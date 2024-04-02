Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equities Shine Over Bonds

  • Helped mainly by the massive gain since late October, the S&P 500’s one-year trailing total return through the end of March clocked in at 30.5% or nearly triple the historical average of 11.8%.
  • Looking out over the last five and ten years, annualized returns have been well above average, but over the prior twenty years, the S&P 500's performance has been sub-par.
  • Equity market returns may have been below average over the last two and twenty years, but you won't find many equity investors looking to trade shoes with investors hiding out in long-term US Treasuries.

Helped mainly by the massive gain since late October, the S&P 500's one-year trailing total return through the end of March clocked in at an eye-watering 30.5%, or nearly triple the historical average of 11.8%. While the rally over the last year

