georgeclerk

Times have been tough for some companies, even as the broader market jets higher. One firm that has struggled, for instance, is Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN), a relatively small business with a market capitalization of $1.28 billion. For those not aware, the enterprise produces and sells irrigation systems and various infrastructure products such as railroad signs, and terminals, and crash cushions. Back in October of last year, I revisited the stock and ended up keeping it rated a ‘hold’ to reflect my view that shares would be unlikely to outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. But since then, things have gotten a lot worse.

From the time that article was published through the present day, shares have seen downside of 2.6%. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up an impressive 24.5%. This performance comes on weak revenue and profits year over year. However, it's also likely driven by concerns that low farming income this year will lead to even continued weakness throughout 2024 and potentially beyond. Shares are not exactly expensive. But if we make some reasonable assumptions, they do get a bit pricier. Add on top of this house shares are currently priced relative to similar firms, and I must say that downgrading the stock to a soft ‘sell’ makes a lot of sense to me.

Of course, it's also important to note that the picture can change. While I am making the move to downgrade the stock, management is slated to report earnings before the market opens on April 4th. These earnings will cover the second quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. Interestingly enough, analysts have a rather rosy view of revenue and a view of profits that reflects stability. I fear that these numbers are overly optimistic given the current environment. And that could lead to even more downside if things go poorly. But then again, if management does surprise in a positive way, then my call now could ultimately prove wrong.

Pain continues

Operationally speaking, I'm a big fan of Lindsay Corporation. I love companies that have interesting business models or products and services that they sell. But this can't get in the way of an objective view of how the business in question is doing. Unfortunately, things could be better when it comes to Lindsay Corporation. Take the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year as an example. During that time, revenue for the company came in at $161.4 million. That's 8.4% lower than the $176.2 million in sales generated one year earlier. This drop in revenue, according to management, came about even as North American irrigation revenues grew by 7%. This was because of higher sales volumes that were only marginally offset by a less favorable product mix of shorter machines compared to what the company produced the year prior. Average selling prices in North America also remained stable year over year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The big pain for the business, then, came from its international irrigation operations. Those plummeted by 25%. Lower sales across Brazil and Argentina ended up being the culprit. Management chalked this up in part to the change in the timing of funding under a financing program that's important in Brazil that resulted in lower sales volumes for the company. However, the picture would have been worse had it not been for a $1.8 million benefit associated with foreign currency fluctuations. The infrastructure operations of the company also saw some weakness, with revenue dropping by roughly 12%. The absence of one of the projects that the company had last year proved to be the pain point this quarter.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

With revenue falling, profits also took a hit. Net income declined from $18.2 million to $15 million. Other profitability metrics largely followed suit. The one exception was operating cash flow. It managed to jump from $4.7 million to $21.9 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we actually get a decline from $26.6 million to $20.5 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the enterprise dipped slightly from $29.5 million to $26.4 million. As you can see in the chart above, financial results for the 2023 fiscal year relative to the 2022 fiscal year show that the weakness on the top line is nothing new. However, profits and cash flows were stronger last year than the year prior. And that was part of what gave me some optimism about the company. But that trend now seems to be reversing thanks to sticky operating costs.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we assume that the rest of the 2024 fiscal year will look like the first quarter of the year compared to 2023's first quarter, then we would expect net profits of $59.7 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $78.5 million, and EBITDA totaling $108.3 million. Using these estimates, as well as historical results from 2023, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. The one thing the business does have going for it is that it has cash that exceeds debt in the amount of $60.3 million. That helps to bring the EV to EBITDA multiple down considerably and it provides a great deal of flexibility for shareholders. But even with this, the stock is not cheap compared to similar firms. In the table below, you can see how shares are priced compared to five similar companies. While on a price to operating cash flow basis, only two of the five firms ended up being cheaper than it, this number jumps to four of the five when using the other two profitability metrics.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Lindsay Corporation 17.7 12.6 10.1 Titan International (TWI) 9.8 4.3 6.5 The Toro Company (TTC) 32.5 33.0 19.9 CNH Industrial (CNHI) 7.3 19.0 8.5 Deere & Company (DE) 11.8 13.1 9.8 AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 7.7 8.2 5.9 Click to enlarge

It is possible that my own pessimism could be off. We will definitely have a better idea once management reports results in the coming days. Leading up to that press release, analysts currently believe that revenue will come in higher year over year, hitting about $172.7 million. That would be up 3.9% compared to the $166.2 million generated one year earlier. In all likelihood, the change in timing associated with the aforementioned program in Brazil could be a contributor to this expected increase. Interestingly, analysts do not think that profits will rise though. But they don't think they will fall materially either.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

At present, analysts are forecasting profits per share of $1.56. That would be down only slightly from the $1.63 per share generated in the second quarter of 2023. This would translate to a decline in net income from $18.1 million to $17.3 million. Analysts have not provided estimates when it comes to other profitability metrics. But in the table above, you can see what these important metrics are and what they totaled in the second quarter of last year. If earnings fall, it's highly probable that these will also pull back slightly.

Because of the timing of the program in Brazil, and because of the excess cash that Lindsay Corporation has on its books, the way that shares are priced and the decline in revenue and profits in the first quarter of this year relative to the same time last year would not, on their own, be enough for me to downgrade the stock from a ‘hold’ to a ‘sell’. However, there is another element that needs to be factored into this picture. And that involves the outlook for the US agricultural industry. Back in 2023, net farm income for the US totaled $155.9 billion. But for 2024, this number is expected to plunge by about 25.5% to $116.1 billion. If we adjust for inflation, the decline would be even further, about 27.1%.

USDA

This pessimism is twofold. For starters, cash receipts are expected to decline. This should be driven largely by corn and soybeans because of trade disruptions and competition coming from South America. In fact, combined, it's estimated the aggregate prices for the US will drop by $17.2 billion. Lower direct government payments, combined with higher production expenses, are also expected to take a toll on the space. Now it is true that this is only a problem for the US. But keep in mind that, in 2023, 45.9% of the company's revenue came from its North American irrigation activities. Total exposure to the US alone, inclusive of its infrastructure business, was about 51.5%. And with farm income declining, investments in irrigation and similar costly initiatives will likely come in on the weak side of the equation.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I'm not terribly optimistic about the prospects of Lindsay Corporation at this point in time. In the long run, I fully suspect that the company would do well for itself and its investors. But I see weakness continuing throughout this year. Given this and given how shares are priced relative to similar firms, I would argue that downgrading the stock from a ‘hold’ to a ‘sell’ is only logical at this point in time.