionally, Tencent is seeing strong fundamentals in the digital marketing business which generated the highest growth rate in FY 2023 of all businesses due to a broad-based digital advertising market recovery. FY 2023 was clearly a rebound year for Tencent as the company's top line growth returned to the double-digits and free cash flows soared 89% Y/Y. I like Tencent's low P/E valuation, which seems to be largely driven by investor concerns about investments in China. The actual business, however, is doing quite well and with Tencent owning the most-popular instant messaging app, WeChat, I believe Tencent has considerable growth potential in FY 2024 and beyond!

