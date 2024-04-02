A Deep Dive Into Investing Strategies For A Rich Retirement

Dilok Klaisataporn

Reaching retirement and having enough money invested or saved up to live comfortably, without having to worry, with the longevity ever increasing is a dream shared by many.

Successful retirement planning starts many years prior, the sooner the better and in many instances it is quite stressful, especially in the face of ever increasing inflation, skyrocketing home prices and family budgets shrinking.

While the money needed for retirement differs wildly from one individual to another, as most of us live in different geographical areas, a general rule of thumb of having at least $1,000,000 available at the age of 65 is a good place to start, alongside Social Security and paid-off home mortgage.

Yet, money is not the only part of equation.

Picking the right investment strategy during the retirement is similarly important, to ensure safe and steady income of appropriate size, investment strategy which requires little to none of active management, large enough emergency fund and a potential to leave inheritance behind.

Each investors has a different risk profile, with different income needs, however, one should be mindful of unnecessarily large management fees, risky high-yielding stocks, high-yield and low quality bonds, and the risk of running out of money in the later years of retirement if one lives well beyond the expected years.

With that, let me present you four common retirement investment strategies with their caveats.

1. Retirement Annuity

Retirement annuity is an investment vehicle which is generally not as common as stocks, bonds or ETFs, yet it's a great way to supplement other income, such as Social Security during retirement.

Annuities are most commonly sold by insurance companies aiming to provide a steady and very safe income during the retirement, however, the benefit of passive and worry-free income, comes at the expense of higher management fees.

The way annuity works, is that individual contributes a fixed amount of money over a period of time, or makes a one-time, large contribution, to the insurer. In return, the insurer is tied by a contract to pay the money back, including the interest, to the individual, most commonly in form of regular payments, up until the death.

There are two types of most common annuities:

Variable Annuity : The interest is based on the performance of underlying "sub-accounts" (similar to mutual funds) picked by the individual.

: The interest is based on the performance of underlying "sub-accounts" (similar to mutual funds) picked by the individual. Fixed Annuity: Pays a fixed interest (similar to coupon) to the annuity owner.

Keep in mind, that during the accumulation phase, the money in the account grows tax-deferred, however, depending on the type of annuity, there might be not refund of any principal left, after the beneficiary dies.

The recommended way to accumulate money in retirement annuity is through IRA, capitalizing on the basic tax advantages and catch-up provisions with the following annual contribution limits in 2024:

Under age 50 , $7,000

, $7,000 Over age 50, $8,000 (incl. $1,000 catch-up contribution)

Important to know, retirement annuities are available both in qualified and non-qualified versions. If you choose the qualified version, your contributions are tax-deductible in the given year, but the regular payments received in the distribution phase are taxed later on.

Non-qualified retirement annuity provides the benefit of tax-free withdrawals, however, the contributions carry no tax advantages.

Retirement annuity is a great vehicle to boost one's income during the golden years, especially ensuring a steady stream of money, regardless of the market's conditions. This gives the individual a peace of mind and financial security in the times when longevity is pressuring many retirees, which have too little savings for the extra years they now expect to live.

However, as any other investment vehicle, there are disadvantages to consider, such as:

High Fees : Retirement Annuities generally come with fees ranging from 2% to 3%, significantly higher compared to ETF equities funds, which come as little as 0.05%.

: Retirement Annuities generally come with fees ranging from 2% to 3%, significantly higher compared to ETF equities funds, which come as little as 0.05%. Reduced Flexibility : Once you lock-in your capital in annuity, it might be challenging to withdraw the money in case of emergency or change of mind.

: Once you lock-in your capital in annuity, it might be challenging to withdraw the money in case of emergency or change of mind. Weak Inheritance Potential: Depending on the type of annuity you choose, generally the capital left is foregone in favor of the insurance company.

To give you a general idea, investing $100,000 in retirement annuity, at today's interest rates could yield up to $500 to $600 monthly for lifetime. This gives you an idea that you would need to live at least 16.6 years (not accounting for any accrued interest) just to receive back your own capital.

The largest retirement annuity providers in the US I would recommend to look at are Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF), Prudential (PUK), Lincoln National Corporation (LNC).

2. High-Yield Savings Accounts

Since the FED has begun raising FED's funds rates back in 2022, raising rates by 525 basis points in a span of only 16 months, high-yield savings accounts became a feasible investment once again, after being obsolete for a better part of 2010s due to historically low interest rates.

The variable interest rate you earn in your saving account is called annual percentage yield or "APY" and this rate is directly influenced by the underlying FED rates, which changes in accordance with the state of economy, meaning you should not rely on the rates you are earning today for the long-term, but instead have 12-24 months of savings in such an account, especially for retires, to generally avoid withdrawing money from other forms of investments such as stocks or bonds, during market pullbacks.

To give you a perspective, traditional savings accounts, which you should generally avoid, in the US yield around 0.45% in 2024, while the high-yield savings accounts offer attractive interest risk-free rates of 4% and higher (at least for now).

FED's Fund Rates (Seeking Alpha)

How quickly your money grows in high-yield savings account depends on how high the APY is and frequency of how often the interest is distributed. Some accounts pay daily interest, while others pay monthly or quarterly.

High-yield savings accounts are virtually risk-free investment, where the provider does not invest your money into stocks, bonds or other assets. Instead, the money is parked in liquid assets such as certificates of deposits "CDs" or the bank uses the funds to provide further loans and other services which generate income for the institution.

The difference to traditional savings accounts is, that in traditional account your cash cannot be used for any operation, hence the significantly lower return.

Many investors today argue, why to even bother investing into stocks or bonds if one can earn up to 5.25% interest on their cash, risk-free. The main issue here is that once the FED's rates will be cut (most like in H2 2024) the yield will significantly drop and other investments, such as stocks and bonds will likely rally, driving their yield down.

Once this happens, investors who have too much cash in high-yield savings accounts will be left with lower APY on their cash and the other securities will be too expensive to justify buying them, implying a significant opportunity cost.

While I have parked some cash in high-yield savings accounts myself, for retirees I recommend maximum of 12 to 24 months of expenses to have in these accounts and for more aggressive investors, no more than 10% of their net worth.

Today, most of the major financial institutions provide these type of accounts:

American Express Company (AXP): 4.35% APY

(AXP): 4.35% APY Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): 4.50% APY

(COF): 4.50% APY SoFi Technologies (SOFI): 4.60% APY

Investors from Europe can capitalize on the ECB's high interest rates as well, by investing in local high-yield savings accounts provided by Deutsche Bank (DB) or Citigroup (C), yet the yield in Eurozone is no higher than 4.25% and the rate cuts are expected sooner than in US due to the sluggish economy.

In case of insolvency of the financial institution where you have deposited your cash, the deposits are protected up to $250,000 in US by FDIC and in Eurozone up to €100,000 according to local laws.

3. 60/40 (Or Perhaps 80/20)

The golden standard of conservative investing has been since 1952, the 60% stock and 40% bond portfolio, a concept initially presented by the Nobel Laureate, Harry Markowitz.

Since 50s, the concept has been often called "dead" and "alive again", given the interest rates have been historically low, providing investors with very little bond yields, dragging the overall returns of their portfolios.

The goal of this concept is to optimize the capital appreciation returns, while earnings fixed income, mitigating risk especially during periods of economic turmoil when equities tend to underperform other asset classes.

I do not own any bonds or treasuries in my portfolio as 3% to 5% coupon is too low for my liking and the risk of bond maturing at the time when equities are at their all-time-highs (again, opportunity cost) is too much to take.

Yet, bonds and treasuries present a great way for retirees to earn steady, fixed income, especially today, when the FED's funds rate are at their multi-decade highs, providing high yields and low risk, given the value of bond increases if rates fall.

For those, who are willing to take more risk even in their golden years, I would encourage to consider more aggressive allocation of 80% to equities and 20% to bonds or treasuries for a better positioning for future capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Today at a time when interest rates are high I recommend choosing treasuries over corporate bonds, given that the risk-free yield is well above 4%. While the economy is running hot and corporate bonds generally do not present high-risk at the moment, the question remains what happens after the first rate cuts, given that historically a recession hits on average 3 months after the first one.

Treasuries Yield (Seeking Alpha)

While treasury ETFs provide a greater diversification and are generally cheaper with hands-off approach, I prefer direct investment into treasuries due to the control over maturity, which ETFs do not offer.

Switching to equities, many retirees, naturally, tend to be attracted to high yielding stocks, especially if the size of investment capital is below their expectations, taking on additional risk by compensating quality for yield.

High-yielding stocks generally tend to operate in mature or declining markets, with very little opportunity for further EPS growth, potentially stretched payout ratios, which in the long-run may lead to dividend cuts or poor dividend growth, leading to declining purchasing power for investors, especially with the longevity increasing globally.

Do not take me wrong, many high-yielding stocks present a great income vehicles for investors or value opportunities, but let me give you examples of the ones which are popular but, I would avoid for retirees:

AT&T (T), 6.3% yield, 5Y DGR of -6.1%

(T), 6.3% yield, 5Y DGR of -6.1% Medical Properties Trust (MPW), 12.8% yield, 5Y DGR of -62%

(MPW), 12.8% yield, 5Y DGR of -62% 3M (MMM) 5.7% yield, 5Y DGR of 1.7%

(MMM) 5.7% yield, 5Y DGR of 1.7% Altria (MO) 8.9% yield, 5Y DGR of 4.6%

(MO) 8.9% yield, 5Y DGR of 4.6% British American Tobacco (BTI) 9.6% yield, 5Y DGR of 2.8%

Instead, retirees should prioritize:

Market leaders with durable, not easily disruptible business models

High quality, non-cyclical earnings

Strong balance sheet with small leverage

Low payout ratios with growing dividends

Generally, when building a portfolio, for diversification purposes, I would recommend maximum of 20 to 25 equities for in-depth tracking, for those who enjoy it.

However, a retiree who wants to spend time playing golf or perhaps with grandchildren would be better-off by managing a portfolio of no more than 10 equities or altogether opt for ETF investing with well diversified portfolios, such as:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), yield of 1.77%

(VIG), yield of 1.77% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), yield of 3.33%

(SCHD), yield of 3.33% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VYM), 3.43%

As I understand the value of simplicity for others, let me show you how I would build a 10-stock portfolio for retiree, focused on yield, but preserving EPS and dividend growth.

Investment % Weight % Yield Payout Ratio 5Y DGR Forward 3Y EPS Growth (CVX) 10.0% 4.1% 46.0% 6.3% 3.6% (EPD) 10.0% 7.1% 79.0% 3.1% 6.3% (O) 10.0% 5.7% 74.0% 3.6% 3.1% (VICI) 10.0% 5.6% 64.7% 7.8% 3.7% (ABBV) 10.0% 3.4% 54.0% 8.7% 6.9% (NEE) 10.0% 3.2% 58.8% 10.9% 7.6% (ARCC) 10.0% 9.2% 80.7% 4.2% 4.5% (PEP) 10.0% 2.9% 64.9% 6.4% 7.5% (CMCSA) 10.0% 2.9% 29.2% 8.8% 8.7% (AVGO) 10.0% 1.6% 45.9% 17.5% 15.7% Total 100.0% 4.6% 59.7% 7.7% 6.8% Click to enlarge

The sample portfolio with equal 10% weight of each security would deliver reasonable 4.6% yield, the payout ratio is below the 60% threshold which I consider conservative. The Forward EPS growth rate is at a reasonable 6.8%, which is actually below the past 5-year DGR rate of 7.7%, going forward we should expect the dividends to grow at a similar rate as EPS, if we assume the payout ratio will remain stable.

Certainly, there are other great businesses such as Energy Transfer (ET), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Amgen (AMGN) or Texas Instruments (TXN) which could easily find a spot in the portfolio, but the selected stocks demonstrate how I value safe dividends over high yields and EPS growth which must remain at least double of the average historical inflation rate which was 3.3% in US between 1914 to 2024 to avoid any risk of losing of purchasing power.

If you would invest $1,000,000, which is by far not a stretch for today retirees, with a 60/40 allocation split among the sample portfolio and treasuries, you would earn a comfortable and safe 4.4% yield, or $44,180 annually.

Of course, for some individuals living in high cost areas, this may seem too little, but if you add on the average Social Security of around $1,800 a month, you would be receiving close to $5,500 a month for a single retiree.

For 80/20 allocation the yield remains very similar, given the interest rates are at elevated level today. Once the rates are cut, moving more money into stocks would provide a higher yield.

4. 4% Withdrawal Rule

The 4% withdrawal rule remains a favorite among many investors due to its simplicity.

Basically, each year an investors sells 4% of the portfolio's balance to collect the money to fund retirement.

In practice this means that if you have managed to accumulate a portfolio of $1,000,000 during your employment years, now you would be able to withdraw $40,000 a year, without the risk of running out of money, given that the financial markets deliver similar 7% to 10% annual return as they have in the past.

When the rule was created back in 1990s, the assumption was that you have 50% invested in stocks and 50%. Today, retirees generally own more stocks over bonds, but that does not change the fundamentals of the strategy.

From my perspective, retirees who want to use this strategy, are best of when investing into total market or sector ETF's, because if owning a portfolio of let's say 10 stocks, selling a single stock may disrupt the diversification of portfolio or, even worse, selling a stock which is trading in red will often lead to a realized loss just because of inappropriate timing.

Best ETF's to own for this strategy with accumulating dividends:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

(SPY) Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

(VTI) Invesco QQQ Trust Series I (QQQ)

The main issue with this strategy is that everybody's situation is different. Some individuals, who have large portfolios, will not need to withdraw the whole 4% to finance their lifestyles, yet for some the 4% may not come remotely close to what they would need to comfortably live of the money.

Common argument against the this rule is the inherently volatile nature of the financial markets and timing. If you have invested $1,000,000 just prior to the Great Financial Crisis and the value of your portfolio has dropped down to $600,000, but you keep withdrawing the original $40,000, in reality you are withdrawing 6.7% of your portfolio balance, damaging the potential of capital appreciation in the long-run. While history suggests that the negative impact on your portfolio would be mild enough to last another 35 years, the emotions may lead to downscaling your lifestyle.

Other risks are:

If market keeps experiencing prolonged periods or repetitive downturns, you may eventually run out of money.

As health generally deteriorates in later stage of life, unplanned medical bills may pose risks to your portfolio.

If the longevity keeps increasing, individual may eventually run out of money.

The more you withdraw from your account, the more you will owe in taxes.

The 4% rule accounts for average Social Security benefits alongside the withdrawals.

Speaking from my perspective, building a safe 60/40 or 80/20 portfolio sounds as a better idea, collective dividends and coupon payments, instead of having to sell the underlying portfolio. Another thing to consider is whether a person is planning on leaving inheritance to their kids or not.

Takeaway

In this article, I have presented 4 common retirement investing strategies, focused predominantly on safe income generation, so one can enjoy the well-deserved years of relaxation.

No matter which strategy individual chooses, each has its pros and cons and having enough money saved up or invested for retirement is a key to success and worry-free years.

I would advise any retiree to keep at least 12-24 months of expenses in high-yield savings account to avoid any withdrawals from their portfolios for emergency purposes during times of market pullback.

On the other hand side, diversification is a key to sleep well at night and combining the discussed strategies to mitigate risk is a sound idea.

While portfolio management and 4% withdrawal rule, require some level of active investing, high-yield savings accounts and retirement annuity are virtually passive investments.

