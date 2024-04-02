Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy Pumps Up The S&P GSCI And Markets Go Cuckoo For Cocoa

Apr. 02, 2024 2:55 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.35K Followers

Summary

  • Inflation presented a direct hit to consumers at the pump, with gasoline futures moving near lockstep with oil.
  • Cocoa futures hit an all-time high as a perfect storm fueled prices.
  • This century, gold continues to outpace the S&P 500, with an average annual total return of 8% for the Dow Jones Commodity Index Gold compared to 7.4% for the S&P 500.

Retro Tin Toy Duck

OwenJCSmith/iStock via Getty Images

By Brian Luke

"I think it's from all those dog-gone cocoa beans. Hey, by the way, did you guys know that chocolate contains a property that triggers the release of endorphins? Gives one the feeling of being in love."

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.35K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News